Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q13fox.com
Snohomish County aims to turn motel to bridge housing in a city that banned outdoor overnight camping
EDMONDS, Wash. - A new bridge housing facility could soon open in a city that recently banned overnight outdoor camping to address homelessness. Snohomish County Government issued a purchase proposal Monday for a motel in Edmonds to become part of its permanent shelter systems. Americas Best Value Inn on Highway...
q13fox.com
Parkland neighbors concerned about safety, health hazards from nearby homeless encampment
PARKLAND, Wash. - A woman reached out to FOX 13 about a homeless encampment in Parkland that is very concerning to her. The encampment is located on 149th Street between Pacific Avenue and C Street S. The viewer did not want her name identified out of fear for her safety,...
All students in Auburn School District to get free meals, school supplies beginning this year
AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn School District has announced that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch, as well as all required school supplies for the upcoming school year and beyond. Over 17,000 students will be eligible for free meals beginning in September through the end of the...
q13fox.com
WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Woman attacked in grocery store in Vashon Island, may have stemmed from road rage
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. - A King County woman is recovering after being thrown to the ground while she was shopping for groceries. Investigators say it all may have started as an incident of road rage, only to somehow come to a boiling point inside the store. The victim told FOX...
Man wanted in several counties holed up inside Bothell trailer
BOTHELL, Wash. — A man Bothell police said is wanted in several counties has barricaded himself inside a trailer on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the 20500 block of 32nd Drive Southeast, where a couple of homes near the trailer were evacuated for safety. However, police said there’s...
lynnwoodtimes.com
BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
q13fox.com
Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Suburban Times
Beware Jury Duty Phone Scam
Pierce County social media post. Be careful! The jury duty phone scam has returned to Pierce County. The court won’t call you and demand money from you for missing jury duty. If you have sent money to the scammers please contact your bank immediately and file a report with your local police department.
q13fox.com
Man accused of 12-hour crime spree, including murder, set to receive $36,750 of tax payer money
SEATTLE - The man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station now faces a first-degree murder charge for a beating that occurred just a few hours later. The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony charge on Tuesday. The prosecutors say 40-year-old Alexander...
nbc16.com
Video captures chaos, gunfire at Seattle sports bar that left teen critically wounded
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Video obtained by KOMO News shows what happened in the moments before a 14-year-old girl -- an innocent bystander -- was shot early Saturday when gunfire erupted at a sports bar near T-Mobile Park that was packed with patrons. The overnight shooting in Seattle's SODO neighborhood...
The Crime Blotter: Construction site con artist cuffed while stealing from Lacey worksite
Over the weekend, Lacey Police Officers responded to a call about trespassing at a construction site on 6th Ave SE. Officers arrived and located a female wearing a construction vest and hard hat. She admitted that she had entered the site and stolen items. She was also wearing a City...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Several families face eviction from Puyallup over plans for new apartment complex
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Dozens of families are facing eviction at Meridian Mobile Estates in Puyallup to make room for the development of more than 200 new apartments. The mobile home park will close in October and construction of the new site is estimated to finish in 2025. For so many...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County buying up hotels as transitional housing for people facing homelessness
EDMONDS, Wash. - Snohomish County is buying hotels to convert to transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness. County Executive Dave Somers announced Monday that the county bought its second hotel, using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The goal, according to the county, is to provide "time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services."
q13fox.com
Crook breaks into small Kent business, gets no cash, but causes thousands of dollars in damage
KENT, WA - Kent Police are looking for whoever broke into a local family-owned business early Sunday morning, getting away with no cash, but causing thousands in damage. Police tell FOX 13 News they got a call for a break-in around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, at KJ’s Cakery Bakery Sweet Shop on Central Avenue North, just a few blocks away from the library.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
Man sentenced to life in prison for role in multi-state crime spree in Washington and North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Seattle police warn latest surge in Kia auto thefts linked to TikTok
Seattle police are warning that a recent spike in thefts of Kia cars may be related to a tutorial on social media. In July, police investigated reports of 36 stolen Kias, compared to just five in July 2021. Detectives believe the thieves may be using a method they learned online,...
KIMA TV
Lynnwood couple thought they won $360, they actually won $360,000
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Always double-check your math, because a few zeroes can definitely make a lot of differences. A Lynnwood couple learned this lesson recently when they thought they won a couple of hundred dollars. They actually won a couple hundred thousand dollars. The Lynnwood couple purchased a winning...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police: Recent spike in Kia thefts linked to TikTok trend
SEATTLE - Seattle Police warn a recent spike in Kia car thefts may be tied to a recent TikTok trend. Authorities say this time last year, officers investigated five Kia thefts. In July 2022, they have already investigated 36 stolen Kias, which they attribute to a TikTok tutorial. Police say...
Comments / 5