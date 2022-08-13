Read full article on original website
Related
WSPY NEWS
Two seriously hurt in head-on crash in Kane County
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 in unincorporated Big Rock township that happened Monday. Two people were seriously hurt. It happened at around four in the afternoon. The initial investigation indicates that the two vehicles, an eastbound Ford Sedan and a westbound Nissan...
walls102.com
Two killed in crash on I-80 near Morris
MORRIS – Two men died as a result of a vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan says the crash occurred when a midsize vehicle driving westbound on I-80 near Morris lost control of the vehicle, crossed through the median, and was struck broadside by a semi-tractor trailer traveling eastbound. Both the driver, 33-year-old Sofiane Bessai of Elgin, and 26-year-old passenger Brayan Mauricio Jimenez Velasquez died on impact. The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police and the Grundy County Coroner’s office.
hoiabc.com
Pinecrest overpass construction nearing completion
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The nearly two-year reconstruction of the Pinecrest Drive overpass is nearly complete, according to IDOT officials. Construction engineer Bob Hack called the project 98% done. Only the road striping and and clean up of the construction equipment needs to be done. The timing on that depends on contractor schedules and weather, but he’s hoping it will wrap up by the end of the month.
hoiabc.com
State police investigate apparent suicide at Peoria County Jail
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria County inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday and died on Monday. It’s under investigation by Illinois State Police as an apparent suicide. Sheriff Chris Watkins says the man was not on suicide watch. He says jail standards require...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlds.com
Authorities Searching For Missing Teen
Law enforcement in multiple counties are looking for a missing teen. 17 year old Summer Rodgers was reported missing by the Canton Police Department on Friday. Rodgers is 5’7″, 150 lbs, and has fuchsia-colored hair and blue eyes. She tends to wear dark clothing and band and/or Japanese anime t-shirts. Rodgers also answers to the name Aden Ari, according to family.
starvedrock.media
Gun Investigation Stops Amtrak Train In Mendota
Chatter about a gun onboard an Amtrak train created a scene over the weekend in Mendota. Folks with Amtrak alerted police Sunday afternoon about a passenger claiming to have a gun. Forty-one-year-old Baird McNeil of Tallahasee, Florida was questioned by Mendota officers. They say no gun was found after McNeil apparently implied to others on the California-bound train that he had one.
hoiabc.com
Identities released of man, woman after airplane crash in Hanna City
HANNA CITY (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner has identified a husband and wife killed after a plane crash in Hanna City. James W. Evanson, 75, and his wife Lisa K. Evanson, 67, both of Santa Fe, New Mexico, were identified as the pilot and passenger, respectively. The...
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 3:30PM Saturday: Three die in interstate accidents Friday
Two men, one a non-U.S resident, died in a multi vehicle collision on I-80 near Morris Friday. State Police say a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year old Elgin man struck the rear of a semi. The car crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi. That semi rolled across the center median and into the path of another westbound semi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
Overheated hoverboard blamed for Monday evening house fire
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Fire Department said a Monday evening house fire was caused by an overheated hoverboard that had been plugged into a wall outlet in the home. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the basement when fire crews were called to North Osage Court,...
2 dead after semi crash on I-80 near Morris in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. — Two people died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck early Friday evening. Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. at milepost 110 near the town of Morris. A preliminary investigation showed one passenger vehicle and two semis involved in the crash. It is unclear if the two […]
wcsjnews.com
Police Officials Investigating Fatal Train Vs. Pedestrian Incident
One person was killed in a train vs. pedestrian incident that occurred in Wilmington around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 11th. The Will County Coroner’s Office said an unidentified female was pronounced dead near the North Kankakee Street railroad in Wilmington. An autopsy performed revealed multiple injuries due to...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
Mid-morning shooting leaves one injured
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth say police were called to the intersection of West John H. Gwynn Junior Avenue and North Sand Street around 9:15 AM Monday, regarding a five-round shotspotter alert.
hoiabc.com
East Peoria imposes new rules on smoke shops
EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Smoke shops now have to be farther away from schools in East Peoria following action taken Tuesday night by the city council. Commissioners passed an ordinance putting new restrictions on smoke shops in an effort to curb teen smoking. Until now, smoke shops...
wcsjnews.com
Two Confirmed Fatalies in Grundy Co. Crash, Names Have Been Released
Two people were killed in a three vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 80 near Ashton Road in Morris. The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. The Illinois State Police said preliminary information indicates at least one passenger vehicle and two commercial motor vehicles were involve. There are two confirmed fatalities.
wjol.com
Two Dead Following Accident on Interstate 80 on Friday Evening
Two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 80 in Grundy County on Friday afternoon. It was just before 5:00 pm on I-80 westbound near milepost 109 when the front end of a 2016 Toyota Corolla hit the rear end of a semi, causing the pickup to travel through the center median and into the eastbound lane striking a semi. That impact caused the semi to roll over and across the median into westbound lanes striking a different semi. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were both pronounced deceased at the scene. One of the drivers of the semi was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
hoiabc.com
Man arrested during business burglary Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person has been arrested - found hiding underneath a staircase in the back of a building during a reported business burglary in Peoria Monday night. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers located Derrell L. Curtis, 33, hiding underneath a staircase in the back of a building in the 200 block of Voris at around 11:10 p.m.
hoiabc.com
Young boy badly hurt in dog attack
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A little boy was bit by a dog Tuesday afternoon on Bloomington’s east side. Bloomington Police confirmed a large dog attacked the child in the 1100 block of Chatham Lane, near East Empire Street. Police said the boy had severe lacerations, and family...
hoiabc.com
No injuries reported in Sunday armed robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say no one was injured after a mid-day Sunday armed robbery. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the suspect fled the scene prior to arrival of police at around 11;35 a.m. Sunday at a building in the 3000 block of North Dries. When officers...
starvedrock.media
Two Sentenced to Prison from Bureau County
Justice came to 34-year-old Dustin Wrona of Princeton, as Judge James Andreoni sentenced him to six years in prison for his role in a fatal accident last fall. Last September Wrona was driving on Route 6 in Bureau County when his vehicle crashed. His passenger, 62-year-old David Drazkowski of Princeton was killed in the accident. Blood taken from Wrona after the accident showed his blood-alcohol content to be point-one-nine-one. Wrona had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Wrona will have to serve at least 85 percent of his six-year-sentence.
Comments / 1