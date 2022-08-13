Union representing OCPS support staff votes to ratify agreement on raises, working conditions

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange Education Support Professionals Association voted overwhelmingly Friday to ratify an agreement with Orange County Public Schools on pay raises.

The union represents OCPS support staff like transportation workers, food service and maintenance workers, and uniformed security.

92 percent of the 1,333 ballots cast were in favor of ratification.

The agreement sets a new minimum wage of $15 per hour for the 2022-23 school year with a new minimum of $16.65 per hour for new bus drivers specifically.

Under the new agreement, all support staff will see a pay increase of at least six percent more than their current rate from the previous school year.

OCPS Superintendent Barbara Jenkins released a statement congratulating the OESPA and school district on reaching an agreement.

“This new contract confirms that the School Board and administration are always working to provide the best possible pay to our deserving employees when the resources are made available to us,” Jenkins’ statement said. “It is also a tribute to the dedication of the OESPA leadership during such challenging times.”

The Orange County School Board approved the OESPA contract at a meeting last month.

In addition to pay raises, the agreement addresses concerns related to working conditions.

“I am happy that the support staff of OCPS has approved a much-needed raise for classified employees,” OESPA President Ron Pollard said.

