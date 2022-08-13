Read full article on original website
KXLY
Sunny & hot through the weekend – Mark
We have high heat through Friday night, as a Heat Advisory is in place until 11 p.m. on Friday. Over the next 12 hours, it’s going to be hot and sunny, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s later this afternoon. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about...
KXLY
Deputies arrest suspect after man shot in Juliaetta
JULIETTA, Idaho — Nez Perce County Deputies arrested a man after a woman was found shot at a home. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to North Julieatta Grade to a reported shooting. Arriving deputies found 45-year-old Travis Welles, of Juliaetta, with a gunshot wound to his chest.
KXLY
Another long heat wave on the horizon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures in Eastern Washington and North Idaho creep back into the 90s on Monday and won’t be getting below that number anytime soon. Another long-term heat wave is on the way with temperatures getting three to five degrees hotter each day for most of the week.
KXLY
Enjoy a pleasantly cool night before the heat returns – Kris
Considering our very slow start to summer, it only makes sense that we are making up for lost time. BIG TIME. We topped out in the lower 90s in Spokane Monday, and it’s only getting hotter. With that in mind, enjoy a relatively cool night tonight. With most clear skies, low relative humidity and light winds, temperatures will easily drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Meanwhile, highs Tuesday will climb into the mid-90s, which is about 10 degrees above average.
