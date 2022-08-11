Work is expected to begin around Sept. 12 on a nearly $8.23 million bridge replacement on K-55 between Belle Plaine and Udall. During the construction, the bridge will be closed, and signs will direct traffic to a detour to the north of K-55 on state highways. From the west, the detour route from K-55 will be north on U.S. 81 to K-53, east on K-53 to K-15 and south on K-15. The map above shows the detour route, traced in red, and the location of the bridge, marked with a red dot.

BELLE PLAINE, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO