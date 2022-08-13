Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Top Esports’ Knight wins worldwide Summer Split KDA title with only double-digit mark
All four major League of Legends regions saw their Summer Splits come to a close yesterday, and it was Top Esports mid laner Knight who took home the 2022 Summer Split KDA crown. Knight’s final KDA of 10.0 was the highest among all players across League’s major regions and was the only double-digit mark among qualified players in the world.
dotesports.com
100 Thieves sweep The Guard, qualifying for VALORANT Champions
100 Thieves will be the final team representing North America at VALORANT Champions after sweeping The Guard on Aug. 14. After failing to qualify for Champions through tournament wins or circuit points, 100 Thieves—alongside many other teams—battled it out for the last spot at the tournament. Both OpTic Gaming and XSET qualified earlier for their performances throughout the year. Despite struggling at points throughout VCT, 100 Thieves are beginning to click as a team at the right moments, resulting in their qualification for the biggest event of the year.
dotesports.com
Team BDS crush G2, claim Rocket League World Championship
After being a dominant force in Europe for the last two years and bringing on a rookie player to spice up their lineup earlier this season, Team BDS are now the undisputed best team in Rocket League after winning the Rocket League Championship Series 2022 World Championship. With their 4-1...
dotesports.com
Zoe and 7 other champs set to receive buffs in League Patch 12.16
Like virtually every update for League of Legends, Patch 12.16 will tweak a series of champions, strengthening eight of them in total. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game, released a preview last night teasing all of the changes coming to the patch. Eight champions, including Zoe, Tristana, Malphite, and Vladimir, are all being targeted with buffs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Here’s the 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs bracket
The 2022 LEC Summer Split regular season has finally come to a close after eight weeks, two tiebreaker matches, and multiple teams constantly contesting the same spots in the standings. G2 Esports have emerged as the first seed heading into the Summer Playoffs, not only getting to choose their first...
dotesports.com
Wukong had the highest pick/ban rate among all champions during 2022 Summer Split
The League of Legends regular season wrapped up around the world yesterday across the game’s four major regions. This summer, a variety of champions were selected around the globe, but it was Wukong who was picked or banned more than any other champion in the game. Yes, you read...
dotesports.com
Excel earns last spot in LEC Summer Playoffs, eliminating Vitality
Excel qualified for its second LEC Playoffs with a win over Team Vitality on Aug. 14. On the last day of the LEC Summer regular season, the two teams faced off in a tiebreak match to determine who would grab the final spot. Thanks to an aggressive but meticulous performance, Excel claimed the ticket to Summer Playoffs.
dotesports.com
Gen.G dominate this split’s All-LCK team lists
The 2022 LCK Summer Split regular season has been an exciting journey for both teams and fans. Gen.G was domineering in the group stage, allowing them to secure the top spot on the points table and becoming only the third team to win 17 games or more in an LCK split.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Misfits win crucial tiebreaker over Fnatic, secure upper bracket LEC playoff berth
Misfits Gaming gutted out a comeback win in a tiebreaker match against Fnatic to clinch a spot in the top four of the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split playoffs, subsequently sealing their opponent’s fate and dooming them to a start in the lower bracket. With a spot...
dotesports.com
Upset’s masterful Zeri sends Fnatic to 2022 LEC summer playoffs in do-or-die win over Misfits
Fnatic refused to roll over and die with their season on the line. In a must-win game against Misfits to cap off the LEC regular season, Fnatic played some of the best League of Legends they’ve played all year, taking down Misfits in a 36-minute thriller and securing their spot in the LEC postseason.
dotesports.com
Cloud9 brush off FlyQuest in fifth-place tiebreaker, will face CLG in LCS Championship opening round
The playoff field for the LCS Championship is finally, officially set. Cloud9 finished the 2022 LCS Summer Split in fifth and bumped FlyQuest down to sixth with their tiebreaker win on Sunday night. The win felt as methodical and predetermined as a win can feel on the professional stage. Kills...
dotesports.com
How to play Jett in VALORANT: Ultimate, abilities, and tips
If you’re all about speed and precision when you play VALORANT, then Jett is the agent for you. She brings a ton of mobility and speed to any team and can pull off some incredible mechanical outplays—but only if you can master her abilities. In the right hands,...
dotesports.com
TL Bwipo: ‘It’s a bit depressing, because it’s hard to put high expectations for NA at Worlds this year’
After Team Liquid’s last game of the 2022 LCS Summer regular season against 100 Thieves, the perennial regional champions have ended as the third best team in the league with a respectable 12-6 record. Before the playoffs begin, the roster’s veteran top laner Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau sounded off on the state of the league and the region’s hopes at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.
dotesports.com
Here are the matchups and bracket for the 2022 LCS Championship
The 2022 LCS Summer Split might be coming to a close, but the competition is just starting to heat up. The league’s playoff bracket has been locked in, with eight rosters preparing for battle in the most exciting part of the split. In the end, however, one team will lift the LCS trophy, and only three teams will get the chance to represent the region at the 2022 World Championship.
dotesports.com
Zeri, Yuumi to receive nerfs in League Patch 12.16, 2022 season’s first ‘Worlds-focused patch’
Riot Games has revealed the first patch preview for the game’s next update, Patch 12.16, which is the first “Worlds-focused patch,” according to League of Legends lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison. With that in mind, most of the changes coming to the game with this patch will center around professional play.
dotesports.com
Build path switch-up: Riot aiming to make Diana less tanky, more AP-focused ahead of Worlds 2022
Riot Games has revealed the patch preview for League of Legends Patch 12.16, and one champion is receiving attention by way of an adjustment to their most viable build paths: Diana. Diana is the only champion being “adjusted” in Patch 12.16, meaning she’s receiving a combination of nerfs and buffs...
dotesports.com
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Tournament of Power: How to compete, start date, prizes, and more
After the emergence of rumors and leaks about a possible collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball recently, Epic Games has finally released the update where the two media franchises collide, bringing a handful of new events, content, and features to the battle royale game. One of the newest events Fortnite...
dotesports.com
How to play Madden 23 early | Two Best Ways to Get Madden 23 Early Access
Join in on the fun a few days in advance. It’s the release week for Madden 23, and football fans everywhere are clamoring to get their hands on EA’s newest iteration of the classic franchise. The game officially launches on Friday, Aug. 19 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC (Steam/Origin). But for players who simply can’t wait that long to hop in and play, there are a couple of ways to play a few days early.
dotesports.com
Respawn returns tap strafing to Apex Legends, quelling player fears
For several minutes of unbridled terror, there was little to no tap strafing in Apex Legends. No 180s. No dancing around controller players. No movement compilation videos set to soothing music. Nothing. Amidst the cries against the change, Respawn acted quickly, and Apex players should now be able to tap...
dotesports.com
The best legends to pair with Vantage, the Survivalist Sniper in Apex Legends
Apex Legends‘ Vantage has made sniping cool again. While much of the game is about fast-paced, run-and-gun action, moving slowly and choosing targets carefully over long ranges does have a place in the meta. The latter style of play is where Vantage shines. The Survivalist Sniper is best when...
Comments / 0