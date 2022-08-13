ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 Thieves sweep The Guard, qualifying for VALORANT Champions

100 Thieves will be the final team representing North America at VALORANT Champions after sweeping The Guard on Aug. 14. After failing to qualify for Champions through tournament wins or circuit points, 100 Thieves—alongside many other teams—battled it out for the last spot at the tournament. Both OpTic Gaming and XSET qualified earlier for their performances throughout the year. Despite struggling at points throughout VCT, 100 Thieves are beginning to click as a team at the right moments, resulting in their qualification for the biggest event of the year.
Team BDS crush G2, claim Rocket League World Championship

After being a dominant force in Europe for the last two years and bringing on a rookie player to spice up their lineup earlier this season, Team BDS are now the undisputed best team in Rocket League after winning the Rocket League Championship Series 2022 World Championship. With their 4-1...
Zoe and 7 other champs set to receive buffs in League Patch 12.16

Like virtually every update for League of Legends, Patch 12.16 will tweak a series of champions, strengthening eight of them in total. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game, released a preview last night teasing all of the changes coming to the patch. Eight champions, including Zoe, Tristana, Malphite, and Vladimir, are all being targeted with buffs.
Here’s the 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs bracket

The 2022 LEC Summer Split regular season has finally come to a close after eight weeks, two tiebreaker matches, and multiple teams constantly contesting the same spots in the standings. G2 Esports have emerged as the first seed heading into the Summer Playoffs, not only getting to choose their first...
Excel earns last spot in LEC Summer Playoffs, eliminating Vitality

Excel qualified for its second LEC Playoffs with a win over Team Vitality on Aug. 14. On the last day of the LEC Summer regular season, the two teams faced off in a tiebreak match to determine who would grab the final spot. Thanks to an aggressive but meticulous performance, Excel claimed the ticket to Summer Playoffs.
Gen.G dominate this split’s All-LCK team lists

The 2022 LCK Summer Split regular season has been an exciting journey for both teams and fans. Gen.G was domineering in the group stage, allowing them to secure the top spot on the points table and becoming only the third team to win 17 games or more in an LCK split.
How to play Jett in VALORANT: Ultimate, abilities, and tips

If you’re all about speed and precision when you play VALORANT, then Jett is the agent for you. She brings a ton of mobility and speed to any team and can pull off some incredible mechanical outplays—but only if you can master her abilities. In the right hands,...
TL Bwipo: ‘It’s a bit depressing, because it’s hard to put high expectations for NA at Worlds this year’

After Team Liquid’s last game of the 2022 LCS Summer regular season against 100 Thieves, the perennial regional champions have ended as the third best team in the league with a respectable 12-6 record. Before the playoffs begin, the roster’s veteran top laner Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau sounded off on the state of the league and the region’s hopes at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship.
Here are the matchups and bracket for the 2022 LCS Championship

The 2022 LCS Summer Split might be coming to a close, but the competition is just starting to heat up. The league’s playoff bracket has been locked in, with eight rosters preparing for battle in the most exciting part of the split. In the end, however, one team will lift the LCS trophy, and only three teams will get the chance to represent the region at the 2022 World Championship.
How to play Madden 23 early | Two Best Ways to Get Madden 23 Early Access

Join in on the fun a few days in advance. It’s the release week for Madden 23, and football fans everywhere are clamoring to get their hands on EA’s newest iteration of the classic franchise. The game officially launches on Friday, Aug. 19 for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC (Steam/Origin). But for players who simply can’t wait that long to hop in and play, there are a couple of ways to play a few days early.
Respawn returns tap strafing to Apex Legends, quelling player fears

For several minutes of unbridled terror, there was little to no tap strafing in Apex Legends. No 180s. No dancing around controller players. No movement compilation videos set to soothing music. Nothing. Amidst the cries against the change, Respawn acted quickly, and Apex players should now be able to tap...
