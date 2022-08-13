Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season
The big news for Opelika High School is reclassification. The Bulldogs bumped up to 7A where they join some familiar faces in Central-Phenix City and Auburn High. Head coach Eric Speakman has nine seniors that he says is part of one of the better senior classes in his time with the team.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn football opens practice facility doors to Tuskegee during construction
With a little help from a neighbor, the Tuskegee football team scrimmaged at Auburn’s practice facility last Saturday while new turf is being put down at Tuskegee’s game field. The two schools are just 20 miles from each other, and Auburn administration said it was a “no-brainer” to...
elmoreautauganews.com
Marbury Comes out to ‘Meet the Bulldogs’ event for start of school, athletics
Thursday night, the evening was electric, and the crisp heat of summer felt like it was coming to an end. The Marbury community came together to celebrate the beginning of school and the start of fall sports. Meet the Bulldogs is an annual event and tradition that allows fans to come and show their excitement for the upcoming season.
luvernejournal.com
Concerned resident addresses Crenshaw County BOE regarding Mitchell coaching dismissal
Lapine resident and “Reinstate Jonny Mitchell at Highland Home” Facebook group creator Jessica Evans addressed the Crenshaw County Board of Education, but no action was taken regarding her remarks during a meeting held Monday evening. Evans questioned why Mitchell, who guided the Highland Home Flying Squadron boys basketball...
elmoreautauganews.com
‘Meet the Lions’ event introduces Athletes, Band Members and New Light Show
Photos contributed from Facebook, Lisa McDaniel, and Michelle Studdard. The annual Meet the Lions was held last night at Kevin Turner Memorial Field at Stanley Jensen Stadium in downtown Prattville. Meet the Lions is a community event where the Prattville High School and Prattville Junior High introduce their football teams, cheerleading squads, and the band. This year was a little extra special because the City of Prattville has renovated parts of the stadium and the new light show was shown at the end of the evening – which is just the beginning as a multi-million dollar renovation is forthcoming after the fall.
wdhn.com
Single vehicle accident kills one in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday night, a single vehicle accident killed a Eufaula man. 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks was fatally injuried when his truck left Alabama highway 131 and struck a tree. Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene. That crash occurred about four miles north of Bakerhill...
alabamanews.net
Saints Virtual Academy in Selma Accepting Students
Schools have returned to in-person learning this year. But not everyone is comfortable going back to the classroom. So, Selma City Schools is providing people with another option. Principal Tamitha Rowden says Saints Virtual Academy provides a virtual setting for teaching and learning — for 6th to 12th grade students...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Man Charged in Montgomery Murder
Montgomery police say they have charged a Prattville with murder. Police say 39-year-old Jimothy Ford is charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas of Montgomery. Ford was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond. Thomas was shot...
WSFA
Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
WSFA
String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.
Teen girl missing in central Alabama has been found, authorities say
UPDATE: The alert has been cancelled by ALEA. The girl was found, a report states. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: State authorities have issued a “missing and endangered” alert for a teenage girl who disappeared Saturday in central Alabama. The 18-year-old may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment,...
WSFA
Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County. According to the sheriff’s office, a member of a crew working around a work site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road was hurt while working with some cables.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Mayor, Other City Officials Announce “Week of Action” Against Violent Crime
The mayor’s initiative is apart of a national effort coordinated by the Democratic Mayors Association, encouraging mayors to fight back against crime and gun violence. Mayors across the country have been on the front lines of the national gun violence epidemic supporting community-based violence intervention programs. Officials emphasized the need for community involvement to combat crime, but they also express the need for laws to change and some that need to be created in the state. This week the city will hold a number of events that will get the community involved with reducing the rate of violent crimes throughout Montgomery.
WSFA
Prattville constructing pedestrian bridge to support businesses, health
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville has been planning for a new pedestrian bridge since 2011. The city’s mayor, Bill Gillespie, says while the neighboring “cigarette” bridge on Bridge Street does have a sidewalk, it was built in the 1930s and includes slim walkways. “The...
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools launches 40-day initiative to regain 400 lost students
The Selma City Schools system is promoting a 40-day initiative to communicate with parents and the community how the system is improving education to bring more students back to the district. One major goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment that has dropped by almost 400 students since before...
WTVM
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
1 killed in attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The second suspect is now in custody. ORIGINAL: Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. According to officers, the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The victim of the robbery was shot and killed on a National Forest […]
Troy Messenger
Saint Paul AME Church celebrates 142 years
Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Brundidge celebrated its 142nd Anniversary on Sunday, August 14, 2022, with the Messenger of the Hour Presiding Prelate Bishop Harry L. Seawright. The Rev. Ulysses Kincey, Jr. is the church pastor. Kincey said Saint Paul AME stands on the original grounds and was...
WSFA
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County redistricting plan available for review
The County Commission has begun the process of redistricting after the 2020 decennial census. A public hearing will be held on during the September 12, 2022 County Commission meeting at 5:00pm. A map of the redistricting plan is available for viewing at the Elmore County Commission office located at 100 E. Commerce Street, Suite 200, Wetumpka AL and on the county’s website here.
