ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

What to expect Monday when Manitowoc's 8th and 10th Streets open as two-ways

By Ben Bokun
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NGr3_0hFVi7DY00

MANITOWOC, Wis. (NBC 26) — As a Manitowoc restaurant owner for the last decade, Randy Luptow has watched thousands of potential customers fly right by.

"When you have two lanes going side by side, you get a little bit of a NASCAR feel," he said. "And people admittedly go way too fast down this road."

His eatery, Wrap It Up Brews & Food, is located on a one-way street.

"Studies show that businesses on the left side in a scenario like this don't do as well as businesses on the right side," Luptow said.

But the city has a plan to benefit businesses on both sides of the road.

"We will be going back to two-way streets," Community Development Director Adam Tegen said.

Starting Monday for the first time since the 1960s, drivers will be moving in two directions on both 8th and 10th Street.

"There will be street crews working pretty much all night," Tegen said. "We'll be unbagging some signs. We'll be moving barricades."

Tegen expects a learning curve.

"I'm not gonna lie, I think there will be some confusion," he said. "Because again, it's been over 60 years that people have been driving this way."

But drivers have already had a preview.

"The last week, week and a half, we've had people in the correct lanes going the correct direction on both 8th and 10th Street," Tegen said.

The goal is to make downtown safer and more inviting to pedestrians and businesses.

"Over time, we’ll also be going out and adjusting the various stop lights throughout the city," Tegen said. "So you may see some flashing red signals. You may see some that are fully operational."

It all starts at 5 a.m. on Monday.

"We're hoping that once this change happens and people get readjusted, they'll see that it was for the betterment of the community," Tegen said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Road Construction Project Begins Today, Second Project Postponed

There were two road construction projects in Manitowoc announced last week, but one of them has been postponed. The previously announced project on South 7th Street between Franklin and Madison Streets was slated to begin today (August 15th), but now the reconstruction project will start on August 22nd. No reason...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
APPLETON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2001 South 13th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Great price for a large home with tons of potential! The main level of the home offers a living room, dining room, bedroom, kitchen with great cabinet space, and full bathroom. The upper level has two bedrooms and a bonus space that would be great for an office or toy room. Great closet space throughout the entire home. New gutters, two car garage, large backyard, and additional off-street parking. Bring your finishing touches to this great Sheboygan home!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
whbl.com

Fire Destroys Home, Garage In Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 7th and Michigan in The City of Sheboygan Monday afternoon. The fire was reported around 5pm, and one person was inside the home at the time. The victim reported hearing an explosion, then seeing an orange ball of light, and quickly escaped from the second floor as the fire spread from the garage to the rear of the building, and then engulfed both structures.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
seehafernews.com

Fire in Downtown Sheboygan Requires Multiple Fire Agencies

A total of four separate fire departments were called into action yesterday afternoon (August 15th) in downtown Sheboygan. The Sheboygan Fire Department was informed of the blaze at Beltone Hearing Care Center, located at 717 Michigan Avenue, just after 5:00 p.m. They were joined on the scene by the Fire...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

New 92-foot ferry christened in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new way to break the ice and travel the St. Mary’s River in the UP. On Saturday, Burger Boat Company hosted a christening ceremony in Manitowoc to celebrate the completion of its newest commercial vessel: NEEBISH ISLANDER III. Organizers explained that...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police release new videos on killing of Oshkosh woman

Green Bay schools make cuts to get ahead of budget deficit. The Green Bay school district expects a $36 million shortfall due to declining enrollment, increasing staff, and the loss of COVID relief funds. Non-profit's camp introduces untapped workforce to manufacturing jobs. Updated: 4 hours ago. 10 young adults with...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Prepare Yourself, Manitowoc’s Downtown Street Transition Starts This Weekend

Drivers who frequent downtown Manitowoc will have to make some changes starting late Sunday evening. 8th and 10th Streets will officially become two-way roads starting Monday morning, however, crews will be out late Sunday evening taking down the cones, and making any final changes that need to happen. This change-over...
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brews Food
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old identified as Packerland Drive homicide victim

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have provided an update on the homicide that happened on Packerland Drive in early August. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the victim of the homicide on August 2 has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. Ernst was reportedly a resident of an apartment where the incident happened.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay woman arrested for stealing gas across Brown County, dates back to 2021

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing gas from different Brown County stations for over a year. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ashley Goulder was arrested for multiple counts of theft after she took gas without paying. Cameras caught Goulder using two different vehicles.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Strangers turned Facebook friends use bounced check to buy vehicle, Green Bay woman arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after she, and a man she met on Facebook, allegedly used a worthless check to buy a vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 11 around 5 p.m., officers were sent for a welfare check of a woman. The woman was in contact with police multiple times and was ‘not making much sense’ on the phone.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
visitoshkosh.com

Strike Out in Oshkosh

Bowling is a great activity when the weather outside isn’t ideal. No matter what age you are, bowling can be a fun activity for families or couples looking for date night ideas. There are also multiple health benefits from bowling like stress relief and cardio. If you have a minute to spare (get it, spare?), read more about the different bowling alleys in Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police identify Green Bay murder victim

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: "The Day After" Brad looks at how many people would die during and after a nuclear war (spoiler alert: It's not good). On a happier note, a 17-year-old's invention could save the future for electric cars. Updated: 47 minutes ago. Green Bay's music festival on CityDeck returns...
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

$25 million methane plant at Outagamie County landfill nearing completion

APPLETON — A $25 million methane recovery plant being built at the Outagamie County Landfill in Appleton is nearing completion. In a social media post Tuesday, the county said the $25 million investment that will collect harmful green house gasses, put more renewable energy on the grid and generate roughly $700,000 to $1.5 million for Outagamie County.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Not a random act’: Appleton teenager among those shot at Six Flags

GURNEE, Ill. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old woman from Appleton was one of three that were injured following a believed targeted shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee. According to the Gurnee Police Department, on August 14 around 7:50 p.m., officers responded to reported shots fired at the Six Flags theme park. The suspect vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
GURNEE, IL
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy