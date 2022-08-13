BIG BEND, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 18, 3:20 PM:. The fire burning on Oak Mountain has been contained to under two acres, according to the US Forest Service. The USFS said the Oak Fire, burning on Oak Mountain to the south of Iron Canyon Reservoir; west of the community of Big Bend, now has a hose lay surrounding it. They said their crews are currently working to improve the handline around the fire.

