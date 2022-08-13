Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Teen charged in death of Flint Police Captain pleads guilty
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A teenager charged for causing the death of Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie has pleaded guilty. The prosecutor's office says his client pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving causing death. The charge of manslaughter was dropped for taking the plea. The juvenile is accused...
nbc25news.com
UPDATE: Flint's homicides remains below low compared to last year
FLINT, Mich. - Following reports of several shootings and at least one new homicide, the city's Chief of Police says things are still looking up for Flint in the crime department. According the the latest Crime Stat report on the city's website, the number of homicides with this sits at...
nbc25news.com
Sheriff: Woman intentionally crashes car into church classroom in Millington
MILLINGTON, Mich. - The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says that a 56-year-old Millington woman "intentionally" drove her Dodge Charger into St. Paul Lutheran Church & School in Millington. The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday night. Investigators say the vehicle crashed through a brick wall which led into a...
nbc25news.com
Missing Burton area woman located, police say person of interest is in custody
BURTON, Mich. - UPDATE: Police say that the woman has been located and the person of interest has been taken into custody. The City of Burton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing/endangered female. Authorities say Shari Garbacz was born on November 25, 1971, and was...
nbc25news.com
Flint Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot
FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Police Department says a man is in critical condition after he was found shot Monday morning. Police say they were dispatched to 2402 Trout Drive. They found a man has been shot, he was then taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition according to police.
nbc25news.com
IMAGES: 12th Annual Mundy Township Firefighters Association Car Show held in Swartz Creek
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. - The 12th Annual Mundy Township Firefighters Association Car Show blazed into Swartz Creek Sunday. Every car no matter the year, make or model was welcomed including motorcycles. New links: Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City. All the proceeds from the event will...
nbc25news.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 16
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,731,787 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,774. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 23,165 new cases and 103 deaths on August 16. The average daily...
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for several counties following water main break
FLINT, Mich. - Gov. Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday's water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority's ( GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The break resulted in a boil water advisory for several communities. New links:...
nbc25news.com
Four chefs battle it out in a cooking competition in Flint
FLINT, Mich. The Culture Matters Cooking Competition happened Friday in Flint. The Flint Farmer's Market had four chefs battling it out to see whose culinary creation inspires taste-bud bliss. Taylor McClain organized the event and says she was inspired by watching cooking shows during the pandemic. She wanted to bring...
nbc25news.com
Additional week added to repair time & boil water advisory says officials after main break
The Great Lakes Water Authority says that an additional week will be needed to complete repairs to the 120-inch water transmission main break, which will in turn extend the boil water advisory for multiple counties. GLWA says that the initial inspection was completed on Monday, and that the pipe was...
nbc25news.com
Lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life bought in Shelby Township
LANSING, Mich. - A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 13-26-34-37-48 – to win the big prize. The winning ticket was...
nbc25news.com
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" the McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last...
nbc25news.com
Flint's Secondary water delivery system should last more than 40 years, officials say
FLINT, Mich.---The City of Flint is still on its backup water delivery system after a water main break was confirmed Saturday, by the Great Lakes Water Authority. Michael Brown is the City of Flint's Director for the Department of Public Works. Brown says, the system is built to last for more than 40 years.
nbc25news.com
Low attendance prompts Flint Community Schools to reevaluate early start
FLINT, Mich. - Flint Community Schools went back for the school year on August 3. They have been on a balanced calendar since 2019. They started this calendar because the district says they needed to address learning loss. Since they went back for the 2022-2023 school year, enrollment has been...
nbc25news.com
Deer hunting deadline: Hunters will have 72 hours to report harvest to DNR
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Deer hunters will have 72 hours to report that they killed a deer to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) this season. Last year, nearly 7,000 deer hunters voluntarily reported their deer harvest online to help test the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ new reporting system.
nbc25news.com
Mobile beauty bar coming to Flint
FLINT, Mich.---There's a unique beauty bar making its' way to Flint soon. Latoya Fowlkes is a Flint native and licensed cosmetologists, who fostered the idea. Fowlkes says, the idea came about after her other business in Charlotte, North Carolina was shut down. "I had a beauty suite that I started...
nbc25news.com
Linden's Joey Spencer announces next fight on September 4th
LINDEN, Mich. - Linden's Joey Spencer will be back in the ring September 4th to take on Kevin Salgado in a 10-round bout. Both fighters are undefeated, making it Spencer's toughest test to date. The 22-year-old comes in with a record of 15-0, with ten coming by way of knockout. His last fight was back in March, which he won by unanimous decision.
nbc25news.com
Local mortgage lender says it is a good market for first-time home buyers
FLINT, Mich. - Mortgage rates are going up. Rates are now averaging 5.22% according to Freddie Mac. Despite these rates, lender Joshua Ferguson says this is a market for first-time home buyers.
nbc25news.com
Clio Area Schools cut the ribbon on new athletic facility
CLIO, Mich. - Back in 2020, Clio passed a school bond proposal that would, among other things, bring a brand new athletic facility to the high school. And Tuesday, the scissors were in hand for the special ribbon-cutting ceremony with the whole community there to see the beginning of a new era of Mustang Athletics.
nbc25news.com
Countdown to Kick-Off: Corunna looking to continue steady improvement
CORUNNA, Mich. - The Corunna football team has increased its win total in each of the last three years. Head coach Steve Herrick says that's attributed to the players having pride in their school and their community. "A lot of coaches and a lot of kids have put in a...
