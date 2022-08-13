The Tim Callahan Foundation is hosting their annual Teal Ball Charity Event on August 19 @ Dante’s Place on Old St Augustine from 7 :30 - 9:30 pm. The event will have a silent auction & raffle to raise money for the Foundation. All money raised will go directly towards new sporting equipment for kids around Jacksonville. This will be their 9th Teal Ball event and every year it gets better thanks to the amazing people in our community.

