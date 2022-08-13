Read full article on original website
Back 2 School Picnic scheduled for 8/13Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Joliet bridge closures scheduled in August 2022Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Vehicle Fire Reported on I-80, Parts of Highway Remain Closed
Cleanup is underway after a vehicle fire started early Tuesday on Interstate 80, near Tinley Park. A semitruck hauling grease got into a break fire, which quickly engulfed the semi-trailer, Illinois State Police said. The truck tractor was able to detach before the fire spread, according to officials. Police reported...
Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Vehicle While Trying to Run Across DuSable Lake Shore Drive
A pedestrian is in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle while trying to run across DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago’s North Side Tuesday night. Just after 8 p.m., Chicago fire officials say a person tried to run across the roadway at 3500 North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
1 Dead, 3 Others Hurt in Reagan Tollway Shooting Near Oak Brook, Police Say
One person is dead and three others were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway, Illinois State Police say. According to authorities, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 88 near milepost 138 in DuPage County at approximately 1:15 a.m. when an unknown individual fired shots.
Chicago Police Search for Driver Who Raced Toward Group in South Shore, Fatally Injuring 3 People
Chicago police continued to search for the driver of a silver sedan who raced toward a group of people in the street early Sunday, killing three of them and injuring a fourth person. The force of the impact hurled three of the victims down the 7000 block of South Jeffery...
‘A Lot of Chaos:' Dashcam Captures Hit-and-Run Crash That Left 3 Men Dead
Police are still searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left three people dead on Chicago’s Far South Side, and new video has emerged from the horrific event. It happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 71st Street and Jeffery in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police.
Chicago Police Investigate After 2 People Found Dead Inside Ravenswood Residence
Chicago police are investigating after two individuals were found dead inside of a residence in the Ravenswood neighborhood Monday afternoon. According to authorities, a woman and a 44-year-old man were discovered dead inside of the residence in the 4600 block of North Western Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. Both individuals...
3 Men Killed in Far South Side Hit-and-Run, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after three pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Far South Side early Sunday morning. According to authorities, four men were walking in the 7000 block of South Jeffery in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood at approximately 5 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound at the location.
Ruse Thefts Reported at Downtown Businesses Along Michigan Avenue: Chicago Police
Chicago police are alerting businesses of reported ruse thefts in which a man claims to be inspecting carbon monoxide meters and then demands money for supposed services rendered, according to authorities. Two separate incidents were reported at the following times and locations:. 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 300 block...
Teen Dead, 4 Others Injured in West Side Shooting
Chicago police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teens were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning. According to police, the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. when an unknown individual opened fire, striking at least five people.
Dolton Police Seek Person of Interest in Homicide of ‘The Funnel Cake Man'
Police in south suburban Dolton are looking for a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of an area business owner, authorities said. Tavares Davis was fatally shot on Aug. 2 in the 15500 block of Drexel Avenue, according to the Dolton Police Department. Police revealed Monday they...
‘I Knew I Would Die': Woman Recounts Boating Accident in Lake Michigan ‘Playpen' That Severed Her Feet
A woman whose feet were severed in a boating accident in the “Playpen” near Oak Street Beach over the weekend says she would have drowned had her husband not pulled her out of the water at the last second. “I truly began to drown,” Lana Batochir, 34, said...
Retired Chicago Police Officer Shot in North Lawndale Attempted Robbery
An investigation is underway after a retired Chicago police officer sustained gunshot injuries during a robbery attempt Sunday afternoon. The attempted robbery unfolded at approximately 4:05 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw, according to the Chicago Police Department. The victim, a 59-year-old man, was near the sidewalk when he was approached by at least one suspect who announced a robbery, police said.
Chicago Violence: At Least 6 Killed, 32 Injured in Weekend Shootings
Chicago police say that six people, including a 19-year-old woman, have been killed and at least 32 others injured in shootings across the city this weekend. A 32-year-old man is dead after he was shot during a verbal altercation in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway, according to police. Authorities...
U.S. Coast Guard Searches for Witnesses in ‘Playpen' Boating Accident That Injured 2 Women
After two women were seriously injured in a boating accident Saturday in Lake Michigan, the U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public's help in finding information regarding the collision. At approximately 5 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called to an area known as "the Playpen," north of Navy...
Woman's Feet Severed After Boat Backs Into Raft in ‘Playpen' Area of Lake Michigan
An afternoon for a group enjoying a float out on Lake Michigan this weekend turned dangerous after a boat backed into their raft in the lake's "Playpen" area, severely injured two women, 28 and 34, in the process. According to authorities, one sustained injuries to her hand, and another had...
Pig Tales: Loose Animal Captured After 2 Weeks, With 3 More Hogs Still Roaming Chicago Suburb
One pig penned, three more left to go. Four loose pigs have continuously muddied attempts made by police to corral them in a Western suburb of Chicago. After evading capture for over two weeks, one of the pigs was brought in by a team of Wayne residents Sunday. Now, police...
Illinois, Indiana Could be Part of ‘Extreme Heat Belt,' Impacted by 125-Degree Heat Indices Within 30 Years: Study
Both Illinois and Indiana could potentially be part of an “extreme heat belt” that could be impacted with heat indices of 125 degrees within the next 30 years due to climate change, according to a new study released this week. According to the national risk assessment compiled by...
Chicago Suburb Considering Ban on Assault Rifles, Vote Expected Over Night
The Naperville City Council is mulling a proposal to prohibit the commercial sale of assault rifles and large capacity magazines within city limits. Prior to the vote on Tuesday night, more than 130 people on both sides of the issue filled City Hall for the passionate hearing. Dozens of residents...
Naperville City Council Passes Ban on Commercial Sales of Assault Rifles
Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning -- after several hours of passionate discussion -- the Naperville City Council on an 8-1 margin passed an ordinance to ban the commercial sale of assault rifles and large capacity magazines within its city limits. Residents and business owners crowded the western suburb's City...
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
