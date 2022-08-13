Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Top Esports’ Knight wins worldwide Summer Split KDA title with only double-digit mark
All four major League of Legends regions saw their Summer Splits come to a close yesterday, and it was Top Esports mid laner Knight who took home the 2022 Summer Split KDA crown. Knight’s final KDA of 10.0 was the highest among all players across League’s major regions and was the only double-digit mark among qualified players in the world.
dotesports.com
Inspired punches through C9’s defenses to secure EG a first-place finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split
Evil Geniuses are headed to the LCS Championship in sole possession of an uncontested first place, far and away from the other nine teams that trail them in the standings. With Inspired at the helm, EG had little to no difficulties running through a strong draft from Cloud9, bringing the reigning LCS champions one step closer to another championship reign.
dotesports.com
Wukong had the highest pick/ban rate among all champions during 2022 Summer Split
The League of Legends regular season wrapped up around the world yesterday across the game’s four major regions. This summer, a variety of champions were selected around the globe, but it was Wukong who was picked or banned more than any other champion in the game. Yes, you read...
dotesports.com
Upset’s masterful Zeri sends Fnatic to 2022 LEC summer playoffs in do-or-die win over Misfits
Fnatic refused to roll over and die with their season on the line. In a must-win game against Misfits to cap off the LEC regular season, Fnatic played some of the best League of Legends they’ve played all year, taking down Misfits in a 36-minute thriller and securing their spot in the LEC postseason.
dotesports.com
100 Thieves sweep The Guard, qualifying for VALORANT Champions
100 Thieves will be the final team representing North America at VALORANT Champions after sweeping The Guard on Aug. 14. After failing to qualify for Champions through tournament wins or circuit points, 100 Thieves—alongside many other teams—battled it out for the last spot at the tournament. Both OpTic Gaming and XSET qualified earlier for their performances throughout the year. Despite struggling at points throughout VCT, 100 Thieves are beginning to click as a team at the right moments, resulting in their qualification for the biggest event of the year.
dotesports.com
Here are the matchups and bracket for the 2022 LCK Summer playoffs
After eight weeks of play and 90 regular season matches, the LCK Summer Split has finally wrapped up, and the playoff bracket is set. Six teams will compete in the summer playoffs, with the winner directly qualifying for this year’s League of Legends World Championship as Korea’s number one seed.
dotesports.com
Excel earns last spot in LEC Summer Playoffs, eliminating Vitality
Excel qualified for its second LEC Playoffs with a win over Team Vitality on Aug. 14. On the last day of the LEC Summer regular season, the two teams faced off in a tiebreak match to determine who would grab the final spot. Thanks to an aggressive but meticulous performance, Excel claimed the ticket to Summer Playoffs.
dotesports.com
Misfits win crucial tiebreaker over Fnatic, secure upper bracket LEC playoff berth
Misfits Gaming gutted out a comeback win in a tiebreaker match against Fnatic to clinch a spot in the top four of the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split playoffs, subsequently sealing their opponent’s fate and dooming them to a start in the lower bracket. With a spot...
dotesports.com
How to watch TFT Mid-Set Finale NA Dragonlands: Format and updates
The first half of Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands will competitively come to an end with the Mid-Set Finale, providing four direct invites to the North American Regional Finals. Competitive TFT in North America has two major tournaments per set that feed into Worlds: the Mid-Set Finale and Regional Finals....
dotesports.com
‘It is our duty’: Faker talks being a role model, doing his part for Make-A-Wish foundation
While he frequently dominates Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends, in his everyday life, Faker feels it’s important to maintain a good attitude and proper conduct. In a recent interview with Korizon’s Ashley Kang, T1’s star mid laner talked about various topics, from his role as a public figure to evaluating his team’s performance in the LCK.
dotesports.com
Zeri, Yuumi to receive nerfs in League Patch 12.16, 2022 season’s first ‘Worlds-focused patch’
Riot Games has revealed the first patch preview for the game’s next update, Patch 12.16, which is the first “Worlds-focused patch,” according to League of Legends lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison. With that in mind, most of the changes coming to the game with this patch will center around professional play.
dotesports.com
Here’s everything new in Madden 23
It’s officially football season, because Madden 23 is finally here. With yearly releases, many players decry the series for being the same title each year. But there are improvements to the age-old formula that the developers work hard on to add a twist to the game so it’s not merely just a roster update every August.
NFL・
dotesports.com
Legends of Runeterra dev breaks down balance patch goals
Legends of Runeterra game designer Steve Rubin dropped five goals that he and the balance team have been working on over the course of the last year in the title. Balancing is a fickle process that varies from game to game. Without any form of rotation built into the Legends of Runeterra organized play format, balancing properly can make or break the meta quickly. Over the past year, Rubin has encouraged the team “to measure patch success more by overall metagame disruption.” And in staying open with LoR players about dev goals, Rubin provided five “best patch outcomes” on Twitter that he believes the team should aim for with each balance update.
dotesports.com
How to play Jett in VALORANT: Ultimate, abilities, and tips
If you’re all about speed and precision when you play VALORANT, then Jett is the agent for you. She brings a ton of mobility and speed to any team and can pull off some incredible mechanical outplays—but only if you can master her abilities. In the right hands,...
dotesports.com
Build path switch-up: Riot aiming to make Diana less tanky, more AP-focused ahead of Worlds 2022
Riot Games has revealed the patch preview for League of Legends Patch 12.16, and one champion is receiving attention by way of an adjustment to their most viable build paths: Diana. Diana is the only champion being “adjusted” in Patch 12.16, meaning she’s receiving a combination of nerfs and buffs...
dotesports.com
The best legends to pair with Vantage, the Survivalist Sniper in Apex Legends
Apex Legends‘ Vantage has made sniping cool again. While much of the game is about fast-paced, run-and-gun action, moving slowly and choosing targets carefully over long ranges does have a place in the meta. The latter style of play is where Vantage shines. The Survivalist Sniper is best when...
dotesports.com
Bug or nerf? Apex Legends players melt down as tap strafing suddenly changes
While it hasn’t been a topic of great discussion lately, tap strafing was once one of the hottest issues debated in the Apex Legends community. The movement tech was reportedly going to be removed from the game several seasons ago after plenty of disagreements between players and developers, but the change didn’t end up coming to the game—until today. Sort of.
dotesports.com
Bugs, Finn, and Velma get hit hard in MultiVersus season one patch
Season One for MultiVersus is nearly here, with a slightly delayed release happening later today. But, ahead of that launch, Player First Games has published the next set of patch notes for the game, which includes general reworks for the battle pass system and balance adjustments for around half the roster.
dotesports.com
How to catch every MTG Dominaria United spoiler during preview season
Wizards of the Coast will release eight days’ worth of Magic: The Gathering spoilers for Dominaria United leading up to the Standard-legal set’s release. The Dominaria United (DMU) spoiler season officially kicks off on Aug. 18 and will run until Aug. 25. Over 280 cards are in the MTG set that releases in conjunction with Standard 2022 rotation. The release of DMU also marks the beginning of Magic’s 30-year anniversary celebration that will carry over into 2023.
