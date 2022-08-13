Read full article on original website
Operation Save Our Sons greets kids at Westside and Andrew Jackson high schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, more than 1,500 kids went back to the classroom at Westside High School, and there to greet them were leaders with a youth empowerment organization which has set out to curb violence and help them succeed. This is the first year Operation Save Our...
After school garden was destroyed, a bus driver replanted before the first day of school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday morning, bus driver Brenda Brown took it upon herself to spruce up Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center's landscape. Brown says she noticed a few weeks back someone had destroyed and stolen the flowers and pot that previously made up the garden. Brown purchased the planters, and Home Depot donated the flowers.
DCPS hosting back-to-school news conference Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will host a back-to-school press conference Monday afternoon where district leadership is expected to answer questions about bus delays, amongst other things. The first hurdle some kids faced Monday morning was a longer ride to school. It’s something that Superintendent Dr. Diana...
Boys & Girls Club expanding to Clay County for first time in history
The Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida is expanding into Clay County with free after-school and summer programs at seven different Clay County District Schools. As part of their 60-year anniversary celebration, this expansion will mark the first time in history that Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida will offer services in Clay County.
Duval School Board approves fitting high schools with weapons detectors
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools leaders met Tuesday afternoon to discuss a multimillion-dollar proposal to purchase and install weapons detectors in all district high schools. The board gave a thumbs up to the proposal -- and the detectors could be installed and operative within the next...
‘It freaked me out’: Mom claims autistic son was dropped off at wrong Jacksonville school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A school bus shortage led to many students showing up late again Tuesday. It wasn’t the timing that concerned one local mother, but rather the location. Dawn Wright said her autistic son, Damien, was dropped off at the wrong school Monday and she didn’t find...
Duval students can look forward to new menus, free meals and engaging cafeteria programs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will be serving food that kids love to eat. As students begin the 2022-23 school year, DCPS is offering innovative food programs that encourage health, fun and discovery. It’s creating a place where students can connect and recharge with others. The...
UNF is trying to work with students who need housing before semester starts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida is now working with students who need housing for the fall semester. We told you Monday that UNF has a waitlist of nearly 300 people hoping for on-campus housing with the start of classes less than a week away. The university...
First Coast News Promotes Sarah Bryant-Holcomb to News Director
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Sarah Bryant-Holcomb has been named news director for WTLV First Coast News, the NBC and ABC duopoly in Jacksonville, Florida. Bryant-Holcomb has...
Rising freshman at UNF is homeless just one week before classes start
The mom of a UNF rising freshman reached out to News4JAX Monday after she found out her son, Jayziel Gonzalez, had nowhere to live -- just one week from the start of classes. And, she said the family lives three hours south of Jacksonville in Davenport. Yadira Lorenzo told us...
New development, same complaints from Richmond American Homes customers in Jacksonville
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Another new development and the same old problems. Since May, First Coast News has been reporting on complaints about a local home builder with neighborhoods across the First Coast from Middleburg to Yulee. Now, another neighborhood is saying they’re not getting what they paid for....
Teal Ball Charity Event back for year 9
The Tim Callahan Foundation is hosting their annual Teal Ball Charity Event on August 19 @ Dante’s Place on Old St Augustine from 7 :30 - 9:30 pm. The event will have a silent auction & raffle to raise money for the Foundation. All money raised will go directly towards new sporting equipment for kids around Jacksonville. This will be their 9th Teal Ball event and every year it gets better thanks to the amazing people in our community.
Hoefer Welker opening Jacksonville office
Hoefer Welker, an architecture, planning and design firm based in Kansas City, Missouri, is expanding to Jacksonville with a 5,600-square-foot office in Riverplace Tower on the Downtown Southbank. “Our footprint in the Jacksonville area continues to expand so it only made sense that we open an office here. We’re eager...
First Coast News
'It feels really violating': Antisemitic letters found in driveways in Lake Pointe Neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was not the mail some folks living near Hodges Boulevard were looking for. Antisemitic letters were dropped in several driveways in the Lake Pointe neighborhood over the weekend. One homeowner told First Coast News she discovered the letter coming home Saturday night. She says she's...
UNF poll: Waters narrowly ahead of Burton in race for sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a University of North Florida poll of likely voters in the upcoming Florida primary, respondents were asked about the special election to elect a new Jacksonville sheriff following Mike Williams’ resignation in June amid controversy over his residency in Nassau County. The poll done...
'I apologize and ask for your patience:' Duval Superintendent says district working to improve bus delays
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools hosted a back-to-school news conference Monday afternoon following the first day of classes. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene explained that she considers the first day back a success despite transportation delays. "We had a great first day," said Greene. "It was so exciting...
Corley Peel says goodbye to News4JAX, heads home to be with twin sister who’s battling lung cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was an emotional Sunday morning as anchor and reporter Corley Peel said goodbye to viewers and co-workers after five years. But the moment was made a little more special by a surprise TV appearance by Corley’s twin sister Chelsea, who made the long trip from Texas to support her.
For 28 years, volunteers have been painting Jaguars paw prints on the streets of downtown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Large yellow paws were painted on the streets downtown on Sunday. It’s a tradition that’s lasted 28 years. “It’s great to see the huge turnout that’s taken place for downtown,” said volunteer Kenneth McAllister. The paws start from Bay Street to...
Pickup sideswipes school bus in Duval County, takes off: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck struck a school bus in Duval County on Tuesday morning and then took off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on the Interstate 295 northbound ramp to Old St. Augustine Road. According to FHP, a pickup...
No one hurt after car crashes into day care in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is investigating after a car crashed into KinderCare day care on Monument Road. Action News Jax first learned of the incident when a viewer sent pictures after picking up her child from day care. School personnel said that no one was hurt in the crash.
