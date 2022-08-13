ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

DCPS hosting back-to-school news conference Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will host a back-to-school press conference Monday afternoon where district leadership is expected to answer questions about bus delays, amongst other things. The first hurdle some kids faced Monday morning was a longer ride to school. It’s something that Superintendent Dr. Diana...
AdWeek

First Coast News Promotes Sarah Bryant-Holcomb to News Director

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Sarah Bryant-Holcomb has been named news director for WTLV First Coast News, the NBC and ABC duopoly in Jacksonville, Florida. Bryant-Holcomb has...
News4Jax.com

Teal Ball Charity Event back for year 9

The Tim Callahan Foundation is hosting their annual Teal Ball Charity Event on August 19 @ Dante’s Place on Old St Augustine from 7 :30 - 9:30 pm. The event will have a silent auction & raffle to raise money for the Foundation. All money raised will go directly towards new sporting equipment for kids around Jacksonville. This will be their 9th Teal Ball event and every year it gets better thanks to the amazing people in our community.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hoefer Welker opening Jacksonville office

Hoefer Welker, an architecture, planning and design firm based in Kansas City, Missouri, is expanding to Jacksonville with a 5,600-square-foot office in Riverplace Tower on the Downtown Southbank. “Our footprint in the Jacksonville area continues to expand so it only made sense that we open an office here. We’re eager...
News4Jax.com

UNF poll: Waters narrowly ahead of Burton in race for sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a University of North Florida poll of likely voters in the upcoming Florida primary, respondents were asked about the special election to elect a new Jacksonville sheriff following Mike Williams’ resignation in June amid controversy over his residency in Nassau County. The poll done...
News4Jax.com

Pickup sideswipes school bus in Duval County, takes off: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck struck a school bus in Duval County on Tuesday morning and then took off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 6:15 a.m. on the Interstate 295 northbound ramp to Old St. Augustine Road. According to FHP, a pickup...

