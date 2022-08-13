Read full article on original website
Star Wars: Revelations Announced
A new Marvel Comics one-shot will look at the present, the past, and the future of the Star Wars galaxy in comics. StarWars.com has announced Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations, a special one-off issue that will set a course for the future of Marvel's Star Wars series, currently set after Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Written by Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca, Star Wars: Age of Rebellion Special) and illustrated by Salvador Larroca (Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Krrsantan: Star Wars Tales), Paco Medina (The Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four), and more, the issue with cover artwork by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Obi-Wan) releases this November.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Gets Imagined as the MCU's Mr. Fantastic in New Fan Art
Marvel Studios has been teasing the multiverse throughout most of their Phase 4 projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. No Way Home featured characters from alternate universes that were set in previous Spider-Man films, and the Doctor Strange sequel gave us the first introduction to mutants and the Fantastic Four. John Krasinski played an alternate version of Mr. Fantastic in Multiverse of Madness that gets massacred by the Scarlet Witch, so now fans are throwing their choices of who could play the character in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. One artist seems to think that Stranger Things 4 breakout Joseph Quinn would be a great choice for the MCU's Reed Richards.
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Abomination Returned in Shang-Chi
Last summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings took a trip to an underground fighting ring where the titular hero saw Wong of Doctor Strange fame fighting Abomination of Incredible Hulk notoriety. The appearance of Abomination in the film was the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe had featured the character on screen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk. A One-Shot short film titled The Consultant had referenced the character since but, otherwise, Abomination was seemingly all but a thing of the past for a decade. This changed when She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao decided she wanted to feature him in the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, getting Tim Roth back into his Incredible Hulk role more than decade later.
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
Corey Feldman on Goonies 2: You Want a Top Gun Sequel, Not a Ghostbusters Reboot
Goonies never say "remake." The Goonies star Corey Feldman, who played Mouth in the beloved 1985 Richard Donner film, was asked if there have been talks about a remake during a panel at Tennessee's Fanboy Knoxville convention. "Let's hope not. Those remakes, they ruin everything," Feldman said of redoing the classic film that also starred Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Jonathan Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Josh Brolin, among others. According to Feldman, a second Goonies should aspire to be a decades-later sequel with the original cast — more Top Gun: Maverick than the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
Batman vs Robin Trailer Released
The pulse-pounding trailer for the DC miniseries Batman vs. Robin has arrived. Writer Mark (Batman/Superman: World's Finest) and artist Mahmud Asrar (Conan the Barbarian) are pitting The Dark Knight and The Boy Wonder against each other in the five-issue limited series that spins out of Waid's Batman/Superman title and the "Shadow War" crossover between Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The trailer promises, "A Wayne Will Rise, and A Wayne Will Fall," which should be enough of a tease to whet the appetite of DC fans. Each of the five issues will be oversized at 48 pages.
WWE Thinks Raw & Smackdown Rights Might Go To Netflix Or Other Streaming Service
WWE hosted its latest quarterly earnings presentation on Tuesday morning, hosted by Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Frank Riddick. The presentation included McMahon celebrating the improved viewership for the past quarter's premium live events compared to the previous year as well as the improved viewership for Monday Night Raw. Khan then brought up the upcoming television rights renewals for both Raw and SmackDown, which are currently partnered with NBCUniversal and FOX respectively. Khan claimed that the group of potential bidders for the two shows has gotten even more crowded since the last round of negotiations and once again brought up Netflix as a potential bidder.
HBO Max Lays off 14% of Staff
Monday, HBO Max parted with a substantial amount of its workforce due to corporate restructuring. In a report from Deadline, the streamer ended up letting go of roughly 14-percent of its workforce, or 70 employees in total. The trade obtained a memo sent to remaining staff members courtesy of chief creative officer Casey Bloys, where the executive explained the company's decisions.
Loki: Owen Wilson Has Been Scolded by Marvel
Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.
Chainsaw Man Producer Details How Voice Cast Was Picked
Chainsaw Man is going to be making its highly anticipated debut later this year, and the producer behind the series has opened up about how the adaptation added its main stars to the cast. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is now one of the most highly regarded action manga franchises, and thus it's gotten fans anxious over how the anime adaptation will be bringing it to life. This is especially true for the core cast of characters at the center as fans can't wait to see how the various voice actors in the anime will be performing each of their roles.
What Is The Point of MCU Phase 4?
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly coming to a close. At San Diego Comic-Con last month, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be the last theatrical film in this part of the MCU while The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special would close out the television series offerings when it was announced that Phase 5 is set to kick off in 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As Phase 4 concludes, many are looking back the stories that made up this chapter of the overall story and unlike Phases 1, 2, and 3 that seemed to have a more cohesive and direct overall approach and theme, Phase 4, on the surface, seems a bit more all over the place. It is certainly the most content-diverse phase in the MCU, seeing the introduction of the Disney+ television series, but the post-Avengers: Endgame MCU has been a bit of a mix in other ways as well, with new characters and new worlds emerging. But even with such a varied landscape of things, there is one aspect of Phase 4 that has been fairly consistent: Phase 4 is the phase that best explores trauma, loss, grief, and how those things impact not just individual characters, but the universe (and multiverse) as a whole.
Spirit Halloween Reveals Exclusive New Funko Pops That Will Have You Cackling
The Halloween season brings with it both feelings of gleeful joy and feelings of fright, with creepy clowns being staples of the spooky season. The figures have a long history of freaking out horror fans, with two such characters being featured in the films Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Trick 'r Treat, films that are being honored with exclusive Funko Pops at Spirit Halloween. The Pops feature Jumbo from Killer Klowns from Outer Space and Chuckles from Trick 'r Treat, both of which are currently on sale at the official Spirit Halloween website. Stay tuned for details on other Spirit Halloween exclusives.
She-Hulk Writer Teases Post-Credits Scene Answers a Very Definitive Question in the MCU
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is getting ready for its big debut on Disney+, and creator/head writer Jessica Gao cannot wait to see Marvel fans react to the "tag" (aka post-credits scene) at the end of Episode 1! ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast was at the premiere for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and got the chance to talk with Jessica Gao on the red carpet. When asked what she is excited for Marvel fans to see in the series, Gao had a clear moment in mind:
She-Hulk First Reactions Surface Online
The Disney+ premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is just days away and with Marvel's red carpet event for the series officially out of the way, the social media embargo for members of the media that got early access to the series has lifted. Across the board, critics are lauding the show's humor and tone, with many hoisting Tatiana Maslany's performance as the eponymous hero as the brightest point in the show.
Mark Ruffalo Says Avengers: Secret Wars Will be Bigger Than Endgame
Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios gave fans a glimpse of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when, during the studio's Hall H presentation, Kevin Feige revealed two new Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which are headed to theaters in 2025. The announcements marked the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up with the massive Avengers: Endgame, but according to Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, Secret Wars is going to be even bigger than Endgame and will send things off with a "big bang".
