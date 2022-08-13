Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly coming to a close. At San Diego Comic-Con last month, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be the last theatrical film in this part of the MCU while The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special would close out the television series offerings when it was announced that Phase 5 is set to kick off in 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As Phase 4 concludes, many are looking back the stories that made up this chapter of the overall story and unlike Phases 1, 2, and 3 that seemed to have a more cohesive and direct overall approach and theme, Phase 4, on the surface, seems a bit more all over the place. It is certainly the most content-diverse phase in the MCU, seeing the introduction of the Disney+ television series, but the post-Avengers: Endgame MCU has been a bit of a mix in other ways as well, with new characters and new worlds emerging. But even with such a varied landscape of things, there is one aspect of Phase 4 that has been fairly consistent: Phase 4 is the phase that best explores trauma, loss, grief, and how those things impact not just individual characters, but the universe (and multiverse) as a whole.

