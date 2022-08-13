ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Marion Parks & Rec announces date for Swimming Pool closure

Marion — Tuesday evening, Marion Parks and recreation announced they will soon close the Marion Swimming Pool for the season. As the summer season winds down, many of the lifeguards working at the Marion Swimming Pool are heading off to college or participating in fall sports. Each year, the...
MARION, IA
Eastern Iowa business leaders make a splash for ALS

Local business leaders will team up to raise critical funds and awareness for the fight against ALS by participating in The ALS Association’s CEO Soak Tuesday morning at SCHEELS in Coralville. “We couldn’t be more grateful to area leaders for participating and to SCHEELS for hosting this fun, impactful...
CORALVILLE, IA
Redmond Park Splash Pad closing, making ADA improvements

Cedar Rapids — Tuesday afternoon, Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec announced they will be closing the splash pad at Redmond Park for approximately one week. The splash pad, located in Redmond Park, will be closed for ADA improvements. Patrons are urged to use one of the City’s other splash...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Rochester Avenue work digs up frustration from Iowa City residents

Iowa City — During Tuesday evening's council meeting, Iowa City residents talked about their frustration toward the Rochester Avenue construction. Rochester Avenue serves as an important arterial within the City of Iowa City. The project started earlier this month. Construction will include:. Pavement reconstruction from Ralston Creek to N...
IOWA CITY, IA
LIFEchurch Coralville and UI team up in back-to-school event

Coralville — Monday afternoon, University of Iowa (UI) announced they will provide dental screenings for kids attending LIFEchurch Coralville's back-to-school event. The event, called Servolution, provides children with a wide range of items for school:. Backpacks. School supplies. Shoes. Haircuts. Vision screenings. UI's first-year pediatric dentistry residents will be...
CORALVILLE, IA
North Liberty launches new program

On Tuesday, The City of North Liberty launched a new initiative inviting local high school students to connect North Liberty and it's younger population. High school students are given the following opportunities under the program: Engage with community leaders. Develop leadership skills. Support the community through service projects. Advocate for...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
Closures on 7th Avenue in Marion for reconstruction project

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — This week the two-year 7th Avenue Reconstruction and Streetscape Project in Marion will transition to its final phase. The closed portion of 10th Street will reopen and work will begin two blocks west on 7th Avenue. Three legs of the 10th Street intersection will remain open to traffic.
MARION, IA
Back to school supplies are costlier this year

Eastern Iowa — Many preparing their kids for the back to school rush and the spending sprees a lot of you are going on before that. The National Retail Federation says families are set to spend a total of 37 billion dollars. You'll spend an extra $168 this year...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Salvation Army helping with back to school preparations

Local Chapters of the Salvation Army are helping families get ready for a new school year. A lot of the families the Cedar Rapids branch is helping were also part of the their summer camp. Captain Shawn DeBaar says a lot of them need help all year long not just...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Two car collision, in Linn County, sends one to the hospital with minor injuries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Just north of Martin Creek Rd, two cars collided on Highway 13 sending one to the hospital with minor injuries. Linn County Sheriff Deputies responded alongside Linn County Sheriffs Rescue 57, area ambulance and Marion Fire Department. Upon arrival, both cars, a Ford Flex and GMC Acadia, were found in the east ditch along the highway.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Poll workers needed in several Iowa counties

Des Moines — Monday evening, Iowa counties called upon residents to serve as poll workers for the next general election. Tuesday, August 16th is designated as Help America Vote Day. This day was established as a national awareness day by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to encourage people to...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
Palo repeals water rate ordinances that caused some bills to more than double

PALO, Iowa — Palo city leaders have voted to repeal a pair of recent ordinances that raised water rates in the city, and led to some residents' bills to more than double. The repeal is temporary, as city leaders work to figure out how they can raise rates without causing individual bills to spike month to month.
PALO, IA
Ball-hawking defense is out to make Iowa best in West again

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s defense was one of the best in the nation at forcing turnovers and turning them into points. With seven starters back on that side of the ball, the Hawkeyes would appear set to build on what it accomplished while leading the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten championship game.
IOWA CITY, IA

