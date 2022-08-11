Read full article on original website
tncontentexchange.com
Osage Road cleared for water distribution improvements
Continuing a series of water infrastructure replacement projects that started in 2014, the Derby City Council recently approved the latest such project at its Aug. 9 meeting. For 2022, that will include improvements to the water distribution system along Osage Road. The program series was started to address high volume...
Buckling concrete blocks off street NE of Wichita
BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr. According to the City, “The concrete has buckled about 12 inches.” The City is asking residents to avoid the area. The […]
‘Their dream’: Longtime teachers to run new Wichita child-care business
Sunshine Learning Academy will open next month in 6,000 square feet.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Augusta Community Caring Center Moves Locations
Ran by John Pilcher and Nancy Olson, the Augusta Community Caring Center, (ACCC) has been open since 1992. Providing essential items such as food, clothing, kitchen utensils, bedding and utility assistance, the services at ACCC aim to help those in need.ACCC is a 501(c)(3) organization operated completely by volunteers and with no government funding. ACCC works with the Kansas Food Bank,TFAP, and the USDA to provide their services at no cost to their clients.
wichitabyeb.com
Shea’s Sol Kitchen temporary closes as they look for a new location
The popular vegan restaurant, Shea’s Sol Kitchen, has decided to leave Towne West Square, where they’ve been operating out of since April in the food court. They celebrated their last days over the weekend and now prepare for the next chapter in their business. The announcement was on...
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain
WICHITA — Staci Ellis left a verbally abusive relationship and ended up homeless in Wichita for nine months before settling into an apartment about four weeks ago. Ellis, who describes herself as a huge advocate for the homeless population, has been homeless four times. She said everyone in Wichita’s homeless community knows her because she […] The post As Wichita embraces efforts to reduce homelessness, profound challenges remain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Derby woman's space is 'unlivable' after water from another unit seeps into hers
A Derby woman reached out to KAKE News with concerns about her living space after an upstairs apartment's water heater began leaking, damaging not only that unit, but hers, too. Jessica Richardson says she just wants to have a safe place to live again and for her concerns to be...
NewsCow
$8.2M Project Will Replace Bridge Between Udall And Belle Plaine; Detour Set
Work is expected to begin around Sept. 12 on a nearly $8.23 million bridge replacement on K-55 between Belle Plaine and Udall. During the construction, the bridge will be closed, and signs will direct traffic to a detour to the north of K-55 on state highways. From the west, the detour route from K-55 will be north on U.S. 81 to K-53, east on K-53 to K-15 and south on K-15. The map above shows the detour route, traced in red, and the location of the bridge, marked with a red dot.
KAKE TV
Rhea Lana’s sale at Century II provides financial relief for parents as back-to-school nears
The Rhea Lana’s Consignment Sale at Century II in Wichita opened to the public Sunday. The owner, Amanda Birdsong, said after last week’s pre-sale, she has already seen an increase in customers. Birdsong said she is not surprised given rising inflation. “The word is spreading that this is...
KWCH.com
Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center education held Saturday
Wichita’s Racial Profiling Citizens Advisory Board organized a meeting Saturday at Ford Rockwell Branch Library to educate community members on the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center, or JIAC. "I know it's a place for juveniles, but I don't, I actually don't really know what goes on as...
KWCH.com
Weather Alert: Dangerous heat Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that the peak of the heat will arrive Sunday and Monday before cooler weather returns into the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70. Afternoon highs will make it to near 100 degrees.
KWCH.com
K-42 closed near Clonmel due to semi rollover
CLONMEL, Kan. (KWCH) - K-42 is closed in southwestern Sedgwick County, near Clonmel, due to a semi rollover over. Trooper Chad Crittenden with the Kansas Highway Patrol said the injury accident occurred on K-42 milepost 75 near 79th St S. The Clearwater Fire Department responded and said the driver was...
kfdi.com
Wichita to close public swimming pools for the season
As the summer ends and a new school year begins, the City of Wichita is announcing a schedule for the closing of public swimming pools and splash pads. Friday is the last day for Harvest Pool, and Sunday will be the last day for the Minisa pool. The Aley, McAfee, Orchard and College Hill pools will remain open through Labor Day weekend.
KWCH.com
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning’s shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital. Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby...
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-Visit
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kansas is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson, Area Fire Crews Respond to Multiple Fires Thursday
HUTCHINSON – Sparks from a piece of farm machinery is being blamed for a Thursday afternoon fire that burned about 80 acres in southeast Reno County and forced closure of a five-mile segment of K-14 highway. According to Reno County Emergency Management, Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 was called...
Fire crews battle wildfires
UPDATE: As of 9 p.m.: Reno County Emergency Management has issued a news release on the Pleasant Valley fire from Thursday afternoon. According to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road. Residential structures were threatened, but none were damaged. Dry conditions contributed to rapid fire spread.
KWCH.com
Old Town, Industry shooting kills one.
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT. The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said the incident started...
