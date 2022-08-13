Read full article on original website
Related
Community Favorite Restaurant in Ulster County, NY Closes
More than ever, we rely on and support our local businesses in the Hudson Valley. These may be places that we like to go for our favorite meal, to shop or somewhere that is uplifting. Residents of Orange County, NY were saddened to hear the news of one of their...
How Hudson Valley Counties are Handling Drought Conditions
In Kingston, NY, residents have been aware of the current drought alert. A press release provided information in regards to why this is happening in Ulster County. The City of Kingston has now declared a drought emergency and raised it to stage II. However, according to the map from the...
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
Plane From Westchester County, New York Crashes in Hudson Valley
Multiple injuries were reported after a plane wouldn't brake and crashed into a road in the Hudson Valley over the weekend. On Sunday around 11:45 a.m., New York State Police from the Highland and Gardiner barracks responded to Skydive The Ranch in the town of Gardiner, New York for a report of a single-engine fixed-wing airplane crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s Back! The Beacon, NY Dummy Light has Been Restored
A landmark in Beacon has finally been restored and returned to Main Street. Back in April, work was being done to Main Street in Beacon and unfortunately a construction vehicle took out the historic Beacon Dummy Light. Beacon resident Jean Noack, who is also a member of the Beacon Historical Society, the Beacon Sloop Club, and the Howland Cultural Center wrote in the Beacon, NY Facebook group at the time:
Caution: Major Paving Job Will Be Happening in Kingston, NY
You might want to plan ahead if you commute into the area. First, let's take a moment and thank all of the hard workers who keep the Hudson Valley roadways up. I'm sure it's a very tough job and everyone acts frustrated when they see work being done....it's pretty thankless.
Is This Stealing? Newburgh, NY Divided Over Local “Thief”
The Nextdoor app is great place for neighbors to communicate with each other and form a tight-knit community. It's also ground-zero for drama. The comments in Newburgh, NY's section of the app exploded recently over a simple question that revolved around a complicated question: was a woman stealing from her neighbors?
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night
A Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
rcbizjournal.com
A Cidery At The Heart Of A Dispute Over Land Use Will Be Decided In Court
Cidery Attorney Says Business Has A Right To Operate At Its Location; Town Of Orangetown Disagrees. A Rockland County judge will have to decide the fate of a cidery in the Town of Orangetown because town officials and the business owners disagree on whether the operator has the right to serve hard cider to the public at its property.
News 12
The drought is spreading, but how long will it last?
It's been a summer of extreme weather across the county. This week marks one month where at least half of the country has reported "moderate drought" in the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Hudson Valley is no exception. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Department of...
NYSP: Ulster County man attacks homeowner with pickaxe
An Ulster County man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and attacking the homeowner with a pickaxe. New York State Police said Daniel Desseauve, 38, of Highland, was also found to be drunk during the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plane from Westchester crashes in Ulster County
A small plane flying out of Westchester County Airport crashed in Ulster County on Sunday.
hvmag.com
7 Rooftop Bars and Restaurants in the Hudson Valley
Rooftop bars are ideal destinations for summer evenings in the Valley. Enjoy local beer, wine, or a cocktail at these sky-high hangout spots. There’s no better way to wind down than relaxing with a cocktail and stunning vistas of the Hudson Valley. Grab a group of friends or head out for a solo adventure to one of these chic rooftop bars.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Old Grossinger’s burns
LIBERTY – Fire erupted at the old Grossinger’s Hotel in the Town of Liberty Tuesday evening. Several Sullivan County fire departments were called the scene with tankers to provide water to extinguish the fire. County fire investigators responded to the scene to look into the cause of the...
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 Years
Richard Aderson( KC Downey/WMUR9) This story centers around the murder of Forty-seven-year-old Richard Aderson. Aderson worked as the assistant superintendent of the Valley Central School District in Orange County, NY. He was also a family man being married with three children. That fact would make the events of that night so much more tragic. On the night of February 5th, 1997, Aderson was driving home at around 6:00 pm. In rush hour traffic, he was headed east on Interstate 84 in Fishkill, NY. While en route, he was sideswiped by another vehicle on the road. Both cars pulled over not too far from exit 12. As the two men exited their vehicles, the driver of the other car began yelling at Aderson.
3-car crash in Woodbury kills 1 person, injures 6; Grand rabbi not hurt
One person was killed and six others were injured in a three car crash in Orange County Wednesday night.
hvmag.com
Angry Orchard Cidermaker Joe Gaynor Keeps It Local in Walden
Head cidermaker Joe Gaynor. Photo courtesy of Angry Orchard. After stepping into the head cidermaker role in 2021, Joe Gaynor is excited to innovate with cider in the Hudson Valley. The first time Angry Orchard’s head cidermaker Joe Gaynor started working at the Walden cidery, it was for a weekend...
300 Years: Orange County Celebrates Infamous Bull Family Heritage With New Proclamation
You might be surprised that a pretty significant historical home sits in the town of Campbell Hall, New York, in the Hudson Valley's Orange County. This site, and the multi-generational family that still occupies, just celebrated its 300th anniversary, and the 155th annual reunion. Let's take a trip down the archives of the Bull Stone House.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Library at mall has to move
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The Newburgh Free Library branch at the Newburgh Mall must move out of the space it has occupied for 10 years to make way for a restaurant, Library Executive Director Mary Lou Carolan said. The space is not far from what will become the Resorts...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0