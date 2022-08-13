ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seal Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Snoop Dogg announces ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

LOS ANGELES - Hip hop icon and Long Beach native, Snoop Dogg, announced he’s getting into the breakfast business. The entrepreneur is set to release a new cereal called "Snoop Loopz," and Master P said it’s "the best-tasting cereal in the game." It’s unknown when the colorful cereal...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Adventure City: A pint-sized place for family fun: A Middle Schooler’s Perspective

Adventure City is a very small amusement park in Anaheim. Even though many people don’t know much about it, my experience there was really something to talk about. To describe the park, it is very tiny. It doesn’t have many rides, and only a few actual roller coasters. The roller coasters are good for kids like me. However, the other rides are probably better for smaller kids as they are slow and could be kind of boring.
ANAHEIM, CA
Eater

One of America’s Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon

A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vivid Snacks

Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles

When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seal Beach, CA
Local
California Society
Seal Beach, CA
Society
daytrippen.com

Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California

Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Big changes are coming to Knott's Berry Farm in 2023

BUENA PARK, Calif. — When visitors walk into the new Fiesta Village at Knott’s Berry Farm sometime next year, they’ll see a row of new Mexican-inspired shops and eateries, an upgraded performing stage, and a renovated classic roller coaster. Upon entering the revamped Fiesta Village, visitors can...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Dennis Quaid
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 17, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Boot Awards#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Localevent#Local Life
foxla.com

Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
GARDENA, CA
foxla.com

More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD

LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
CBS LA

6-year veteran LA County lifeguard dies in car crash

A 28-year-old lifeguard who worked with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division for six years died in a car crash on Sunday, authorities said."It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022," the department said on Twitter Monday afternoon."Ocean Lifeguard Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North. OL Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North," the lifeguard division tweeted. "Ocean lifeguard Traeger understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived."Details of the crash were not immediately known. The department said the Los Angeles County Fire Department Peer Support Team has been activated and that services are available for family and team members."We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of OL Traeger. More information will be shared when available," LACo Lifeguards said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy