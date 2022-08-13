Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Kari Lake, Arizona’s GOP nominee for governor, calls water supply ‘maybe the top issue’
PHOENIX – With Arizona facing a future with reduced access to Colorado River water, Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake said securing the state’s supply is “a top issue, maybe the top issue.”. “We need to have a comprehensive plan to address that problem,” Lake told KTAR News...
AZFamily
Maricopa County leaders officially certify primary election results
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly two years of baseless and disproven claims of election fraud did not slow voter turnout in Arizona’s largest county. More voters cast ballots in this month’s primary election than any other primary on record in Maricopa County. On Monday, county leaders officially certified...
AZFamily
Senate nominee Blake Masters holds roundtable in Gilbert
C.J. Karamargin with Gov. Ducey's office said the containers found weighed 8,800 pounds, and it was "highly unlikely" they were blown over due to weather.
Battles rage in Arizona courts over 3 voter initiatives
PHOENIX (AP) — Proponents of three voter initiatives who each turned in hundreds of thousands of signatures last month to qualify them for the November ballot are trying to beat back legal challenges that could prevent them from going before voters. Two of the measures — one requiring disclosure...
chandleraz.gov
City of Chandler final election results
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Based on final official election results from the Maricopa County Election Department, the following candidates have been elected to serve on the Chandler City Council:. Mayor Kevin Hartke (incumbent), 39,349 votes, 77%. Councilmember Matt Orlando (incumbent), 33,716 votes, 26.92%. Councilmember-Elect Jane Poston, 25,762 votes, 20.57%. Councilmember-Elect...
KTAR.com
Here’s why a portion of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s new border wall was temporarily knocked over
PHOENIX — Within days of announcing action to fill in border wall gaps near Yuma, a portion of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s new barrier was temporarily knocked over Monday morning. Ducey’s office said the toppled shipping containers weren’t a result of strong weather, but were caused by humans....
wqcs.org
DeSantis Stumps for GOP Candidates in Arizona and New Mexico
Florida - Monday August 15, 2022: The Sunday schedule for Governor DeSantis, issued daily by his office in Tallahassee, said there were no scheduled events, none in Florida that is. DeSantis was out west Sunday stumping for Republican candidates in both New Mexico and Arizona. In Phoenix he spoke in...
AZFamily
Here’s how Arizona’s expansive school voucher system works
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During his State of the State address in January, Gov. Doug Ducey said he wanted to bring sweeping school choice to Arizona families during his last year in office. Arizona currently has the most expansive education options in the nation, and once this latest education reform bill takes effect, it will have the most comprehensive voucher system.
kawc.org
Arizona Director of Homeland Security and local leaders shed light on Ducey's border wall
Yuma, Ariz. (KAWC) - A new barrier comprised completely of shipping containers outside Gadsden is already finished. Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order early Friday morning, and work began immediately. The swift action caught some off guard, but insiders say, this was not an overnight operation. Arizona Department of...
Kari Lake, Election Denier And Arizona GOP Candidate, Says Trump, DeSantis Have 'BDE'
Lake, the Republican nominee for governor, has Trump's support and has amplified his baseless claims that the 2020 election was marked by fraud.
AZFamily
Talk it out - Can Kari Lake unify the republican party?
Masters visited a Gilbert community to talk about economic issues hurting senior voters on Tuesday.
AZFamily
How much more you’ll pay for goods Pinal County farmers grow after Colorado River cuts
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The federal government on Tuesday announced water cuts to states that rely on the Colorado River, including Arizona, as drought and climate change leave less water flowing through the river and deplete the reservoirs that store it. Under Tuesday’s reductions, Arizona is expected to...
AZFamily
Arizonans are renting out their backyard with 'Sniffspot'
In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. A new mental health clinic aims to help teens and children with round-the-clock availability. On Your Side works to get vehicle repairs refunded after denied warranty claim.
Maricopa County had a ‘record’ number of homicides over the weekend
PHOENIX — A “record” number of murder cases are being investigated in Maricopa County after a violent weekend led to the killings of six people, according to the county's top prosecutor. Two people were killed in Mesa on Friday in separate incidents. Another two were stabbed to...
AZFamily
Arizona's share of Colorado River supply cut by 21% due to drought concerns
El Mirage police release body cam of fight between crowd and officers during lockdown. The body cam shows chaos among a crowd and officers and ended with three people in custody.
AZFamily
Gov. Ducey expands school voucher program
In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. A new mental health clinic aims to help teens and children with round-the-clock availability.
AZFamily
Afghan women who hunted Taliban now fighting to stay in Arizona
Afghan women who hunted Taliban now in Arizona, but will they be able to stay?. The women are now one year into a two-year parole visa, waiting for help from lawmakers for some safety assurance they won’t be sent back. Prescott couple lends a helping hand. Updated: Aug. 11,...
This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
KTAR.com
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer wants Lake to stop elections rhetoric, pivot to policy
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said Wednesday she wants Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake to stop her elections rhetoric and start focusing on policy issues ahead of November’s general election. “I want her to pivot, and I want her to move in the direction of policy....
Maricopa County asks court to sanction Lake, Finchem over ‘demonstrably false’ election suit
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is asking a court to sanction Kari Lake, Mark Finchem and their lawyers for filing an election lawsuit they say is frivolous. The motion, filed July 18 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, says an April 22...
