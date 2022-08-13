Joanne (Yerace) Knapton, 85, of Fairmont passed away peacefully on August 13, 2022, at United Hospital Center surrounded by her family. She was born July 1, 1937, in Fairmont, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Nicholas C. Yerace and Anne Cinalli Yerace. Joanne married the love of her life, A. David Knapton, on September 24, 1960, and together they spent 48 years before his passing in 2009. Joanne was the beloved mother of son, David M. Knapton and wife, Crystal, of Rock Lake, Fairmont, and daughter, Dianne M. Snodgrass and husband, Robert, of Quiet Dell, Mt. Clare. She was the proud grandmother of Jessica Knapton Efaw and husband, Kevin, of Grafton, Robert N. Snodgrass and wife, Jessi, of Windermere, Florida, Jobey D. Knapton of Los Angeles, California, Christina Snodgrass Rebelo and husband, Lawrence, of Bridgeport, and Nicholas D. Snodgrass of Quiet Dell, Mt. Clare, and great-grandmother of Bowie, Rizer, and Crimson Efaw. Joanne is also survived by brother Joe Yerace and sister Agatha Cavrich and husband, George, and families of Fairmont. Joanne graduated from St. Peter’s and Fairmont State College and retired in 1999 from Monongahela Power Company. She cherished her many friendships from her career at Monongahela Power Company. She was a very special mother and grandmother. She loved sports and following her grandchildren’s many sporting events over the years, as well as being an avid follower of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and the WVU Mountaineers. She was a devout Catholic and member of the former St. Peter’s, Immaculate Conception, St. Anthony’s, and All Saints Catholic Churches. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano for many years. We would like to thank Dr. David Tingler and his entire staff, as well as the nurses and staff at United Hospital Center, WVU Medicine Home Health, and WVU Medicine Hospice for their kindness, which will never be forgotten. The family would also like to thank Bobby and Jeannie Hunt for all of their love and care they gave our mother for many years. You will not be forgotten. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday August 17, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street in Bridgeport, before a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Father Walter Jagela as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be made to the family at domicofhinc@aol.com.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO