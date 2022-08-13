ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Nitrile glove manufacturer coming to Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation board has approved a tax abatement for a nitrile glove manufacturer which is promising to bring a $30 million facility and 100 jobs to the city. According to a press release, the company is Francis Innovation Operations. The release said Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
Substandard Structures Demo

Spay and neuter neglect considered leading cause of full animal rescues, shelters. “We have way too many strays and owner surrenders,” Gwen Coyle, owner of Angel Paw Advocates says. “People aren’t spaying and neutering their animals, and we’re seeing the effects of that.” Coyle says all of the rescues and shelters are overwhelmed.
LUFKIN, TX
Shelters At Capacity

KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks about Lufkin Economic Development Corporation approving a tax abatement for the business FIO to come to Lufkin. Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts...
LUFKIN, TX
Broadband Workshop Rusk Co

RUSK COUNTY, TX
District Accountability

Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton has been arrested following a Friday incident in which he is accused of driving drunk and not being cooperative with law enforcement. TEA releases 2022 accountability ratings. Updated: 7 hours ago. The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
Pregnancy And Heat

Cherokee County Pct. 2 Commissioner Steven Norton has been arrested following a Friday incident in which he is accused of driving drunk and not being cooperative with law enforcement.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
Rusk County one step closer to broadband plan

RUSK COUNTY, TX
Longview receives A rating in TEA 2022 accountability ratings

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The TEA (Texas Education Agency) has released its 2022 accountability ratings and East Texas districts are seeing how they stand. Tyler ISD received an overall B rating. Longview ISD received an A rating. Lufkin ISD received a B rating. Nacogdoches ISD received a C rating. Additionally:
LUFKIN, TX
Cherokee County commissioner arrested on DWI, evading arrest charges

Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
First day back to school in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
Suspect in custody for starting wildfire, Polk Co. authorities say

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Polk County fire crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have fully-contained a 14-acre wildfire reportedly started by illegal burning. According to Polk County Emergency Management officials, firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a tract of land near Pine Grove Road and Farm-to-Market Road 62, between Corrigan and Chester.
POLK COUNTY, TX

