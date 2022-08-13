ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Football Media Day Notebook

By John Bohnenkamp
Inside The Hawkeyes
 4 days ago

Hawkeyes Dealing with Injuries in Camp

IOWA CITY, Iowa - It’s not a media day press conference without an injury list.

Iowa’s list included plenty of wide receivers when coach Kirk Ferentz talked Friday at Kinnick Stadium.

It’s nothing new for the Hawkeyes, who dealt with various injuries in the spring.

“It was a little frustrating back in the spring,” Ferentz said. “As you know, we were really impacted by injuries quite frankly, probably as many as I can remember, and we've still got too many guys that aren't practicing.”

The only new injury that will definitely involve some missed playing time is to wide receiver Diante Vines, who has a wrist injury.

“He'll be in a cast,” Ferentz said. “You'll see that, and that is going to impact the beginning part of the season for him. That's unfortunate. He was really practicing well, and certainly would have been a guy who could help contribute to our football team.”

Ferentz hopes Vines will get some playing time this season.

“It's not season-ending, I don't think, but hopefully we'll get him back here somewhere midseason, whenever,” Ferentz said. “We'll just kind of take that day by day.”

The Hawkeyes have also been without wide receivers Keagan Johnson and Brody Brecht at times in fall camp.

“Keagan is working back,” Ferentz said. “He won't do a lot tomorrow, but he's working back. I think he's close to being where he needs to be, and hopefully the same thing with Brody (Brecht). They're really the two guys that have missed the most time now.

“If you look big picture, you're including spring practice, too. I don't know if concerned is the right word, but that's where my awareness is. They missed a lot of time.”

Johnson played last season, so he has the game experience. Brecht, who also plays baseball at Iowa, didn’t play last season, missing time during the season because of a thumb injury.

“The sooner we can get them back — hopefully it's next week — that'll be encouraging,” Ferentz said. “In Keagan's case, he's played 12 games, 13 games, so he's got experience there, but you still have to play the game and practice.

“Brody is a little different story because he hasn't played. We really liked what we saw when he came back in the fall, but we've got to get him going. Hopefully it's sooner than later. I think it will be.”

Offensive lineman David Davidkov is also among those who have been dealing with camp injuries.

“Going through a medical issue, too, like several of our guys, so hopefully we can get him back,” Ferentz said. “But no, he hasn't gotten any work this camp.

MARRIED MAN: Defensive lineman Logan Lee got married this summer, so Ferentz had to give him a hard time about it.

“Logan is like a 40-year-old guy, too,” Ferentz said. “He is married and you can easily see that. He's probably got three kids and a station wagon by now, too, three months later.”

Lee got a laugh out of that.

“Oh really?” he said when he was told of the wisecrack. “Maybe not a station wagon, but I’ll take the other ones.”

Lee’s wife, Tori, has moved into the couple’s house in Iowa City, but with Lee being in camp and staying with the team in an Iowa City hotel, he hasn’t seen her much.

“We’re able to see each other about an hour at night,” he said.

Lee is the only married Hawkeye player on the roster.

“It’s definitely something that’s going to be different,” he said.

NO RANKING, NO BIG DEAL: Ferentz had that traditional Ferentz look when asked about the coaches’ preseason national poll, which didn’t have the Hawkeyes ranked.

Ferentz, of course, doesn’t care about polls, certainly not ones in the preseason.

“It's like, ‘Oh, gosh, oh, gee,” Ferentz said. “It's one of those deals … I think you guys know how I feel about preseason polls. You talk about a waste of time, with all due respect. And that was a coaches' poll, so I can say that and not offend anybody in the media. I do have feelings on that, too, opinions about coaches versus media.

“I wonder how many coaches actually do the polls. That's the first thing. The bottom line is what's really important is where you are in January. That's still all that counts.”

104.5 KDAT

Hawkeye Football and Wrestling Recruit Wins World Championship

Ben Kueter is a young man of many talents. The Iowa City prep is a three-time state champion wrestler committed to wrestle and play football for his hometown Iowa Hawkeyes. And now, he's a 2022 U20 FreestyleWorld Champion at 97 kilograms (about 214 pounds), and he did it in dominant fashion.
KCCI.com

Ankeny's Brody Brecht ready to chase his two-sport dream

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Brody Brecht has heard the questions. He's out to silence them. The former Ankeny Hawk has a major league arm, and now finally has the chance to show his future in football is just as bright. He had to redshirt last Fall with a dislocated thumb.
ANKENY, IA
WQAD

Here's when you can watch Southeast Little League play in the World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Davenport's Southeast Little League team will begin its playoff bid later this week at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Iowa boys reached the international tournament after winning the Midwest Region championship on Friday, Aug. 12. The World Series follows a double-elimination format...
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility

A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One injured in Marion crash

KCRG's Jackie Kennon participated in the 40th annual Governor's Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Wiilie Ray Fairley and crew return from providing meals in Kentucky after flooding. Updated: 4 hours ago. Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
MARION, IA
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Local 4 WHBF

Little league families call foul over racist photos

Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
DAVENPORT, IA
Travel Maven

5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Iowa You Must See

One of the world's most fascinating geological wonders, Iowa is actually home to an impressive amount of caves. From large openings and overhangs with deep recesses to caves containing waterfalls, all of the caves featured on this list are accessible and open to the public for exploration.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
KCRG.com

New I-380 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound ramp to open Friday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Weather permitting, drivers on I-380 southbound will be utilizing a new elevated bridge as they head to I-80 eastbound. The opening of this ramp is a major accomplishment for the project as it is the last of the old “loop-style” ramps to be closed within the interchange. It is the second major flyover ramp to open at the interchange.
IOWA CITY, IA
US 104.9

The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s

It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
MOLINE, IL
kiwaradio.com

Second Man Charged In Ruthven Death To Take Plea Deal

Emmetsburg, Iowa — The second defendant charged with the murder of a Washington, Iowa man east of Spencer two years ago has changed his plea as part of a plea bargain. On July 22, 2020, Palo Alto County authorities received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven (about 12 miles east of Spencer). Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body about 25 feet from shore. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called and the body, later identified as 27-year-old Rollin J. (RJ) Bontrager of Washington, Iowa, was removed from the lake and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy determined the 27-year-old had been beaten to death.
RUTHVEN, IA
KBUR

Burlington Police involved in multi-agency saturation patrol

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of a recent saturation patrol. According to a news release, on Tuesday, August 9th, officers from the Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol Air Wing, and the Iowa Department of Transportation conducted a saturation patrol in and around Burlington, West Burlington and Des Moines County.
BURLINGTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Rural restaurant fined for failing to report water tests

An eastern Iowa restaurant that uses a very shallow well that is highly susceptible to contamination has failed for months to report the daily test results of the water it serves its customers, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Newt’s Café, in Nichols, avoided a fine from the department in February for its […] The post Rural restaurant fined for failing to report water tests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NICHOLS, IA
KCJJ

Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car

A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Vinton man told girlfriend he “only had a 30 pack” when arrested for OWI

A Vinton man faces his third OWI charge after being pulled over for driving while suspended in Swisher Saturday afternoon. According to the criminal complaint, 46-year-old Antonio Martin of 4th Avenue was observed driving a truck pulling a boat on Amana Road just before 5pm. A check of the truck’s license plate showed the registered owner as being suspended. Upon contact after pulling Martin over, the officer reportedly noticed he had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of ingested alcohol. Martin allegedly admitted to drinking beer, and a PBT showed his blood-alcohol level at .168 percent.
VINTON, IA
