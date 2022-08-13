Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage
With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly ignored coaches after getting his big contract in 2018
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife Photo
The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Cut Monday
Ahead of tomorrow's deadline to cut down to an 85-man roster, the Jacksonville Jaguars waived five players this afternoon. Among the roster cuts was reserve quarterback Jake Luton, who was a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars in 2020. Luton signed a futures deal with the team back in February after spending 2021 with the Seahawks and Dolphins.
Michael Irvin Believes 1 NFL Team Could Go Undefeated This Year
Michael Irvin is known to let his Cowboys and University of Miami fandom get the best of him, and that showed itself once again on Monday. Appearing on ESPN's "First Take" for Stephen A. Smith's return, a fired up Michael Irvin said that his former team has a chance of catching the undefeated '72 Dolphins with one caveat:
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing
The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight
Minnesota Vikings icon Adrian Peterson’s boxing match against Le’Veon Bell may have been delayed, but there’s no stopping these two from getting in the ring to battle each other. For his part, it is clear that Peterson has been putting in the work as he prepares to match up against the former Pittsburgh Steelers running […] The post WATCH: Vikings icon Adrian Peterson shockingly knocks out sparring partner ahead of Le’Veon Bell fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News
Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With The Dak Prescott Plan
The Dallas Cowboys made the rather controversial decision to let several key wide receivers go or just outright get rid of them during the 2022 offseason. With Cowboys fans clamoring for the team to give star quarterback Dak Prescott more help, the team's actual plan is frustrating some of them.
The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo has faced trade rumors all offseason long. But due to an injury, the veteran QB remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. However, his future in San Francisco seems all but destined to end sooner rather than later. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, Garoppolo hasn’t been attending meetings and doesn’t […] The post The truth revealed about Jimmy Garoppolo’s standing with 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Crushing Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers have quickly suffered two long-term injuries early in the preseason. DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley reported Tuesday that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are both out for the season. Miller hurt his shoulder in practice last week while Joseph injured his ankle early in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
