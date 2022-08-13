ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Billings Senior hopes to bring a more balanced attack to the field this fall

BILLINGS- Two-A-Day's continue for local athletes as we gear up for kickoff of the fall sports season. Let's check in with the Billings Senior Broncs football team who's working hard to balance their attack at Daylis Stadium this season. Senior fell to Kalispell Glacier by a touchdown in the opening...
BILLINGS, MT
Shepherd Football Preparing For Better Ending to Season

The Shepherd Mustangs didn't end their last season the way they had hoped. But that motivated them and caused them to start having player-led practices and workouts as early as February to prepare for this season. Now, they've started official practices and are ready to hit the ground running. "We...
SHEPHERD, MT
Local Officials Working to Address Referee Shortage This Fall

High school football teams across the state are gearing up for the start of the season. Last week, a group of Montana high school officials met to begin preparing for the season as well. The group at the meeting were some of the nearly 50 referees that are part of...
MONTANA STATE
Most popular rides at MontanaFair, according to Thomas Carnival

BILLINGS, Mont. - President of Thomas Carnival John Hanschen said the most popular rides at MontanaFair are:. "It's really fun to watch the folks come," Hanschen said. "They come in family groups, strollers. Bring suntan lotion, water bottles. They're packed in ready to take care of all their needs. So exciting to hear the children laughing."
BILLINGS, MT
Livestock auction at MontanaFair set for Saturday, August 20

BILLINGS, Mont. - The livestock auction for MontanaFair is scheduled for Saturday, August 20 in the Expo Center of MetraPark. Yellowstone County Extension Agent Roni Baker said you can also participate in the auction by going to northernlivestockvideo.com. Seventeen-year-old Tucker Adkins is showing a steer, two pigs and two sheep...
BILLINGS, MT

