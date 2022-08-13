Read full article on original website
Focus on Fentanyl Town Hall Meeting
REDDING, CALIF. — Shasta Substance Use Coalition and Shasta Community Health Center partnered with KRCR to hold an important town hall discussion on fentanyl overdose. Fentanyl is a type of synthetic opioid that was traditionally prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain. Nowadays, there are two types of fentanyl manufactured: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl (illicit fentanyl.)
Loved ones desperately search for missing Anderson business owner
ANDERSON, Calif. — Family members in Shasta County are on a desperate search to track down their loved one who went missing mid-week. Keith Stotts, owner of Stotts & Sons Inc. House Moving, has not been seen since Wednesday, according to family members. They shared multiple photos and a...
"100 Deadliest Days" at Mercy Medical Center in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — We know the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day as summer. But it has a completely different meaning to emergency department healthcare providers. Mercy Medical Center in Redding is a Level Ⅱ trauma center providing care from the north coast, to the Oregon border,...
Bird e-scooters officially ride into the City of Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — The City of Anderson announced they are the newest location chosen for Bird Scooters—a last-mile electric scooter sharing company dedicated to bringing low-cost environmentally friendly transportation solutions to communities across the world. If you've been to Redding lately, you've certainly seen locals riding the scooters...
Redding and City of Shasta Lake to receive disaster relief aid
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R) announced two essential disaster recovery programs for the City of Shasta Lake and Redding today, under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The funding comes from Carr Fire recovery efforts, with Redding being awarded $22,563,043.51 and the City of...
Firefighters investigating small vegetation fire in Redding on Cedars Road
REDDING, Calif — The Redding Fire Department responded to a report of a vegetation fire behind the Shady Oaks Mobile Home Park on Cedars Road Thursday Aug. 18 at 10:55 p.m. The fire burned approximately 1/4 acre and was under control within five minutes. The fire was determined to...
CHP on Thursday's fatal highway accidents, "There's not a lot of room for error on 299"
REDDING, Calif. — Thursday was a busy day for CHP's Northern Division, as the agency handled three separate fatality incidents. Two of the collisions that occurred on Highway 299 were nearly identical: a semi vs. vehicle crash that killed the driver of the vehicle. The third was reported as an early-morning pedestrian vs. vehicle collision off of Highway 273.
Walkers take to Redding's Turtle Bay for animal funding
REDDING, Calif. — This upcoming Saturday is the Walk for Wildlife event at Turtle Bay Exploration Park to gather funding for the animal ambassadors in the park. The event will begin at 8 a.m. and last until 10 a.m. with a pancake breakfast option with purchase of tickets. Tickets...
The ageless runner: local WW2 vet turns 99, celebrates with a 5K
REDDING, Calif. — Last month, we shared the story of a local World War II veteran who was the oldest person ever to run coast-to-coast at 93 years young. On Friday, that amazing gentleman turned 99. Ernie Andrus lives in the city of Shasta Lake with one of his...
Police search for wanted felon after chase in downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 11:21 PM:. Police are searching for a wanted suspect after he ran away from a traffic stop in Redding, Thursday night. According to officials with the Redding Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., one of their officers stopped a vehicle in the downtown area. However, a man jumped out of the vehicle and ran away from the scene.
Only incumbent in race: KRCR speaks with Michael Dacquisto ahead of November election
REDDING, Calif. — The election isn't until November, but local campaign signs are already popping up like mushrooms after a heavy rain. You remember heavy rain, don't you?. The deadline for Redding City Council candidates to qualify was at 5 p.m. Wednesday night: Aug. 17. The only incumbent looking...
Red Bluff Union School District works to improve safety for students and staff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — School is in session for students and faculty in the US, and with the climate the country is in; as the violence of school shootings continues to happen on school grounds, how are schools keeping your children safe?. In the wake of violence and school...
Repeat offender arrested again after stabbing in downtown Redding on Wednesday
REDDING, Calif. — Police arrested a local man on Wednesday night following a stabbing in downtown Redding. And, according to police, it was the thirteenth time the man was arrested since March. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said their officers responded to a gas station on Eureka...
Comedian Anjelah Johnson to perform live at Redding Civic on Aug. 27
REDDING, Calif. — Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will be in Redding as part of her 'Who Do I Think I Am?' comedy tour on Saturday, Aug. 27. Johnson became an internet sensation with her viral video Nail Salon, which led to many stand-up, television and film opportunities. That same year, she...
BREAKING: Plumbing truck catches fire on Highway 273 in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — BREAKING, AUG. 17, 6:38 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 273 near Ox Yoke Road in Anderson. Shasta County CAL FIRE officials said their crews are assisting the Anderson Fire Department with this fire. The southbound lanes on Highway...
Welcome Day 2022 at Shasta College in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — It's the first week of classes at Shasta College. And, on Wednesday, they rolled out the welcome mat for new and returning students on "Welcome Day." Administrators are pleased enrollment is up, slightly, and so is the on-campus presence of students who bring energy missed during the pandemic.
UPDATE: Firefighters stop fire burning near Big Bend on Thursday
BIG BEND, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 18, 3:20 PM:. The fire burning on Oak Mountain has been contained to under two acres, according to the US Forest Service. The USFS said the Oak Fire, burning on Oak Mountain to the south of Iron Canyon Reservoir; west of the community of Big Bend, now has a hose lay surrounding it. They said their crews are currently working to improve the handline around the fire.
Semi catches fire after fatal head-on crash near Buckhorn Summit
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 18, 10:45 PM:. Caltrans District 2 says CA-299 is now open to one-way traffic control from Rock Creek Road to Buckhorn Summit. Dispatchers with the CHP in Shasta County confirmed one person has died in this crash. However, they were unable to report which vehicle they were in.
Pedestrian hit, killed in collision near Happy Valley after running into road, police say
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Redding California Highway Patrol responded to calls Thursday morning of a deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on Highway 273 near Happy Valley Road. Officials with the CHP told KRCR Chief Photographer Adam McCallister that around 5:30 a.m., a Ford sedan was headed south on Highway...
A Red Bluff Elementary school set to have new classrooms, replacing portable classrooms
RED BLUFF, Calif. — An elementary school in Red Bluff is getting an upgrade on a few long overdue classrooms. Thanks to voters voting 'YES' on Measure C, it provided school funding to construct and replace outdated infrastructure and replace portable classrooms with new classrooms; Metteer Elementary, located on Kimball, is one of four schools in Red Bluff that will receive the much-needed facility improvements.
