Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer has best game since High-A call-up

Mayer's promotion was just one of a few highlights for Red Sox prospects over the last few days. The Red Sox’ farm system has had an exciting week. Top prospect Marcelo Mayer was promoted from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville on Monday. The shortstop, who’s ranked as the ninth-best prospect in baseball by MLB.com, had his best performance since the callup on Saturday.
Hamilton native sings national anthem before Red Sox game

BOSTON -- Briana Rossi is hardly a newbie in the singing world, but she has always wanted to perform the national anthem for her home team. At Sunday night's Sox vs. Yankees game, that dream came true thanks to her company. In the minutes before Rossi belted out the national anthem, there was a moment for reflection. "I've been a singer my own life so I've done many anthems all over the world but I think this for me is like a coming home," she said. Rossi, a Hamilton native, has spent many years singing professionally for Cirque De Soleil and even...
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

