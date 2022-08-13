Lilly Reunion ends 91-year tradition of August schedule

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS)– The 91st Annual Lilly Reunion, which started Friday at Ghent, will be the last August reunion, organizers said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

The State Fair of West Virginia competes with the reunion, which is Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“We’re going to try getting away from the week when the fair starts,” Lilly Reunion President Darrell Lilly said. “It started yesterday, I think.”

“We’re going to try in the middle of July, new weekend, see how that works.”

From 2009 to 2012, the reunion held the Guinness World Record for the most attendees at a reunion. Although attendance dipped during Covid, organizers said they expect large numbers this year.

Darrell Lilly said the new July date will be published for attendees.

Lilly family members who worked the kitchen on Friday reported they had prepared 36 pounds of pinto beans for the family dinner. A craft fair and silent auction will be on the reunion grounds Saturday, August 13, 2022, starting at 10 a.m., they added.

