wgxa.tv
Downtown Macon chosen as host for Georgia Downtown Association conference
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Downtown Macon will be on display next week for the Georgia Downtown Association (GAD) conference. According to GAD, the annual conference attracts about 200 professionals from across the state to learn, and grow through a variety of sessions and tours. It's meant to teach those professionals more...
allongeorgia.com
Otis Redding Foundation to Host Weekend of Events in Macon Celebrating 81 Years of Otis Redding
The Otis Redding Foundation will celebrate Otis Redding’s legacy on what would have been the Soul singer’s 81st birthday. The events, to take place September 9-10 will bring world-renowned musicians to Macon, GA and serve as a major fundraiser to benefit the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts, which will further support the Foundation’s mission to empower, enrich, and motivate youth through education programs involving music, writing, and instrumentation.
41nbc.com
Milledgeville hosting first ‘Summer Sips’ contest
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A drink contest is underway in downtown Milledgeville and will continue through the end of August. The contest, called “Milledgeville Summer Sips,” was created as a joint effort between Visit Milledgeville and Milledgeville Main Street as a way to promote the local food and drink industry.
National nursing group apologizes for intentional exclusion of Black nurses
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Back in 1916, the American Nurses Association (ANA) "purposefully, systemically and systematically excluded Black nurses." Now, more than a century later, the ANA wants to hold themselves accountable and seek forgiveness. Chief Nursing Officer Shellisa Houston Martin with Houston Medical Center says apologizing is good, but it may not be enough.
'We're glad to see you here': Macon businesses near Mercer expect profit increase as students return
MACON, Ga. — Nearly 4,200 students are returning to the Mercer University campus for the start of classes next Tuesday. For businesses near the college, that means a big increase in profits. “We see almost a 60 percent drop when students leave,” says Carl Fambro, owner of Francar’s Buffalo...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 7-13)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Just a little country church': Dublin church celebrates 215 year anniversary. One Central Georgia church is celebrating their history that goes back nearly two centuries. Poplar Springs North Baptist Church in Dublin held its first service back in 1807, 5 years before the city was even founded. The church is celebrating 215 years, which is older than Laurens county itself.
YKK AP plans new factory in Macon, 100 new jobs created
MACON, Ga. — YKK AP will soon have a new state-of-the-art factory at the Macon-Bibb 1-75 Industrial Park, according to a release from the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority. The new plant is part of an expansion that will include additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The company plans...
AOL Corp
Middle Georgia manufacturing company announces $125 million expansion in Macon
A Macon manufacturing company is planning a $125 million expansion, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday in a press release. YKK AP America, which makes architectural products for homes and businesses, plans to build a new manufacturing facility and install additional equipment in Bibb County. According to the release, the expansion will add 100 new jobs to the 250-person strong workforce already at YKK AP in Macon.
WMAZ
High school football season kicks off Saturday at Mercer
MACON, Ga. — For a seventh year high school football returns to Mercer University this Saturday in the annual Macon Touchdown Club Kickoff Classic. And it's a couple of really fun matchups as well -- Northside taking on Jones County here at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and that’ll be followed by Mary Persons facing Northeast in the nightcap at 7:30.
Macon-Bibb County demolishes the same homeless encampment for the second time since June
—— Residents of a tent encampment near downtown Macon have been displaced by the city for the second time in three months. Like it did in June, the city brought heavy machinery to clear the empty lot owned by the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority at the corner of Spring Street and Riverside Drive.
wgxa.tv
Report: Warner Robins PD aims to predict where crime will occur
The City of Warner Robins is looking to reduce crime by using cameras and technology, to predict where crimes are most likely to occur, according to a recent report by Georgia Tech. The city is one of only a handful of winners of the "Georgia Smart Communities Challenge" for 2022.
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/15/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office continues to search for a man after responding to a mental health call Sunday night. This comes after someone fired shots into a Lizella home.
Mickey Guyton, The War and Treaty, and More to Perform at Otis Redding Tribute Concert
In celebration of what would have been Otis Redding’s 81st birthday, the Otis Redding Foundation is holding a weekend of events to honor the late soul singer, who died in 1967 at the age of 26, during a two-day event on Sept. 9 and 10 in his hometown of Macon, Georgia.
Perry dentist hopes to rebuild after longstanding family practice ravaged by fire
PERRY, Ga. — Flames engulfed a Perry family dental office Sunday night, destroying the 20-room practice. "The flames were pretty big; the whole roof was on fire," Joseph Pierce said about the dental office. Decades of a family dentistry practice, R Thomas Pierce Dental Office, were engulfed in flames.
AOL Corp
Fifteen people have died in automobile and motorcycle crashes in Bibb County this year
A pair of deadly weekend wrecks — one that claimed the life of an Atlanta-area motorcyclist and another that killed a Warner Robins woman — saw the 2022 death toll on Macon roadways rise to 15 victims. The Bibb County coroner, who keeps track of traffic-death statistics, said...
wgxa.tv
Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who's accused of stealing from a restaurant in downtown Macon. The sheriff's office says it happened on Tuesday, August 9. The suspect reportedly walked into Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 497 Second St., and...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins Police Department adding new cameras throughout city
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins was just designated as a Smart City. The first phase in the designation will focus on public safety. According to Warner Robins Mayor Larhonda Patrick, the city has grown so fast the number of law enforcement is lacking. That’s why the Warner Robins Police Department is focusing on alternatives to help decrease crime.
Houston County homeowner claims City of Warner Robins is not enforcing code properly
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman claims the city is not enforcing its building code properly, an issue that literally hits close to home. In December of 2019, a fire damaged a home on Westcliff Circle in Warner Robins. And yet, two-and-a-half years later, the neighbors are...
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Wildcats’ seven run fifth inning leads them to victory at Perry
PERRY, GA – Thanks to a seven run fifth inning, the Schley County Lady Wildcat Softball Team (SCHS) improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 12-4 victory over Perry on Wednesday, August 10 at Perry High School. With the score tied at 3-3 in the top of...
