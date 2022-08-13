ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Union representing OCPS support staff votes to ratify agreement on raises, working conditions

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uiIGa_0hFVZ5CN00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange Education Support Professionals Association voted overwhelmingly Friday to ratify an agreement with Orange County Public Schools on pay raises.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The union represents OCPS support staff like transportation workers, food service and maintenance workers, and uniformed security.

92 percent of the 1,333 ballots cast were in favor of ratification.

The agreement sets a new minimum wage of $15 per hour for the 2022-23 school year with a new minimum of $16.65 per hour for new bus drivers specifically.

Under the new agreement, all support staff will see a pay increase of at least six percent more than their current rate from the previous school year.

OCPS Superintendent Barbara Jenkins released a statement congratulating the OESPA and school district on reaching an agreement.

“This new contract confirms that the School Board and administration are always working to provide the best possible pay to our deserving employees when the resources are made available to us,” Jenkins’ statement said. “It is also a tribute to the dedication of the OESPA leadership during such challenging times.”

The Orange County School Board approved the OESPA contract at a meeting last month.

In addition to pay raises, the agreement addresses concerns related to working conditions.

“I am happy that the support staff of OCPS has approved a much-needed raise for classified employees,” OESPA President Ron Pollard said.

For more information and to see the full agreement, click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
westorlandonews.com

OCPS Responds to Comments by School Board Candidate

While Brewer’s comments targeted School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs, who is running for re-election on August 23rd, OCPS staff directly responded, not the political consulting firm who handles her campaign. The response was sent one day before the new school year started for students. OCPS Chief Communications Officer Scott Howat, who reportedly makes around $180,000 according to GovSalaries, worked on the responses. Here are the comments from Brewer and the OCPS district staff responses for each one:
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

House it going? The state of the housing market in Central Florida

This year, Florida was named the least affordable state to live. With rent sky-rocketing, some people are looking to make the jump into homeownership. WMFE’s Talia Blake talked with Tansey Soderstrom, president of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association, about what the housing market looks like now. Listen to the...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Conditions#Ocps#The School Board#Oespa
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tavares police officer files grievance with city over double-demotion

TAVARES, Fla. — Jason Baugh has been with the Tavares Police Department 14 years, conducted training courses, performs community service in the community, and the military veteran has worked his way up to Sergeant in that time. He lost his rank when he was hit with a double demotion because of an incident involved a burglary call that turned into a chase through parts of Lake County.
TAVARES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Video shows Val Demings’ security pushing man to ground outside event

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Brevard County law enforcement are investigating whether Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings’ security wrongly pushed a man to the ground. Video obtained by Florida Politics shows two individuals pushing the man on Aug. 6 at a meet-and-greet event in Mims. Demings met...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
bungalower

LYNX CEO Jim Harrison has passed away

Jim Harrison, the chief executive officer of the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX) passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 10. Harrison, who formerly served as assistant county administrator during his 30-year career with Orange County, became the CEO of LYNX in April 2019. He will be replaced on an interim basis by LYNX chief administrative officer Tiffany Homler Hawkins, who oversees the planning and communications departments.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Pine Hills residents complain about outstanding traffic issues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After months of begging for changes, Pine Hills residents told News 6 their traffic concerns are still not being addressed with urgency. Maira Gomez is the communications director for the Robinswood Community Improvement Association. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in...
PINE HILLS, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
105K+
Followers
119K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy