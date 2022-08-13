ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallassee, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

The big news for Opelika High School is reclassification. The Bulldogs bumped up to 7A where they join some familiar faces in Central-Phenix City and Auburn High. Head coach Eric Speakman has nine seniors that he says is part of one of the better senior classes in his time with the team.
OPELIKA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Marbury Comes out to ‘Meet the Bulldogs’ event for start of school, athletics

Thursday night, the evening was electric, and the crisp heat of summer felt like it was coming to an end. The Marbury community came together to celebrate the beginning of school and the start of fall sports. Meet the Bulldogs is an annual event and tradition that allows fans to come and show their excitement for the upcoming season.
MARBURY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

‘Meet the Lions’ event introduces Athletes, Band Members and New Light Show

Photos contributed from Facebook, Lisa McDaniel, and Michelle Studdard. The annual Meet the Lions was held last night at Kevin Turner Memorial Field at Stanley Jensen Stadium in downtown Prattville. Meet the Lions is a community event where the Prattville High School and Prattville Junior High introduce their football teams, cheerleading squads, and the band. This year was a little extra special because the City of Prattville has renovated parts of the stadium and the new light show was shown at the end of the evening – which is just the beginning as a multi-million dollar renovation is forthcoming after the fall.
PRATTVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Single vehicle accident kills one in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday night, a single vehicle accident killed a Eufaula man. 63-year-old Michael Otis Banks was fatally injuried when his truck left Alabama highway 131 and struck a tree. Banks was pronounced deceased at the scene. That crash occurred about four miles north of Bakerhill...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Saints Virtual Academy in Selma Accepting Students

Schools have returned to in-person learning this year. But not everyone is comfortable going back to the classroom. So, Selma City Schools is providing people with another option. Principal Tamitha Rowden says Saints Virtual Academy provides a virtual setting for teaching and learning — for 6th to 12th grade students...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Man Charged in Montgomery Murder

Montgomery police say they have charged a Prattville with murder. Police say 39-year-old Jimothy Ford is charged in the shooting death of 26-year-old Christopher Thomas of Montgomery. Ford was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond. Thomas was shot...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

String of break-ins hit east Montgomery businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thieves targeted a number of east Montgomery businesses located next to one another. Now, Montgomery police are on the hunt for the people responsible. Tea Town in Festival Plaza on Vaughn Road just opened Friday. Now they are already having to do repairs thanks to thieves.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County. According to the sheriff’s office, a member of a crew working around a work site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road was hurt while working with some cables.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Mayor, Other City Officials Announce “Week of Action” Against Violent Crime

The mayor’s initiative is apart of a national effort coordinated by the Democratic Mayors Association, encouraging mayors to fight back against crime and gun violence. Mayors across the country have been on the front lines of the national gun violence epidemic supporting community-based violence intervention programs. Officials emphasized the need for community involvement to combat crime, but they also express the need for laws to change and some that need to be created in the state. This week the city will hold a number of events that will get the community involved with reducing the rate of violent crimes throughout Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma City Schools launches 40-day initiative to regain 400 lost students

The Selma City Schools system is promoting a 40-day initiative to communicate with parents and the community how the system is improving education to bring more students back to the district. One major goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment that has dropped by almost 400 students since before...
SELMA, AL
WTVM

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
LEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The second suspect is now in custody. ORIGINAL: Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. According to officers, the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The victim of the robbery was shot and killed on a National Forest […]
CLAY COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Saint Paul AME Church celebrates 142 years

Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Brundidge celebrated its 142nd Anniversary on Sunday, August 14, 2022, with the Messenger of the Hour Presiding Prelate Bishop Harry L. Seawright. The Rev. Ulysses Kincey, Jr. is the church pastor. Kincey said Saint Paul AME stands on the original grounds and was...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
WSFA

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Elmore County redistricting plan available for review

The County Commission has begun the process of redistricting after the 2020 decennial census. A public hearing will be held on during the September 12, 2022 County Commission meeting at 5:00pm. A map of the redistricting plan is available for viewing at the Elmore County Commission office located at 100 E. Commerce Street, Suite 200, Wetumpka AL and on the county’s website here.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

