foxla.com
Snoop Dogg announces ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal
LOS ANGELES - Hip hop icon and Long Beach native, Snoop Dogg, announced he’s getting into the breakfast business. The entrepreneur is set to release a new cereal called "Snoop Loopz," and Master P said it’s "the best-tasting cereal in the game." It’s unknown when the colorful cereal...
oc-breeze.com
Adventure City: A pint-sized place for family fun: A Middle Schooler’s Perspective
Adventure City is a very small amusement park in Anaheim. Even though many people don’t know much about it, my experience there was really something to talk about. To describe the park, it is very tiny. It doesn’t have many rides, and only a few actual roller coasters. The roller coasters are good for kids like me. However, the other rides are probably better for smaller kids as they are slow and could be kind of boring.
Eater
One of America’s Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon
A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los Angeles
When you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, you may want to add some waterfalls to your itinerary. There are many waterfalls near Los Angeles, but staying within city limits won't help you see all of them. These waterfalls are in places that would be hard for tourists who aren't camping on a vacation.
‘I’d love it to keep going for another 75 years’: Santa Fe Importers celebrates its diamond anniversary
Family-owned for three generations, the deli and market has served Long Beach residents high-quality groceries and to-go meals for three-quarters of a century. The post ‘I’d love it to keep going for another 75 years’: Santa Fe Importers celebrates its diamond anniversary appeared first on Long Beach Post.
daytrippen.com
Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California
Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
spectrumnews1.com
Big changes are coming to Knott's Berry Farm in 2023
BUENA PARK, Calif. — When visitors walk into the new Fiesta Village at Knott’s Berry Farm sometime next year, they’ll see a row of new Mexican-inspired shops and eateries, an upgraded performing stage, and a renovated classic roller coaster. Upon entering the revamped Fiesta Village, visitors can...
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez Sunday August 14 2022
OC Fair Features Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez at the Hangar and The Psychedelic Furs and X at The Pacific Amphitheatre. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair is...
foxla.com
Laura McCulloch, Australian actress reported missing by family, arrested in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - An Australian actress reported missing by her family after she did not return from a date Friday was in custody Tuesday following her arrest in Santa Monica on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest, according to police. Laura McCulloch 37, was arrested by Santa Monica...
Officials: Los Angeles County Ocean Lifeguard Dies While on `Active Duty'
A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on "active duty," authorities said Monday.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 6 Worst Tourist Traps In Los Angeles And Where To Go Instead
The City of Angels has a lot to offer. With its rich culture, delicious food, and beautiful beaches, it’s hard not to have a blast. But your trip to L.A. can easily be ruined by visiting the wrong places. With such limited time, you want to make sure you...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 17, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind...
foxla.com
Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
Millions of MWD customers in SoCal asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days
Due to pipeline repairs - not the drought - about 4 million customers of the MWD in Southern California are being asked to stop outdoor watering Sept. 6-20.
foxla.com
More than 4M LA County residents must suspend outdoor watering for 15 days: MWD
LOS ANGELES - Heads up residents of Los Angeles County!. The Metropolitan Water District on Monday announced starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, MWD customers in portions of LA County are asked to stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According...
Headlines: Fruit Vendor’s Stand Destroyed By Man With Axe; George Gascon Recall Fails
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man was filmed destroying a fruit vendor’s stand with an axe in Woodland Hills. [YouTube]. —Organizers behind...
6-year veteran LA County lifeguard dies in car crash
A 28-year-old lifeguard who worked with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division for six years died in a car crash on Sunday, authorities said."It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022," the department said on Twitter Monday afternoon."Ocean Lifeguard Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North. OL Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North," the lifeguard division tweeted. "Ocean lifeguard Traeger understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived."Details of the crash were not immediately known. The department said the Los Angeles County Fire Department Peer Support Team has been activated and that services are available for family and team members."We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of OL Traeger. More information will be shared when available," LACo Lifeguards said.
firefighternation.com
Los Angeles (CA) Street Takeovers Continue with Another Shooting and Looting Weekend
Two street takeovers in Los Angeles left a teenager dead and a store looted in the Willowbrook area. A teenager was shot at a Sunday takeover. First responders from Los Angeles County were hindered in responding to the unit as crowded streets kept the injured youth waiting for help for more than an hour, witnesses told KTLA.
theeastsiderla.com
A chronically absent Boyle Heights student gets a visit and encouragement from LAUSD superintendent
Boyle Heights -- Fifteen-year-old Yordi Luna had not been very enthusiastic about school. In fact, his mom, using a security camera, saw that Yordi was often at home, not at school. “I felt like I really didn’t need it,” said the Garfield High sophomore. “I just felt like I had...
