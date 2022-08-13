ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Man pleads not guilty to murder in 87-year-old man's Scripps Ranch death

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of murdering an 87-year-old Scripps Ranch resident who was found dead in a backyard swimming pool pleaded not guilty Monday to a murder charge. Jeffrey David Smith, 60, is accused in the death of William Deignan, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Aug. 2 in a pool at his home on Birch Glen Court.
Loved one speak out after Carlsbad mother killed in e-bike crash

SAN DIEGO — The loved ones of a mother killed while riding her e-bike spoke out during a Carlsbad City Council Meeting on Tuesday. Christine Embree, 35, was cycling with her 16-month-old daughter when she was hit by a car in her neighborhood Aug 7. The crash happened at Basswood Avenue and Valley Street, near Carlsbad High School.
Police search for suspect in deadly shooting at a La Mesa gas station

LA MESA, Calif. — A fight between two men in a commercial district near Helix High School escalated Friday into a shooting that left one of them dead. The men got into an argument for unknown reasons in front of a gas station in the 7500 block of University Avenue in La Mesa about 9:30 a.m., according to police.
Parents of Poway synagogue shooter reach settlement with victims

SAN DIEGO — The parents of the gunman who opened fire inside a Poway synagogue back in 2019 have reached a settlement with the victims. Attorney Robert Juskie, who represents John and Lisa Earnest, made the announcement during a civil court hearing Friday morning. When asked about details of...
Afterschool program, 'RESPECT', aims to help at-risk teens

SAN DIEGO — The return to school can be challenging for some students. An afterschool program run by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department helps kids stay on track by building long-lasting relationships with law enforcement. Jose Jimenez, a student with the program, is part of the dozens of...
Woman hit and killed on Highland Avenue in National City

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Investigators are looking into an accident that killed a pedestrian in National City early Wednesday morning. A call came in around 6:15 a.m. about a woman on a bike who was involved in a traffic collision on Highland Avenue and 16th Street, the National City Police Department reported.
Supervisors 'OK' proposals addressing jail deaths, staffing issues

SAN DIEGO — The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an emergency measure Tuesday aimed at addressing the number of drug overdose deaths in San Diego County jails. Proposed by board Chairman Nathan Fletcher, the measure includes $200,000 for body scanner technology to intercept and stop drugs such as fentanyl from being brought into the jails.
Graduation day for Canine Companions of Southern California on Friday

SAN DIEGO — Elizabeth Pode makes her way to center stage to be united with her new Canine Companion, Edge III. He's a two-and-a-half-year-old yellow lab that she's already bonded with. "The biggest thing for me is when my walker rolls away from me, he can bring it back,"...
