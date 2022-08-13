ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

WA pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A judge has ordered the state agency that operates Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital to pay more than $2 million to four female health workers who were assaulted by a violent patient who targeted women. One of the nurses who filed the lawsuit, Bernia Garner, lost part...
LAKEWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

BREAKING: Snohomish County to purchase second hotel for homeless

Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
q13fox.com

Tacoma humane society at capacity, adoption fees drastically lowered

TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering lowered adoption fees as a part of a nationwide campaign to "Clear The Shelters." The shelter said it is currently caring for over 700 animals, and they need to boost adoptions and clear space. From August 16-31,...
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Guns#Youth Program#Crime#Marijuana
The Suburban Times

Beware Jury Duty Phone Scam

Pierce County social media post. Be careful! The jury duty phone scam has returned to Pierce County. The court won’t call you and demand money from you for missing jury duty. If you have sent money to the scammers please contact your bank immediately and file a report with your local police department.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Crook breaks into small Kent business, gets no cash, but causes thousands of dollars in damage

KENT, WA - Kent Police are looking for whoever broke into a local family-owned business early Sunday morning, getting away with no cash, but causing thousands in damage. Police tell FOX 13 News they got a call for a break-in around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, at KJ’s Cakery Bakery Sweet Shop on Central Avenue North, just a few blocks away from the library.
KREM2

Man sentenced to life in prison for role in multi-state crime spree in Washington and North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
SULTAN, WA
KIMA TV

Lynnwood couple thought they won $360, they actually won $360,000

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Always double-check your math, because a few zeroes can definitely make a lot of differences. A Lynnwood couple learned this lesson recently when they thought they won a couple of hundred dollars. They actually won a couple hundred thousand dollars. The Lynnwood couple purchased a winning...
q13fox.com

Seattle Police: Recent spike in Kia thefts linked to TikTok trend

SEATTLE - Seattle Police warn a recent spike in Kia car thefts may be tied to a recent TikTok trend. Authorities say this time last year, officers investigated five Kia thefts. In July 2022, they have already investigated 36 stolen Kias, which they attribute to a TikTok tutorial. Police say...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy