Oakland County, MI

nbc25news.com

Teen charged in death of Flint Police Captain pleads guilty

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A teenager charged for causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie has pleaded guilty. The prosecutor's office says his client pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing death. The charge of manslaughter was dropped for taking the plea. The juvenile is accused...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

UPDATE: Flint's homicides remains below low compared to last year

FLINT, Mich. - Following reports of several shootings and at least one new homicide, the city's Chief of Police says things are still looking up for Flint in the crime department. According the the latest Crime Stat report on the city's website, the number of homicides with this sits at...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Sheriff: Woman intentionally crashes car into church classroom in Millington

MILLINGTON, Mich. - The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says that a 56-year-old Millington woman "intentionally" drove her Dodge Charger into St. Paul Lutheran Church & School in Millington. The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday night. Investigators say the vehicle crashed through a brick wall which led into a...
MILLINGTON, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot

FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department says a man is in critical condition after he was found shot Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched to 2402 Trout Drive. They found a man has been shot, he was then taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition according to police.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 16

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,731,787 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,774. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 23,165 new cases and 103 deaths on August 16. The average daily...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Four chefs battle it out in a cooking competition in Flint

FLINT, Mich. The Culture Matters Cooking Competition happened Friday in Flint. The Flint Farmer's Market had four chefs battling it out to see whose culinary creation inspires taste-bud bliss. Taylor McClain organized the event and says she was inspired by watching cooking shows during the pandemic. She wanted to bring...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children

MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" the McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last...
MCPHERSON, KS
nbc25news.com

Low attendance prompts Flint Community Schools to reevaluate early start

FLINT, Mich. - Flint Community Schools went back for the school year on August 3. They have been on a balanced calendar since 2019. They started this calendar because the district says they needed to address learning loss. Since they went back for the 2022-2023 school year, enrollment has been...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Deer hunting deadline: Hunters will have 72 hours to report harvest to DNR

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Deer hunters will have 72 hours to report that they killed a deer to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) this season. Last year, nearly 7,000 deer hunters voluntarily reported their deer harvest online to help test the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ new reporting system.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Mobile beauty bar coming to Flint

FLINT, Mich.---There's a unique beauty bar making its' way to Flint soon. Latoya Fowlkes is a Flint native and licensed cosmetologists, who fostered the idea. Fowlkes says, the idea came about after her other business in Charlotte, North Carolina was shut down. "I had a beauty suite that I started...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Linden's Joey Spencer announces next fight on September 4th

LINDEN, Mich. - Linden's Joey Spencer will be back in the ring September 4th to take on Kevin Salgado in a 10-round bout. Both fighters are undefeated, making it Spencer's toughest test to date. The 22-year-old comes in with a record of 15-0, with ten coming by way of knockout. His last fight was back in March, which he won by unanimous decision.
LINDEN, MI
nbc25news.com

Clio Area Schools cut the ribbon on new athletic facility

CLIO, Mich. - Back in 2020, Clio passed a school bond proposal that would, among other things, bring a brand new athletic facility to the high school. And Tuesday, the scissors were in hand for the special ribbon-cutting ceremony with the whole community there to see the beginning of a new era of Mustang Athletics.
CLIO, MI

