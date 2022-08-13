Richard Aderson( KC Downey/WMUR9) This story centers around the murder of Forty-seven-year-old Richard Aderson. Aderson worked as the assistant superintendent of the Valley Central School District in Orange County, NY. He was also a family man being married with three children. That fact would make the events of that night so much more tragic. On the night of February 5th, 1997, Aderson was driving home at around 6:00 pm. In rush hour traffic, he was headed east on Interstate 84 in Fishkill, NY. While en route, he was sideswiped by another vehicle on the road. Both cars pulled over not too far from exit 12. As the two men exited their vehicles, the driver of the other car began yelling at Aderson.

