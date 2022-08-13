Reputed Waterbury gang member sentenced after stealing trooper’s car, found with drugs, prosecutors say

Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Register Citizen
Hartford man sentenced for stealing car with cremated remains of woman’s son inside, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A local man was sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint, according to federal prosecutors. Inside the vehicle were the cremains of the woman’s son, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Monday. U.S. District Judge...
Register Citizen
Police: Members of CT theft ring seen in viral videos stealing cartloads of items face charges in Wilton
A Connecticut resident police said was part of a multi-town retail theft ring has been charged in connection with another shoplifting incident from last year, Wilton police said. Nasif Muhammad, 52, was arrested at state Superior Court in Stamford on a warrant charging him with fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to...
Search of lawyer’s apartment was about errant gunshot
GLASTONBURY — Police searched lawyer Wesley S. Spears’ apartment in July after his next-door neighbor discovered a bullet and bullet hole in a closet that the manager of the apartment complex believes shares a wall with Spears’ apartment, according to a police affidavit made public Monday in Manchester Superior Court.
Connecticut State Troopers looking for suspect in connection with larceny
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with larceny in Moodus, Connecticut.
Authorities: Hartford DCF employee arrested for helping client evade police
Authorities say a Department of Child and Families employee was arrested in Hartford for helping a client evade police.
Register Citizen
Stamford developer sentenced to more than three years in prison for PPP loan fraud, prosecutors say
HARTFORD — A Stamford developer was sentenced to serve three and a half years in prison after fraudulently obtaining more than $4 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, according to federal prosecutors. Moustapha Diakhate, 46, of Stamford, applied and received these loans for six businesses during the first wave...
Register Citizen
Plymouth police report arrests after discovery of “underground gambling house”
An illegal gambling operation in Plymouth, complete with poker table and a game of chance wheel, was veiled behind a curtained storefront, police said Monday. Two arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. Police discovered the “underground gambling house” on May 19 at 1:36 a.m. when officers...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Norwalk barbershop arson case
STAMFORD — A Bridgeport man has pleaded guilty to starting a fire at a Norwalk barbershop weeks before it was set to open in 2020. Roselio Morales, 44, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and conspiracy to commit second-degree arson as a part of deal offered by a judge during a remote hearing at the state Superior Court in Stamford Tuesday.
2 Suffolk police officers suspended without pay amid shots fired probes
Two Suffolk County police officers have been suspended without pay amid two investigations into an alleged shots fired report earlier this month.
Videos, Witnesses Pointed Finger At “Trelly” In Shooting Outside Killer’s Going-Away Party
Friends of “Wild Bill” Wright threw him a party the night before he was turning himself in to serve a 60-year prison sentence for killing someone. Before everyone went home, bullets would fly — and an attendee would end up in the hospital. Details about that...
sheltonherald.com
CT woman accused by police, DCF of trafficking her child has no criminal history, court officials said.
HARTFORD — The East Hartford woman who a state Department of Children and Families social worker allegedly allowed to flee while police were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a human trafficking charge Friday has no prior convictions, court officials said Monday. Quiazinnia Hall, 33, of East Hartford,...
Register Citizen
Police: Intoxicated woman was on phone when she hit pedestrian and state trooper in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — A Tolland County woman was arrested after state police said she was intoxicated and using her phone when she struck a pedestrian, state trooper and police cruiser Monday night. Hope Elizabeth Herzog, 26, of Columbia, was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving...
fox5ny.com
Watch: Thieves steal car from Connecticut gas station in 7 seconds
WATERTOWN, Conn. - A car sitting idle at a gas station in Connecticut was stolen in just seven seconds, authorities said — issuing a warning to others about thieves "waiting in parking lots" for drivers to leave their vehicles unattended. The car theft was reported at about 10:30 a.m....
Eyewitness News
Assault report leads to underground gambling house arrests
TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A report about an assault led police to uncover an illegal gambling house in Terryville. David Stern, 31, of Thomaston, and Christopher Tourville, 33, of Barkhamsted both face charges. Police said they responded to an address on South Main Street around 1:35 a.m. back on May...
NBC Connecticut
Court Documents Detail What Led Up to Shooting Death of Waterbury Club Owner
Ramon Rodriguez faced a judge Monday on multiple charges including murder, breach of peace and tampering with evidence, in connection with the shooting death of club owner Dennis Santos late Saturday night. “This is a big loss, big loss for his family and friends,” said Harvey Brar, who has a...
Man accused of abusing children facing additional charges
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Naugatuck man who was previously accused of forcing a child to sleep in a closet and drink hot sauce has been charged with additional cruelty to persons charges. Naugatuck Police charged Kevin Grant with intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree reckless endangerment related to […]
WTNH.com
New Haven police seize guns at multiple locations
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Department continues its efforts to get illegal guns off the streets. Four guns were seized in multiple locations across the city on Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. It was a joint effort between the department’s...
Register Citizen
Danbury police: Waterbury man found with more than 30 grams of crack cocaine
DANBURY — Detectives said they seized more than 30 grams of crack cocaine from a Waterbury man on Tuesday. The police department had been investigating the man — identified as Gerald Blake Rockhead, 43, of Waterbury — for months while looking into illegal drug sales throughout the city. Detectives had received complaints from citizens about drug deals in the area, according to Sgt. John Krupinsky.
Drunk Naugatuck Woman Breaks Into Home, Bites Officer, EMT, Police Say
A drunk Connecticut woman was charged with assault after she allegedly broke into a home, drank alcohol from the refrigerator, and then bit an officer and an EMT when they attempted to arrest her, according to police. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2 a.m. on Saturday,...
Register Citizen
Police: Man reported missing from Suffield found arrested with stolen minivan in Westbrook
WESTBROOK — A person reported missing was later found with a stolen minivan early Saturday in Westbrook, according to state police. Troopers were called to a residence on Boston Post Road in Westbrook at about 6 a.m. Saturday on a report of a suspicious vehicle, state police said. The caller said the driver of a blue minivan got out of the car and was leaving the area, state police said in a statement.
