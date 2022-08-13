Considering our very slow start to summer, it only makes sense that we are making up for lost time. BIG TIME. We topped out in the lower 90s in Spokane Monday, and it’s only getting hotter. With that in mind, enjoy a relatively cool night tonight. With most clear skies, low relative humidity and light winds, temperatures will easily drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Meanwhile, highs Tuesday will climb into the mid-90s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO