Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Fairmont State aims to develop youthful stars this season
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State football ended its season last year with a 5-6 record. The team returns with a lot of talent from last year’s team. Miles Miree returns as a sophomore after leading the team in rushing yards as a freshman. Michael Floria led the team...
247Sports
WATCH: Thursday could be the turning point in quarterback battle
West Virginia's football team will not practice today. The fall semester starts tomorrow, and with that comes the 20-hour limit on the amount of time players can spend on the sport. Thursday is the team's second scrimmage and marks two weeks until the season-opener against No. 17 Pitt. With urgency arriving and preparations shifting to the Panthers, maybe it's time to expect some news about the Mountaineers and the marquee position.
WDTV
WVU women’s soccer selected to finish 3rd in preseason poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s women’s soccer team was selected to finish third in the 2022 Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll, as announced by the conference on Tuesday. The Mountaineers were one of four Big 12 squads to receive at least one first-place vote, tallying 60 points for the third-place slot.
wvsportsnow.com
2024 C Matthew Gilhool to Unofficially Visit WVU This Weekend
2024 center Matthew Gilhool will be unofficially visiting West Virginia on Saturday, per Travis Branham of 247 Sports. Gilhool is a 6-foot-10 prospect from Elizabethtown, PA. Gilhool is heading into his junior season at Elizabethtown Area High School. Gilhool also plays for Philly Pride on the AAU circuit. West Virginia’s coaching staff extended an offer to Gilhool back on July 25. The Pennsylvania native has picked up offers from Bryant, Mississippi State, Penn State, Rutgers and St. John’s. Gilhool visited Penn State back in June and has interest from many high-major schools around the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
WVU’s offensive line puts pressure on little things during fall camp
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU offensive line has been putting pressure on the little things during fall camp as they make improvements and making playing hard a premium. Offensive Line Coach Matt Moore is starting to see the group come together. Moore highlights three players that have made notable...
WDTV
Fairmont Senior returns after last year’s underdog performance
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior returns this fall following their underdog run to the Class AA State title last fall. “The most important lesson, probably experience for these guys is that anytime you’re done or out or whatever. However grave the situation, we feel we can still play back and have a chance to win,” said Head Coach Nick Bartic.
Jahiem White's Road to WVU: Chasing Records in My Last Ride
WVU RB commit Jahiem White releases his latest blog.
WTRF
Legendary presenters named for Bob Huggins Hall of Fame induction ceremony
West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive basketball’s ultimate honor next month, when he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Huggins, the proud owner of 916 victories as a head coach, was long overdue for the ceremony he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Chad Alan Short
Chad Alan Short, 41, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the United Hospital Center. Chad was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 28, 1981, a son of Brenda June Hanner Short of Bridgeport and the late Michael “Mike” Short. Chad is survived by his son, Cameron Short of Akron, OH and his daughter, Courtney Potter of Akron, OH; brother, Eric Short and wife Sheena of Quiet Dell; sister, Lindsay Short and Adam Moore of Jane Lew; nieces, Ava Short, Maci Moore, and Morgan Hawkins; nephews, Levi Moore, Logan Parsons, and Landon Hawkins; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and June Hanner of Peletier, NC, and paternal grandparents, Bill and Lou Short of Lost Creek, WV. Chad was a graduate of South Harrison High School class of 1999. He played on the last ever football team at Potomac State College before transferring to West Liberty State College where he played for five years and was captain of his team his senior year. He received his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology in 2005 and continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh where he received his masters in exercise physiology in 2007. Chad was part of the strength and conditioning programs for Pittsburgh Pirates, Altoona Curve, and the Cleveland Browns. Prior to his most recent job at Aurora Flight Sciences, he was co-owner of 4.40 performance in Akron, Ohio where he was able to share his passion for sports by teaching and coaching athletes of all ages. Chad had a heart of gold and his love for his family and friends was unmeasurable. His sneaky sense of humor would have a person laughing for days. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 7:30 with Reverend Ken Ramsey presiding. Cremation will follow the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli funeral Home.
WDTV
WVU holds first Fall Fest since 2019
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time in two-years, West Virginia University was able to host its annual Fall Fest. Fall Fest was a free concert to welcome students back to campus. This year’s artists included Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads, and Tay Money. The current Mountaineer,...
wajr.com
After two year hiatus FallFest delivers for Morgantown Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University students were more than ready to celebrate FallFest to kick off the 2022-23 school year. After a two year pause due to COVID concerns, WVU hosted the annual live music event on the Evansdale Rec Center athletic fields with thousands of Mountaineer students in attendance. Lines formed an hour before gates were opened, and excitement was especially high for students who did not experience the Welcome Week tradition for two consecutive years due to the pandemic.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Taste of Morgantown preview
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin previews this weekend’s Taste of Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Joanne (Yerace) Knapton
Joanne (Yerace) Knapton, 85, of Fairmont passed away peacefully on August 13, 2022, at United Hospital Center surrounded by her family. She was born July 1, 1937, in Fairmont, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Nicholas C. Yerace and Anne Cinalli Yerace. Joanne married the love of her life, A. David Knapton, on September 24, 1960, and together they spent 48 years before his passing in 2009. Joanne was the beloved mother of son, David M. Knapton and wife, Crystal, of Rock Lake, Fairmont, and daughter, Dianne M. Snodgrass and husband, Robert, of Quiet Dell, Mt. Clare. She was the proud grandmother of Jessica Knapton Efaw and husband, Kevin, of Grafton, Robert N. Snodgrass and wife, Jessi, of Windermere, Florida, Jobey D. Knapton of Los Angeles, California, Christina Snodgrass Rebelo and husband, Lawrence, of Bridgeport, and Nicholas D. Snodgrass of Quiet Dell, Mt. Clare, and great-grandmother of Bowie, Rizer, and Crimson Efaw. Joanne is also survived by brother Joe Yerace and sister Agatha Cavrich and husband, George, and families of Fairmont. Joanne graduated from St. Peter’s and Fairmont State College and retired in 1999 from Monongahela Power Company. She cherished her many friendships from her career at Monongahela Power Company. She was a very special mother and grandmother. She loved sports and following her grandchildren’s many sporting events over the years, as well as being an avid follower of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and the WVU Mountaineers. She was a devout Catholic and member of the former St. Peter’s, Immaculate Conception, St. Anthony’s, and All Saints Catholic Churches. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano for many years. We would like to thank Dr. David Tingler and his entire staff, as well as the nurses and staff at United Hospital Center, WVU Medicine Home Health, and WVU Medicine Hospice for their kindness, which will never be forgotten. The family would also like to thank Bobby and Jeannie Hunt for all of their love and care they gave our mother for many years. You will not be forgotten. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday August 17, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street in Bridgeport, before a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Father Walter Jagela as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be made to the family at domicofhinc@aol.com.
WDTV
Jonathan Allen Stewart
Jonathan Allen Stewart, 46, beloved son, brother, nephew, and friend, of Thornton, WV, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on August 11, 2022. Jonathan was born on July 19, 1976, a son of Barbara Ellen Stewart Combs and the late Alonza Harkless. In addition to his father, Jonathan was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his step-father, Robert Paul Combs; and maternal grandparents: Mabel Stewart and Paul Rolston Stewart. Forever cherishing their memories of Jonathan are his mother, Barbara Ellen Stewart Combs of Shinnston; one brother, Everett Ray Harkless of Shinnston; one uncle, Paul Stewart of Ohio; two aunts: Carolyn Wright and husband, Mike, of North Carolina, and Doris Flack of White Sulphur Springs; one niece: Tiffany Barba of Missouri; one nephew, Larry Bass of North Carolina; two cousins, Jake “Jiggers” Stewart, Courtney Stewart, Jennifer Flack, Jessica Flack, and Tiffany Flack; very best friends, Ralph “Bud” Lewis of Bridgeport, Jackie Paxton of Wooster, Anthany Frierson of Wooster, Luanna Upchurch of North Carolina, and Mack Upchurch; his mother’s dog, Pretty Boy; and beloved K-9 companion, Bear who will miss him dearly. Since the age of 16, Jonathan took pride in doing Construction leading him to become a self-employed contractor. Jonathan was Christian by faith. He enjoyed spending his free time deer hunting, fishing, and playing guitar. Jonathan had a love for animals. You would often find him wood working or in his kitchen making delicious meals. Those who knew Jonathan lost a magnificent light in their lives. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Following services, Jonathan’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jonathan Allen Stewart. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WDTV
Norma Jean Richmond Arthur
Norma Jean Richmond Arthur, 94, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Seminole County, Oklahoma, on September 26, 1927, a daughter of the late Jeremiah Webster and Blanche Cochran Richmond. She was married on January 9, 1988, to Robert “Bob” Arthur who resides at their home in West Milford. Mrs. Arthur is also survived by three children, Marsha Lynne Romine of Lost Creek, John Phillip Self and wife Donna of Louisville, KY, and Joseph Eric Self and wife Kim of Corydon, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Jean Pullen. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family having been preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Mrs. Arthur received her nursing degree in Louisville, KY, and worked at several area hospitals. Upon moving back to WV, she worked for several years in nursing until her retirement from the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Administration Hospital in Clarksburg. She was a member of the West Milford United Methodist Church where she previously had played the organ. Family and friends may call at the West Milford United Methodist Church, 713 Main Street, West Milford on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the church on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Bonnie Starkey presiding. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family and www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Six W.Va. students receive Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship is helping six students continue their graduate studies because of their dedication to bettering West Virginia. The scholarship program honors the legacy of its late namesake, Hazel Ruby McQuain, a businesswoman and benefactor devoted to community development in Morgantown and...
WDTV
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing. John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.
woay.com
International marching band championship to make its way to West Virginia in 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – An international organization that’s all about keeping marching bands everywhere alive and growing, the World Association of Marching Bands (WAMSB) is making its way into West Virginia. They will be host to their world championship in the City of Buckhannon next summer. It’s only...
WDTV
Betty Jean DeLuca
Betty Jean DeLuca passed to heaven on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Tygart Genesis in Fairmont. She was born October 3, 1944. She is proceeded in death by her younger sister, Diana and her parents Filomena and Samuel DeLuca. Betty lived many years at The Woodlands in Worthington, WV. She had many friendships among the staff and residents. Visiting her there was an event with residents coming to socialize also. Recently Betty had lived at Tygart Genesis where the staff was attentive and kind. Betty greatly enjoyed being there. Betty is survived by her Aunt Irene (John) Lobuts and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was so grateful to Deacon David Lester for his years of visitation, time of prayer, and sharing of communion. Betty enjoyed her many visits from her cousin Elaine (Rich) Gavette and the outings they arranged for her. A sincerest thank you to her family and friends that visited her and sent cards over the years, what a difference it made. Praises to her mother, Filomena for the tremendous steps taken to ensure Betty’s future care. Recognition to her Uncle Tom and Aunt Lucy Oliveto and Aunt Virginia O. Bailey that continued watching over Betty for many years. Betty often greeted family and friends joyfully exclaiming “my people.” Imagine her excitement about seeing her relatives and loved ones in Heaven. To God be the glory! The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on August 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Fairmont, WV. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Peter the Fisherman at 407 Jackson St., Fairmont, WV 26554 (for Mt. Carmel upkeep). Betty loved reading the Times West Virginian each day, shared it with others, and really kept up with events in Fairmont. Please consider a subscription for yourself or a nursing home in remembrance of her. Their phone number is 304-367-2525.
WDTV
Ritchie Co. Schools looks to fill vacancies in the district
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ritchie County Schools is coming off of a year where it ranked eighth in the state for reading, science and math assessments. Including the high school and elementary schools ranking fifth and sixth, respectively. However, superintendent Jim Brown says that the district is looking to...
Comments / 1