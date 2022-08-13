ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

30th Anniversary of Tracy Pickett Disappearance

By Brooklynn Norris, Gretchen Bolander
 4 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police are highlighting a Missing Persons case from the 1990s, looking for that one tip that could crack the case. It’s now 30 years since 14-year-old Tracy Pickett went missing. She disappeared on this date in 1992. Joplin detectives are continuing to work the case, pointing out they’ve gotten more than 50 tips since 2010, two of those this year.

“This is her 30th year anniversary. We just hope that the public doesn’t, we don’t want the public to forget about Tracy. We want them to know we haven’t forgotten about her – especially the Pickett family that we are steadfast in coming up with solutions and hopefully locating Tracy,” said Joplin Police Department Sgt. Luke Stahl.

Detectives have conducted searches in recent years – including one at a pond just north of Joplin in 2019.

The disappearance took place after Tracy Pickett spent the night with a friend in Webb City. The next morning, another guest volunteered to take her home, claiming he dropped her off near a Joplin pawnshop. She hasn’t been seen since.

If you know anything about the case, you can call the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.

They will accept anonymous tips.

FOX 2

FOX 2

