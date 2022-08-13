ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD students promote heat safety at Clay County Fair

By Nikolas Wilson
 4 days ago

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — During the Clay County Fair, some Siouxland students spread awareness about local health services.

University of South Dakota (USD) students have partnered with a local hospital to provide a student-run clinic.

Health check ups as well as payments for medications for uninsured people in Vermillion will be provided for free.

Clay County Fair returns despite inflation

Brock Goeden is a second year medical student at USD. He said the clinic is a great way to reach people in need.

“Clay County is actually pretty widely known as pretty poor, I guess, when it comes to some state-wide statistics that we have and being able to reach out to the vast number of people in our county that are uninsured is going to make a huge difference,” said Goeden.

The clinic will be held on the second Thursday of every month. A physician will be present at the clinic along with several students.

