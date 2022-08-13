ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

It’s Back! The Beacon, NY Dummy Light has Been Restored

A landmark in Beacon has finally been restored and returned to Main Street. Back in April, work was being done to Main Street in Beacon and unfortunately a construction vehicle took out the historic Beacon Dummy Light. Beacon resident Jean Noack, who is also a member of the Beacon Historical Society, the Beacon Sloop Club, and the Howland Cultural Center wrote in the Beacon, NY Facebook group at the time:
BEACON, NY
rcbizjournal.com

A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court

Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

The drought is spreading, but how long will it last?

It's been a summer of extreme weather across the county. This week marks one month where at least half of the country has reported "moderate drought" in the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Hudson Valley is no exception. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hvmag.com

7 Rooftop Bars and Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

Rooftop bars are ideal destinations for summer evenings in the Valley. Enjoy local beer, wine, or a cocktail at these sky-high hangout spots. There’s no better way to wind down than relaxing with a cocktail and stunning vistas of the Hudson Valley. Grab a group of friends or head out for a solo adventure to one of these chic rooftop bars.
IRVINGTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Old Grossinger’s burns

LIBERTY – Fire erupted at the old Grossinger’s Hotel in the Town of Liberty Tuesday evening. Several Sullivan County fire departments were called the scene with tankers to provide water to extinguish the fire. County fire investigators responded to the scene to look into the cause of the...
LIBERTY, NY
Jeffery Mac

NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 Years

Richard Aderson( KC Downey/WMUR9) This story centers around the murder of Forty-seven-year-old Richard Aderson. Aderson worked as the assistant superintendent of the Valley Central School District in Orange County, NY. He was also a family man being married with three children. That fact would make the events of that night so much more tragic. On the night of February 5th, 1997, Aderson was driving home at around 6:00 pm. In rush hour traffic, he was headed east on Interstate 84 in Fishkill, NY. While en route, he was sideswiped by another vehicle on the road. Both cars pulled over not too far from exit 12. As the two men exited their vehicles, the driver of the other car began yelling at Aderson.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hvmag.com

Angry Orchard Cidermaker Joe Gaynor Keeps It Local in Walden

Head cidermaker Joe Gaynor. Photo courtesy of Angry Orchard. After stepping into the head cidermaker role in 2021, Joe Gaynor is excited to innovate with cider in the Hudson Valley. The first time Angry Orchard’s head cidermaker Joe Gaynor started working at the Walden cidery, it was for a weekend...
WALDEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Library at mall has to move

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Free Library branch at the Newburgh Mall must move out of the space it has occupied for 10 years to make way for a restaurant, Library Executive Director Mary Lou Carolan said. The space is not far from what will become the Resorts...
NEWBURGH, NY
