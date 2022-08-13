ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspired punches through C9’s defenses to secure EG a first-place finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split

Evil Geniuses are headed to the LCS Championship in sole possession of an uncontested first place, far and away from the other nine teams that trail them in the standings. With Inspired at the helm, EG had little to no difficulties running through a strong draft from Cloud9, bringing the reigning LCS champions one step closer to another championship reign.
100 Thieves sweep The Guard, qualifying for VALORANT Champions

100 Thieves will be the final team representing North America at VALORANT Champions after sweeping The Guard on Aug. 14. After failing to qualify for Champions through tournament wins or circuit points, 100 Thieves—alongside many other teams—battled it out for the last spot at the tournament. Both OpTic Gaming and XSET qualified earlier for their performances throughout the year. Despite struggling at points throughout VCT, 100 Thieves are beginning to click as a team at the right moments, resulting in their qualification for the biggest event of the year.
Here are the matchups and bracket for the 2022 LCK Summer playoffs

After eight weeks of play and 90 regular season matches, the LCK Summer Split has finally wrapped up, and the playoff bracket is set. Six teams will compete in the summer playoffs, with the winner directly qualifying for this year’s League of Legends World Championship as Korea’s number one seed.
Excel earns last spot in LEC Summer Playoffs, eliminating Vitality

Excel qualified for its second LEC Playoffs with a win over Team Vitality on Aug. 14. On the last day of the LEC Summer regular season, the two teams faced off in a tiebreak match to determine who would grab the final spot. Thanks to an aggressive but meticulous performance, Excel claimed the ticket to Summer Playoffs.
How to watch TFT Mid-Set Finale NA Dragonlands: Format and updates

The first half of Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands will competitively come to an end with the Mid-Set Finale, providing four direct invites to the North American Regional Finals. Competitive TFT in North America has two major tournaments per set that feed into Worlds: the Mid-Set Finale and Regional Finals....
‘It is our duty’: Faker talks being a role model, doing his part for Make-A-Wish foundation

While he frequently dominates Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends, in his everyday life, Faker feels it’s important to maintain a good attitude and proper conduct. In a recent interview with Korizon’s Ashley Kang, T1’s star mid laner talked about various topics, from his role as a public figure to evaluating his team’s performance in the LCK.
Here’s everything new in Madden 23

It’s officially football season, because Madden 23 is finally here. With yearly releases, many players decry the series for being the same title each year. But there are improvements to the age-old formula that the developers work hard on to add a twist to the game so it’s not merely just a roster update every August.
Legends of Runeterra dev breaks down balance patch goals

Legends of Runeterra game designer Steve Rubin dropped five goals that he and the balance team have been working on over the course of the last year in the title. Balancing is a fickle process that varies from game to game. Without any form of rotation built into the Legends of Runeterra organized play format, balancing properly can make or break the meta quickly. Over the past year, Rubin has encouraged the team “to measure patch success more by overall metagame disruption.” And in staying open with LoR players about dev goals, Rubin provided five “best patch outcomes” on Twitter that he believes the team should aim for with each balance update.
How to play Jett in VALORANT: Ultimate, abilities, and tips

If you’re all about speed and precision when you play VALORANT, then Jett is the agent for you. She brings a ton of mobility and speed to any team and can pull off some incredible mechanical outplays—but only if you can master her abilities. In the right hands,...
Bug or nerf? Apex Legends players melt down as tap strafing suddenly changes

While it hasn’t been a topic of great discussion lately, tap strafing was once one of the hottest issues debated in the Apex Legends community. The movement tech was reportedly going to be removed from the game several seasons ago after plenty of disagreements between players and developers, but the change didn’t end up coming to the game—until today. Sort of.
Bugs, Finn, and Velma get hit hard in MultiVersus season one patch

Season One for MultiVersus is nearly here, with a slightly delayed release happening later today. But, ahead of that launch, Player First Games has published the next set of patch notes for the game, which includes general reworks for the battle pass system and balance adjustments for around half the roster.
How to catch every MTG Dominaria United spoiler during preview season

Wizards of the Coast will release eight days’ worth of Magic: The Gathering spoilers for Dominaria United leading up to the Standard-legal set’s release. The Dominaria United (DMU) spoiler season officially kicks off on Aug. 18 and will run until Aug. 25. Over 280 cards are in the MTG set that releases in conjunction with Standard 2022 rotation. The release of DMU also marks the beginning of Magic’s 30-year anniversary celebration that will carry over into 2023.
