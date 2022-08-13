Read full article on original website
Man pleads not guilty to murder in 87-year-old man's Scripps Ranch death
SAN DIEGO — A man accused of murdering an 87-year-old Scripps Ranch resident who was found dead in a backyard swimming pool pleaded not guilty Monday to a murder charge. Jeffrey David Smith, 60, is accused in the death of William Deignan, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Aug. 2 in a pool at his home on Birch Glen Court.
Chula Vista doctor accused of setting up cameras inside bathrooms has license pulled
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has revoked the medical license of a doctor who faces criminal charges for setting up cameras inside of two bathrooms at a Veterans Affairs Clinic in Chula Vista. The medical board ordered Dr. Vincent Tran from practicing medicine until after his...
Carlsbad fertility doctor charged with murdering his wife in 2019 has medical license pulled
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Medical Board has pulled the medical license of fertility doctor Eric Sills, more than two years after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in 2016. Sills, according to his website, practiced medicine at fertility clinics in San Diego County for...
Loved one speak out after Carlsbad mother killed in e-bike crash
SAN DIEGO — The loved ones of a mother killed while riding her e-bike spoke out during a Carlsbad City Council Meeting on Tuesday. Christine Embree, 35, was cycling with her 16-month-old daughter when she was hit by a car in her neighborhood Aug 7. The crash happened at Basswood Avenue and Valley Street, near Carlsbad High School.
Police search for suspect in deadly shooting at a La Mesa gas station
LA MESA, Calif. — A fight between two men in a commercial district near Helix High School escalated Friday into a shooting that left one of them dead. The men got into an argument for unknown reasons in front of a gas station in the 7500 block of University Avenue in La Mesa about 9:30 a.m., according to police.
Parents of Poway synagogue shooter reach settlement with victims
SAN DIEGO — The parents of the gunman who opened fire inside a Poway synagogue back in 2019 have reached a settlement with the victims. Attorney Robert Juskie, who represents John and Lisa Earnest, made the announcement during a civil court hearing Friday morning. When asked about details of...
Afterschool program, 'RESPECT', aims to help at-risk teens
SAN DIEGO — The return to school can be challenging for some students. An afterschool program run by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department helps kids stay on track by building long-lasting relationships with law enforcement. Jose Jimenez, a student with the program, is part of the dozens of...
Woman hit and killed on Highland Avenue in National City
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators are looking into an accident that killed a pedestrian in National City early Wednesday morning. A call came in around 6:15 a.m. about a woman on a bike who was involved in a traffic collision on Highland Avenue and 16th Street, the National City Police Department reported.
Latest on the missing Goldendoodle puppy, Chancho, stolen at Campland on the Bay
SAN DIEGO — After our story first aired about Chancho, a Goldendoodle puppy that was stolen from a family at Campland on the Bay while vacationing from Utah, CBS 8 acquired the security footage from San Diego Police Department showing the thief who stole Chancho. “We believe the suspect...
Growing homeless camp at park near Harborside Elementary sparks concern from parents
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Harborside Park in Chula Vista has become an area where unsheltered people set up their campsite, either on the park or near it. However, recently the number of homeless making their way to this park has grown to dozens. Which has brought up safety concerns...
Feds say San Diego region 'epicenter' of fentanyl trafficking into U.S.
SAN DIEGO — Federal authorities said Thursday that fentanyl trafficking and drug seizures are on the rise in the San Diego region, which they described as "an epicenter" of fentanyl trafficking into the United States. Law enforcement in San Diego and Imperial counties seized 5,091 pounds of fentanyl from...
San Diego native needs help with photography school in Afghanistan
SAN DIEGO — It's been a year since the fall of Kabul when U.S. military troops pulled out of Afghanistan. Today, the State Department was pressed about broken promises from the Taliban, including not allowing girls to go to school. Exactly one year ago today, Aria Raofi recorded a...
El Portal Undercrossing and streetscape open for Encinitas pedestrians, bicyclists
ENCINITAS, Calif — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sunday to celebrate the completion of the El Portal Undercrossing in Encinitas. The pedestrian crossing sits between North Coast Highway 101 and Vulcan Avenue along a two-mile stretch that had no safe railway crossing until now. "It connects people on...
Taking names: County approves program to track homeless people by name
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon on a proposal to track homeless San Diegans by name. Staff members will now have 90 days to determine its feasibility – including cost. By creating a database, county leaders say it will be easier to track...
Utah family’s Goldendoodle puppy stolen at Campland on the Bay
SAN DIEGO — A family from Utah is desperate to find their Goldendoodle puppy after it was stolen from their campsite while visiting San Diego. “We considered this dog, Chancho, to be a member of our family. We love him dearly. We miss him so much,” said owner Hannah McGuire.
Supervisors 'OK' proposals addressing jail deaths, staffing issues
SAN DIEGO — The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an emergency measure Tuesday aimed at addressing the number of drug overdose deaths in San Diego County jails. Proposed by board Chairman Nathan Fletcher, the measure includes $200,000 for body scanner technology to intercept and stop drugs such as fentanyl from being brought into the jails.
San Ysidro businesses impacted by wave of violence in Baja California
SAN DIEGO — The violent attacks in Baja California have left locals from both sides of the border reconsidering travel plans. With fewer people crossing the border, San Ysidro businesses are seeing less revenue, which trickles down to problems with paying rent and supporting their families. The local impact.
Graduation day for Canine Companions of Southern California on Friday
SAN DIEGO — Elizabeth Pode makes her way to center stage to be united with her new Canine Companion, Edge III. He's a two-and-a-half-year-old yellow lab that she's already bonded with. "The biggest thing for me is when my walker rolls away from me, he can bring it back,"...
County unveils new safe parking lot on Magnolia Avenue near El Cajon
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A homeless encampment along North Magnolia Avenue persisted for months before the county finally cleaned it up. Now, officials unveiled a new safe parking lot that will give people living in their cars a secure place to park overnight. “I think the safe parking...
San Diego State neighbors brace for influx of students and parties
SAN DIEGO — People living in the College Area are bracing for an influx of students and loud parties, as the fall semester is set to begin at San Diego State University. Neighbors told CBS 8 the university should be responsible for the conduct of its students, even if the parties are held off campus.
