Pinal County, AZ

AZFamily

Maricopa County leaders officially certify primary election results

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly two years of baseless and disproven claims of election fraud did not slow voter turnout in Arizona’s largest county. More voters cast ballots in this month’s primary election than any other primary on record in Maricopa County. On Monday, county leaders officially certified...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Senate nominee Blake Masters holds roundtable in Gilbert

C.J. Karamargin with Gov. Ducey's office said the containers found weighed 8,800 pounds, and it was "highly unlikely" they were blown over due to weather. The universal voucher bill passed with only support from majority Republican lawmakers in the legislative session. Maricopa County leaders officially certify primary...
GILBERT, AZ
KTAR News

Battles rage in Arizona courts over 3 voter initiatives

PHOENIX (AP) — Proponents of three voter initiatives who each turned in hundreds of thousands of signatures last month to qualify them for the November ballot are trying to beat back legal challenges that could prevent them from going before voters. Two of the measures — one requiring disclosure...
ARIZONA STATE
chandleraz.gov

City of Chandler final election results

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Based on final official election results from the Maricopa County Election Department, the following candidates have been elected to serve on the Chandler City Council:. Mayor Kevin Hartke (incumbent), 39,349 votes, 77%. Councilmember Matt Orlando (incumbent), 33,716 votes, 26.92%. Councilmember-Elect Jane Poston, 25,762 votes, 20.57%. Councilmember-Elect...
CHANDLER, AZ
wqcs.org

DeSantis Stumps for GOP Candidates in Arizona and New Mexico

Florida - Monday August 15, 2022: The Sunday schedule for Governor DeSantis, issued daily by his office in Tallahassee, said there were no scheduled events, none in Florida that is. DeSantis was out west Sunday stumping for Republican candidates in both New Mexico and Arizona. In Phoenix he spoke in...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Here’s how Arizona’s expansive school voucher system works

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- During his State of the State address in January, Gov. Doug Ducey said he wanted to bring sweeping school choice to Arizona families during his last year in office. Arizona currently has the most expansive education options in the nation, and once this latest education reform bill takes effect, it will have the most comprehensive voucher system.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Talk it out - Can Kari Lake unify the republican party?

Masters visited a Gilbert community to talk about economic issues hurting senior voters on Tuesday.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Arizonans are renting out their backyard with 'Sniffspot'

In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. A new mental health clinic aims to help teens and children with round-the-clock availability.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gov. Ducey expands school voucher program

In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. A new mental health clinic aims to help teens and children with round-the-clock availability.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Afghan women who hunted Taliban now fighting to stay in Arizona

Afghan women who hunted Taliban now in Arizona, but will they be able to stay?. The women are now one year into a two-year parole visa, waiting for help from lawmakers for some safety assurance they won't be sent back.
ARIZONA STATE

