Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Mother And Boyfriend Charged With Murder Of 2-Year-Old Found In Trash Can
Maya Jones and her boyfriend, Jermaine Robinson, are charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice after her 2-year-old son, Ezekiel Harry, who she initially reported as abducted, was found dead in a trash can. A Louisiana woman and her boyfriend have been charged with the murder of her 2-year-old...
Philly Man Arrested For Stabbing Death Of ‘Amazing’ Mother Of Six Who'd Previously Gotten Protection Order
A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a mother of six who'd previously obtained an order of protection against him, according to authorities. Raymond Thompson, 34, was taken into custody Saturday morning, less than an hour after the body of Ashley Lockhart, 34, was found stabbed to death inside a minivan, according to a statement from the Philadelphia Police Department e-mailed to Oxygen.com.
Man killed in ‘targeted shooting’ named by police
A 25-year-old man gunned down in what is thought to be a targeted shooting has been named by police.Kacey Boothe was shot in Forest Rise, Walthamstow, east London shortly before 9.30pm on Saturday and taken to hospital by car, where he died.Police believe people at a party at a nearby community centre may have seen what happened and have urged witnesses to come forward.I understand that after such a serious incident, the prospect of talking to the police can be daunting. I want to reassure anyone who is having doubts that we understand the courage it takesDCI Laurence SmithDetective Chief...
NME
XXXTentacion murder suspect takes plea deal, will testify against co-defendants
A suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion is reportedly set to take a plea deal, and will testify against his co-defendants. Four men have been charged with the 2018 murder of the rapper, and XXL report that a plea deal was taken by defendant Robert Allen on Friday (August 12), with Allen hoping to reduce his sentence by co-operating with law enforcement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
musictimes.com
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting
Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
Video showed a Black man bleeding to death as police did nothing. Now his family demand answers
When Salt Lake City Police notified Willie Outlaw in November 2020 that his 39-year-old son Ryan had been killed, he didn’t even think to question what they told him.More than 1,600 miles away at his home in Mississippi, he believed that Ryan was simply a tragic victim of domestic violence with his girlfriend Jennifer Tobar stabbing him to death inside their apartment building.“We were basically told that he had been stabbed and was deceased, and they explained that she was in custody but that was about it,” Mr Outlaw, 66, told The Independent.Almost two years later, when he saw bodycam...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida woman allegedly caught on video trying to smother boyfriend’s son with pillow
KEY WEST, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old woman was reportedly caught on camera trying to fatally smother her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son with a pillow and blanket. According to a news release from the Key West Police Department, officers responded to a report of child abuse allegations on Aug. 7. The child’s father reportedly told authorities that he noticed behavioral changes with his child, and he also said his son would wake up with swollen, irritated eyes.
Federal law enforcement officer fatally shot by Monroe County deputies
MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting, in which an off-duty federal law enforcement officer was killed in Key Largo. Officials said deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an intoxicated, armed "suicidal man" at a residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday.Responding deputies said they observed a man at the residence and confirmed he was armed. The man told deputies he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.Deputies say the man appeared a second time and pointed a firearm at law enforcement officers, who responded by firing at him. First-aid was administered, but the man was pronounced dead. The man was identified as 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness, who was an off-duty federal law enforcement officer."Although this appears to be a suicide by cop situation," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay, "as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter."
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
Newell: Mayor Cantrell is leaving the NOPD to implode
Last week, I interviewed WWL multimedia journalist Thanh Truong about his podcast that attempts to answer lingering questions about the state of the New Orleans Police Department. Truong spoke with former officers who only spent a few years with the
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOPD searches for Uptown shooting suspect
The NOPD asks the public for help in locating and identifying a suspect in the ongoing investigation of an Uptown shooting. The shooting happened last Monday in the 4300 block of Magazine Street.
TMZ.com
Kodak Black Wants Cops to Return Car and Cash Seized in Drug Bust
Kodak Black says the Florida cops who arrested him for allegedly trafficking oxycodone are still holding onto his car and thousands of dollars in cash nearly a month later ... and now he's out of patience and wants it all back. Kodak is asking the court to make the Florida...
Woman shot in Pompano Beach died after crashing into tree
FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was killed in a crash while driving herself to the hospital for a gunshot wound. The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, they received a call about shots fired near the 40 block of NE 23rd Court in Pompano Beach. While deputies were on their way to the area, 911 received a call from a woman who said she had been shot in Pompano Beach and was driving herself to Broward Health North on Sample Road in Deerfield Beach. The sheriff's office said the woman crashed into a tree on the hospital property. When deputies arrived at the hospital, they found the woman had died. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Mystery of Murdered Man’s Death Ripped Family Apart
On the evening of June 29, 2006, Laray “Mookie” Moore and a friend chilled and listened to music when he got a call from his wife Natacha about their 15-month-old son, Laray Jr., recalls his mother Yvonne.“His wife told him to go pick up the baby who was at his aunt’s apartment,” Yvonne said in a phone interview. “He was always there for his children.”Nearly two years after his release from a 15-month prison stint on drug charges, Laray’s life was moving in a positive direction, Yvonne and other relatives told The Daily Beast. In 2005, Laray and Natacha got...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Says He Never Got His Car Or Cash Back From Arrest In Florida
Last month, rapper Kodak Black was arrested during a traffic stop in Florida. During their search, cops found dozens of oxycodone pills along with nearly $75,000 in cash. Kodak, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking oxycodone. While he...
Comments / 0