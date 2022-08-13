ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

WISN

Milwaukee science fiction writer a victim of 'swatting'

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee author of science fiction books says he is being terrorized by online cyber-stalkers, sending police to his home with fake 911 calls. It is a potentially dangerous prank known as swatting. Police descended on Patrick Tomlinson's east side Milwaukee home at 1 a.m. three weeks...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man falls to death as downtown Milwaukee bridge opens

MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee, police said. Police told WISN 12 News the bridge over the Milwaukee River started to go up and the man fell. The man, from Providence, Rhode Island, died at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings

MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

More than 230 teacher vacancies in Milwaukee Public Schools

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public School District has more than 230 teacher vacancies, according to its website. The district did not respond to WISN 12 News' repeated requests for comment, but according to the 'Careers' tab on the MPS website, hundreds of teacher jobs are available district wide. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Technology-based farm opens in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — A technology-based farm is opening in Kenosha. Square Roots partnered with Gordon Food Services to establish the indoor, climate-controlled facility. Each package from the farm has a QR code that allows consumers to track how their produce was made. Mainly growing herbs and leafy greens, including...
WISN

Number of workers returning to work downtown Milwaukee on rise

MILWAUKEE — Companies are bringing employees back into downtown Milwaukee. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies sent employees to work from home, laid people off or even shut down. Milwaukee BID 21 estimated that number to be about 20% to 30% at the beginning of this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Ale House to close

MILWAUKEE — After 25 years, the Milwaukee Ale House says it's having to close its doors. In a post on its Facebook page, the micro brewery and restaurant said the owners of the building it leases near Water and Buffalo streets are "going in a different direction." The restaurant's...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police respond to three separate shootings in 10 minutes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings early Tuesday morning. Those three shootings occurred within 10 minutes of each other. The first was near 15th Street and Burleigh Avenue at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday. A shooter injured a 29-year-old Milwaukee man. He is expected to survive. At 3:05...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

More than 1 million people attended 2022 Wisconsin State Fair

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin State Fair officials were happy to announce growth Tuesday that the fair had a growth in attendance over 2021. Fair officials say 1,003,450 people walked through the gates, a 19% increase over last year. "After 171 years, the Wisconsin State Fair remains a time-honored tradition for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Sonic's Pickle Juice Slush now available in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — If pickles are your favorite, Sonic's new menu items are for you. For starters, the Pickle Juice Slush. According to a press release, it's a combination of Sonic's classic sweet slush and salty brine that "tastes just like you're sipping out of the pickle jar." The pickle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Local school bus company sees hiring comeback

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of MPS students started the new school year Monday, and thousands more are getting ready to get back in the classroom next month. Many of the bus companies serving local school districts faced a critical staffing shortage last year. Lakeside Buses of Wisconsin employs about 200...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Three people hurt in shooting at Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, Ill. — Gurnee Police have confirmed to WISN 12 News there was a shooting at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday night. The park is located just south of Kenosha across the Illinois state line. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
GURNEE, IL
WISN

Milwaukee Public Schools require face masks until Aug. 18

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools determined that all staff and students on the early start calendar are required to use a face mask until Aug. 18. This decision goes in accordance with a recent announcement from MPS stating that they will follow the COVID-19 community levels tool on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website to determine whether or not masks are required in schools.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Thousands of MPS students return to class with face masks

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of Milwaukee Public Schools students on Monday made their way back to the classroom for their first day of school. Forty-two MPS schools follow an early start calendar, including all high schools, middle schools, K-through-12 schools and seven elementary schools. "I'm nervous, just a little bit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man shot and killed in alley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man near 76th and Nash streets. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced deceased on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and appear to be argument...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigate double stabbing

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double stabbing early Monday morning. Officers responded to the area of 6th Street and Orchard Street around 9 a.m. Apparently a 40-year-old woman was stabbed six times and was transported conscious and breathing to a hospital. The second victim is a 15-year-old boy with a stab to the bicep.

