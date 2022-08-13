Read full article on original website
KTVL
Hikes With Holden: Towering Volcano to Vast Lake
Gear: Hiking Boots/poles (Snowshoes in Winter) CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, ORE. — Located about 80 miles northeast of Medford is Oregon’s one and only national park, Crater Lake. One of the best trails in the park is perched along the lake’s volcanic rim and overlooks an iconic landmark,...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
Kohr Explores: Oregon’s largest sunflower festival returns
Oregon's largest sunflower festival returns this weekend.
KTVL
Southern Oregon health officials share how to staying safe in triple digits
SOUTHERN OREGON — As temperatures in the region are expected to reach triple digits, health officials are reminding residents to take any necessary precautions they may need to stay safe in the heat and how to avoid heat-related illnesses. Dr. Leona O’Keefe, the medical director for Jackson County Public...
oregontoday.net
Fire Danger increasing in NW Oregon, Aug. 16
ODF release – NORTHWEST, Ore. – As the warmer weather increases the temperatures in the northwest corner of the state, fire managers will be increasing the fire danger level to High (yellow) for recreationists using the forests in the NW-2 and NW-3 weather zones. This change will be effective at 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16th. All OHV trails in the Nicolai Mountain OHV Riding Area will close at 1:00 pm daily during High (yellow) Fire Danger level. Additionally, all campfires and barbeques are prohibited in the dispersed campsites in the Nicolai OHV Area (Shingle Mill, Viewpoint, Kerry, Plympton) and Lost Lake. In NW-2 and NW-3 under the fire danger level High (yellow): Campfires are only allowed in designated metal fire pits at the following locations: Henry Rierson Spruce Run Campground, Gnat Creek Campground, Northrup Creek Horse Camp and Beaver Eddy sites in Clatsop County. For other campgrounds, check with the corresponding ODF office. Burn barrels and residential campfires are not allowed in NW-2 and NW-3 under High (yellow). Fireworks, exploding targets/tracer ammunition, sky lanterns are prohibited at all levels during fire season. For up-to-date recorded information about fire season requirements, call 503-325-7215. To request a burning permit or obtain additional information, call 503-325-5451 during business hours. Public Restrictions Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx.
Look up! Here comes another chance to catch the northern lights in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time to get excited here in northern Oregon! We may have another chance to catch the beautiful northern lights in the coming days. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in effect from Aug. 17-19, 2022. This may mean those beautiful colors of the aurora may come […]
kezi.com
Activists hang banner across Highway 126 to fight logging project
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Activists have rigged a 30-foot-wide banner across Highway 126 to protest the Biden Administration’s sale of old-growth forests for logging. Cascadia Forest Defenders said it is in opposition to the Biden Administration's Flat Country Timber Sale. "That executive order at this point just feels like...
KDRV
Bullhead and fathead minnows out at Heart Lake?
LAKEVIEW, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is working on plans to treat Heart Lake in Lake County. Its plans include public meetings to talk about removing fathead minnow and bullhead fish. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) plans to host public meetings in...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY DOUSING FIRES QUICKLY THANKS TO MORE PEOPLE AND EQUIPMENT
SALEM, Ore.— “Frankly, our people have been kicking butt,” said the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Tim Holschbach, Deputy Chief of Policy and Planning for the Fire Protection Division.As of today, ODF Districts have suppressed 418 fires, and held them to 582 acres total. The 10-year average for this point in the fire season is 590 fires and 56,121 acres burned.“Although there is a possibility for holdover fires from the recent lightning to add fires to the map, ODF’s firefighters have been doing a remarkable job keeping them small,” Holschbach said.
oregonbusiness.com
Purchase a 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon celebration package
Congratulations! Your organization has been named one of the 2022 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon by Oregon Business magazine. We congratulate you and your staff for fostering an outstanding workplace. The rankings were based on the confidential input of employees who answered questions about workplace satisfaction such as benefits, management, trust, work environment and career development.
KTVZ
A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning
A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.
KXL
3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Three people died in a crash on Highway 101 south of Lincoln City on Monday morning. Investigators say a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Matthew Phillips was going southbound, crossed the center line and hit a dump truck going northbound around 10:40am. Philips along with his...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon triples bag limit for invasive green crabs
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — New Oregon regulations allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets. KLCC reports the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s...
Oregon crabbers get OK to catch 3 times as many green ones
New Oregon regulations now allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets.
KTVL
One dead in Klamath Falls crash
Klamath Falls, Ore. — A pedestrian is dead after a motor vehicle crash over the weekend in Klamath Falls. At around 9:30 pm Saturday August 13, Oregon State Troopers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. An investigation revealed...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ COVID-19: Central Oregon looks much different than 1 year ago
Compared to the past two years, this summer has looked pretty normal. Mask mandates and vaccine requirements are scarce and Central Oregon is about to begin the first full school year without masks since the pandemic began. But the region still faces lingering effects. This week last year, Central Oregon...
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: ODF knocks down several small fires along 1-5 in Rogue River area
Jackson County, Ore. — Updated August 14 at 11:00 a.m.:. All six fires have been caught and all flames are extinguished. The largest one was stopped at approximately a quarter of an acre. Firefighters are working on mopping up each incident. ODF has launched aircraft to do recon further...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Seen them? Oregon fire detection equipment thieves caught on tower video
Wildfire detection in northeastern Jackson County, Oregon, is going to be a little harder after someone broke into a lookout tower and stole a fire detection camera equipment. The theft means a vital piece of Oregon’s grid to detect fires while they are still small is now missing. The...
KTVL
Klamath River family loses home, livestock, family dog to McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU, Calif. — 60,392 acres have burned, 132 structures , including 87 homes have been lost, and four people have died as a result of the McKinney Fire, which is now 90% contained. This week, residents were allowed to return to their properties and see what was left after...
KTVL
As Oregon wildfire season continues, experts warn of popcorn lung risk
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — What do wildfire smoke, coal mining, and vaping have in common? A respiratory condition known as "popcorn lung," and as wildfire season continues in western Oregon, doctors at PeaceHealth want you to understand the risks of wildfire smoke inhalation. "Even once the wildfire is gone, it...
