Morris, IL

NBC Chicago

Vehicle Fire Reported on I-80, Parts of Highway Remain Closed

Cleanup is underway after a vehicle fire started early Tuesday on Interstate 80, near Tinley Park. A semitruck hauling grease got into a break fire, which quickly engulfed the semi-trailer, Illinois State Police said. The truck tractor was able to detach before the fire spread, according to officials. Police reported...
TINLEY PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Men Killed in Far South Side Hit-and-Run, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after three pedestrians were killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s Far South Side early Sunday morning. According to authorities, four men were walking in the 7000 block of South Jeffery in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood at approximately 5 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound at the location.
CHICAGO, IL
#I 80#Semis#Illinois State Police#Traffic Accident
NBC Chicago

Teen Dead, 4 Others Injured in West Side Shooting

Chicago police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was killed and four other teens were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Gresham neighborhood Sunday morning. According to police, the teens were in the 1800 block of West 78th Street at approximately 2:24 a.m. when an unknown individual opened fire, striking at least five people.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Retired Chicago Police Officer Shot in North Lawndale Attempted Robbery

An investigation is underway after a retired Chicago police officer sustained gunshot injuries during a robbery attempt Sunday afternoon. The attempted robbery unfolded at approximately 4:05 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Grenshaw, according to the Chicago Police Department. The victim, a 59-year-old man, was near the sidewalk when he was approached by at least one suspect who announced a robbery, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

