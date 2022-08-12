ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Downtown San Diego's Hotel Palomar is getting a $25M makeover — and a new name

By Lori Weisberg
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

More than a decade after transitioning to a new name and brand, the Hotel Palomar in downtown San Diego is preparing for yet another identity change. Meet the new Kimpton Alma.

Managed by Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, the 211-room hotel is in the midst of a major redesign that is expected to cost $25 million, said Nick Gregory, senior vice president of hotel operations for Kimpton. That investment, he said, will go toward a "comprehensive transformation" of the Fifth Avenue property, including a refresh of all guestrooms and suites, new restaurants and kitchens, a more inviting pool area, and updated meeting spaces.

The lobby also is being reimagined to make it more airy and light-filled but to also give it an indoor-outdoor feel, with large sliding doors that open out to the sidewalk.

"If you think about it, it's been 10 years of the same design, and while we work hard to make it its best self, it’s at the end of its life cycle, which is why you need to invest," said Gregory. "So you need to bring it alive for both the current and future traveler."

The new name — Alma — was specifically chosen to reflect a warmer, more inviting environment in keeping with the relaxed feel that defines San Diego, Gregory explained. Alma, he said, means soul in Spanish. Kimpton, as a chain, he said, prides itself on creating unique properties. Almost all have their own individual names, although Palomar was an example of where there were multiple hotels with the same name.

"If you think about Kimpton's signature service, which is heartfelt care, personal experiences, we think that Alma is a perfect alignment with that," he said "San Diego already has that real chill vibe so that free soul spirit will be well represented in the Alma name."

Work on redesigning the 20-story property began in February, and enough progress was made that the first phase of the lobby and five floors of renovated guestrooms were completed in time for Comic-Con last month, said general manager Carmine Iommazzo. The mix of rooms, which include 23 suites and two 1,550-square-foot penthouses, will not change.

The Kimpton Hotel Palomar, Iommazzo said, had a darker feel, defined by bronze tones and dark wood floors. The redesign will be "very coastal California," dominated by deep blue shades, white accents and beige window treatments, he said.

"It's very light and Southern California coastal now, and there are pops of color through the artwork," he added. "It will be a very bright, airy Southern California feel."

A key component of the Kimpton Alma San Diego will be new food and beverage venues, including a new signature restaurant to replace the now-shuttered Curadero, a coastal Mexican-style restaurant that debuted in 2017 following the closing of the hotel's former Saltbox restaurant.

Iommazzo said Kimpton is not yet ready to reveal the culinary style of the new restaurant, but said it is partnering with Los Angeles chef Jason Neroni of The Rose Venice to help create three new venues. In addition to the more upscale main restaurant, there will be a more casual all-day dining spot in the lobby and food and beverage offerings on the fourth-floor pool deck, which will feature a wood-fired pizza oven.

The pool deck also is being redesigned to eliminate what had been a huge bar there. Instead, there will be a smaller bar with more tables and chairs and day cabanas. The entire project is expected to be completed by early October.

The location of the new Hotel Alma has had something of a checkered history since the original opening in late 2008 of what was then the tony Sè hotel. It wasn't all that long before the costly project fell into bankruptcy, and the hotel was purchased in an auction in 2011 by Kimpton Hotels for $49 million — far less than the estimated $150 million it cost to develop the hotel. A few months later the property was renamed the Hotel Palomar.

Two years ago, Kimpton sold the hotel for $62.8 million, according to the brokerage, Atlas Hospitality Group.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pacificsandiego.com

Sushi Taisho reopens in Carlsbad

New owners have taken over the old Sushi Taisho location in Carlsbad Village Faire and given the second-floor space a new look and menu, but kept the name for sentimental reasons. Married San Diego restaurateurs Misun and Brian Yoon — who own three Hooked on Sushi and two Hooked on...
CARLSBAD, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

Fun & Unique Date Night Ideas around San Diego

Prioritizing your relationship is hard when you have kids—especially when enlisting a babysitter means that even a cheap date night just got a whole lot more expensive. To maximize your time and your wallet, we’ve pulled together fun date night ideas that are both thrilling and adventurous (none that include going to the beach)—plus a few romantic date night ideas thrown in for good measure. From rock climbing, indoor sky diving, to sunset cruises and escape rooms, you’ll never ask what to do for a date night in San Diego again.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic

SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Venice, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
NBC San Diego

Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Try 12 Bucks a Gallon

San Diegans don’t mince words when it comes to the price of gas. "It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,“I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible,“ or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Downtown San Diego#Auction#Bankruptcies#The Hotel Palomar#Kimpton Alma#Kimpton Hotels#Restaurants
irei.com

Crow Holdings sells part of shopping center in Chula Vista, Calif.

Crow Holdings has sold The Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a portion of a 363,300-square-foot community center in Chula Vista, Calif, to Gershman Properties for $47.8 million. Newmark represented Crow Holdings in the transaction. The Shops at Eastlake Terraces is anchored by Super Walmart and Home Depot, and also includes tenants...
CHULA VISTA, CA
foodgressing.com

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Harrah’s Resort Southern California Now Open

Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN — the iconic eatery created by celebrated multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality, Gordon Ramsay — has opened its doors at Harrah’s Resort Southern California (777 S Resort Dr, Valley Center, CA). Inspired by the acclaimed FOX culinary competition series of the same...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KPBS

UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000

UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots. Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary...
SAN DIEGO, CA
dot.LA

Four Tech Execs Charged in $150M Fraud Scheme Against San Diego Tech Giant

Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy