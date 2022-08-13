ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, OH

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Perry County

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I79qA_0hFVZ4Je00

BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP − One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Perry County on Friday morning.

The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified of a two-vehicle crash at 10:36 a.m. Friday, involving a motorcycle and semi-tractor trailer. Matthew Carpenter, age 42, of Beverly, was traveling south on Ohio 555 operating a 2006 Kenworth W900 semi-truck, and Jerry Ruwoldt, age 55, of Ohio City, was traveling north on Ohio 555 near Bearfield Road on a 2006 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic Electra Glide when the crash occurred.

Ruwoldt traveled left of center and struck Carpenter’s vehicle. Ruwoldt was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Carpenter sustained no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Motorcycle operators and passengers are encouraged to wear protective gear.

Other agencies on scene: Roseville Fire Department, Crooksville Fire/EMS, Perry County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments / 2

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen dies in motorcycle crash after striking guardrail

An Ohio teen died after a motorcycle crash over the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells YourRadioPlace that 18-year-old Zachary Black of Cambridge died at the scene. Troopers say the teen was traveling eastbound on State Route 209 near milepost one in Adams Township when the teen crossed the center line and went off […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

State Patrol investigating reports of multiple truck thefts in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating the theft of several trucks today at NPL construction company in East Cambridge. Sources report that several teenagers stole at least 9 trucks and have been driving them between Salt Fork and Cambridge and destroying numerous properties. Fencing has been destroyed at one local company on Corduroy Road.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WSAZ

OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport. They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and...
MIDDLEPORT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beverly, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Ohio City, OH
Perry County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Perry County, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Single Vehicle Crash After Man Passes Out Behind Wheel

Ross – 1100 squad and rescue were called to the scene of a person passed out in a vehicle with his foot still on the accelerator around 1:37 am on Tuesday morning. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of Maple Grove and Route 50. The caller reported that the man behind the wheel still was pushing the pedal of the vehicle pushing it into an object when he was found.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Shooting at Lazy River Lounge in Muskingum County on Sunday

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – A shooting was reported Sunday morning at the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road. The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident which happened around 2:00 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Lancaster Post#Kenworth#Roseville Fire Department
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County Searches for Next of Kin

Fairfield county – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office is attempting to identify next of kin for Mr. William G. Shofner, an 81-year-old male. If you have information regarding paternal or maternal relatives of Mr. Shofner, please call the Coroner’s Office at 740-652-2865 and leave a message or email [email protected]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident

A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Closure of the N. Poplar Street bike path parking lot announced by city officials

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe Utilities Director Brad Long announced today that the bike path parking lot on North Poplar Street will be closed. According to Long, the city’s utility department will be using the area to install a mobile pump. The pump will be used during the sewer repairs on E. Water and Watt Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

One person dies after shooting outside of Columbus nightclub

One man has died after being shot outside of a popular downtown nightclub. According to Columbus Police, the shooting occurred just before 1:45 a.m. on Saturday morning outside of XO Nightclub, which is located at 40 E. Long St. in Downtown Columbus. Responding officers found 21 year-old Sylvester Watkins suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man shot after breaking into west Columbus apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot when police said he forced his way into a woman’s apartment in west Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers arrived at the scene on the 1000 block of Pearway Lane for a report of a shooting at approximately 12:30 p.m. Officers found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

21-year-old man shot in downtown near nightclub pronounced dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police announced Sunday that a 21-year-old man died after being shot Saturday morning near a downtown Columbus nightclub. CPD stated they received reports of a shooting close to 1:45 a.m. Saturday near the XO nightclub on East Long Street. At the scene, officers found Sylvester Watkins with a gunshot wound. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pickaway Co. mother sentenced to prison in overdose death of toddler

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County mother will spend the next two decades behind bars in connection with the overdose death of her 20-month-old child. Brianna Roush, 27, was indicted back in January after her child ingested the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. Roush and Nicholas Lee, 25, admitted...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy