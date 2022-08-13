Read full article on original website
Fairmont State aims to develop youthful stars this season
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State football ended its season last year with a 5-6 record. The team returns with a lot of talent from last year’s team. Miles Miree returns as a sophomore after leading the team in rushing yards as a freshman. Michael Floria led the team...
WVU women’s soccer selected to finish 3rd in preseason poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s women’s soccer team was selected to finish third in the 2022 Big 12 Soccer Preseason Poll, as announced by the conference on Tuesday. The Mountaineers were one of four Big 12 squads to receive at least one first-place vote, tallying 60 points for the third-place slot.
Fairmont Senior returns after last year’s underdog performance
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior returns this fall following their underdog run to the Class AA State title last fall. “The most important lesson, probably experience for these guys is that anytime you’re done or out or whatever. However grave the situation, we feel we can still play back and have a chance to win,” said Head Coach Nick Bartic.
WVU’s offensive line puts pressure on little things during fall camp
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU offensive line has been putting pressure on the little things during fall camp as they make improvements and making playing hard a premium. Offensive Line Coach Matt Moore is starting to see the group come together. Moore highlights three players that have made notable...
Jahiem White's Road to WVU: Chasing Records in My Last Ride
WVU RB commit Jahiem White releases his latest blog.
WVU Pitt game tickets are one of the most expensive
If you’re looking for tickets to go to the ‘Backyard Brawl’, get ready to open up your wallet. The game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers is scheduled for Thursday, September 1. According to the TickPick, The WVU-Pitt game is one of the most expensive Week 1 college football games. Tickpick says […]
Jordan Brewster named to Preseason All Big-12 Women’s Soccer Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fifth year senior Jordan Brewster was named to the Preseason All Big-12 Team Monday. The North Canton, Ohio native was WVU’s lone selection for this year’s preseason team. She has been named to the team for four consecutive years. She’s established herself as one of the premier defensive players in all of the Big 12. That’s in part due to her helping the Mountaineer defense record 11 shutouts in 2021. Nine of those shutouts came in the regular season - the best for WVU since 2017.
Sunday Sit Down: Mountain State Lacrosse Club President Jay Rodgers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain State Lacrosse Club was created back in February 2020, “Well I’d say five, six years ago, we had several kids in the area, girl mainly that were playing club lacrosse for a Pennsylvania team and they did that for three, four five years and they learned a lot, got to go to a lot of amazing places, some excellent coaching and things like that but they were kind of missing that playing for their state, the whole idea was just to grow the game, grow the game of lacrosse, give the opportunity for girls and boys to be able to play and play more than just the short spring season,” said Mountain State Lacrosse Club President Jay Rogers.
3 Big 12 Schools Ranked Inside the 2022 Preseason AP Poll
West Virginia will face four opponents ranked in the preseason top 25 AP Poll
Former WVU QB Jarret Doege Leaves Western Kentucky, Re-Enters Transfer Portal
Former West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege has re-entered the transfer portal, leaving Western Kentucky after committing in January. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports was the first to report the ex-Mountaineer back in the transfer portal. Doege entered the transfer portal in December 2021, leaving WVU’s program after three seasons. Doege...
WVU holds first Fall Fest since 2019
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time in two-years, West Virginia University was able to host its annual Fall Fest. Fall Fest was a free concert to welcome students back to campus. This year’s artists included Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads, and Tay Money. The current Mountaineer,...
Tasty Tuesday: Taste of Morgantown preview
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin previews this weekend’s Taste of Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
Jonathan Allen Stewart
Jonathan Allen Stewart, 46, beloved son, brother, nephew, and friend, of Thornton, WV, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on August 11, 2022. Jonathan was born on July 19, 1976, a son of Barbara Ellen Stewart Combs and the late Alonza Harkless. In addition to his father, Jonathan was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his step-father, Robert Paul Combs; and maternal grandparents: Mabel Stewart and Paul Rolston Stewart. Forever cherishing their memories of Jonathan are his mother, Barbara Ellen Stewart Combs of Shinnston; one brother, Everett Ray Harkless of Shinnston; one uncle, Paul Stewart of Ohio; two aunts: Carolyn Wright and husband, Mike, of North Carolina, and Doris Flack of White Sulphur Springs; one niece: Tiffany Barba of Missouri; one nephew, Larry Bass of North Carolina; two cousins, Jake “Jiggers” Stewart, Courtney Stewart, Jennifer Flack, Jessica Flack, and Tiffany Flack; very best friends, Ralph “Bud” Lewis of Bridgeport, Jackie Paxton of Wooster, Anthany Frierson of Wooster, Luanna Upchurch of North Carolina, and Mack Upchurch; his mother’s dog, Pretty Boy; and beloved K-9 companion, Bear who will miss him dearly. Since the age of 16, Jonathan took pride in doing Construction leading him to become a self-employed contractor. Jonathan was Christian by faith. He enjoyed spending his free time deer hunting, fishing, and playing guitar. Jonathan had a love for animals. You would often find him wood working or in his kitchen making delicious meals. Those who knew Jonathan lost a magnificent light in their lives. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wease Day officiating. Following services, Jonathan’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jonathan Allen Stewart. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Joanne (Yerace) Knapton
Joanne (Yerace) Knapton, 85, of Fairmont passed away peacefully on August 13, 2022, at United Hospital Center surrounded by her family. She was born July 1, 1937, in Fairmont, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Nicholas C. Yerace and Anne Cinalli Yerace. Joanne married the love of her life, A. David Knapton, on September 24, 1960, and together they spent 48 years before his passing in 2009. Joanne was the beloved mother of son, David M. Knapton and wife, Crystal, of Rock Lake, Fairmont, and daughter, Dianne M. Snodgrass and husband, Robert, of Quiet Dell, Mt. Clare. She was the proud grandmother of Jessica Knapton Efaw and husband, Kevin, of Grafton, Robert N. Snodgrass and wife, Jessi, of Windermere, Florida, Jobey D. Knapton of Los Angeles, California, Christina Snodgrass Rebelo and husband, Lawrence, of Bridgeport, and Nicholas D. Snodgrass of Quiet Dell, Mt. Clare, and great-grandmother of Bowie, Rizer, and Crimson Efaw. Joanne is also survived by brother Joe Yerace and sister Agatha Cavrich and husband, George, and families of Fairmont. Joanne graduated from St. Peter’s and Fairmont State College and retired in 1999 from Monongahela Power Company. She cherished her many friendships from her career at Monongahela Power Company. She was a very special mother and grandmother. She loved sports and following her grandchildren’s many sporting events over the years, as well as being an avid follower of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and the WVU Mountaineers. She was a devout Catholic and member of the former St. Peter’s, Immaculate Conception, St. Anthony’s, and All Saints Catholic Churches. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano for many years. We would like to thank Dr. David Tingler and his entire staff, as well as the nurses and staff at United Hospital Center, WVU Medicine Home Health, and WVU Medicine Hospice for their kindness, which will never be forgotten. The family would also like to thank Bobby and Jeannie Hunt for all of their love and care they gave our mother for many years. You will not be forgotten. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday August 17, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 317 East Main Street in Bridgeport, before a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Father Walter Jagela as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Fairmont. Online condolences may be made to the family at domicofhinc@aol.com.
Norma Jean Richmond Arthur
Norma Jean Richmond Arthur, 94, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Seminole County, Oklahoma, on September 26, 1927, a daughter of the late Jeremiah Webster and Blanche Cochran Richmond. She was married on January 9, 1988, to Robert “Bob” Arthur who resides at their home in West Milford. Mrs. Arthur is also survived by three children, Marsha Lynne Romine of Lost Creek, John Phillip Self and wife Donna of Louisville, KY, and Joseph Eric Self and wife Kim of Corydon, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Jean Pullen. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family having been preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Mrs. Arthur received her nursing degree in Louisville, KY, and worked at several area hospitals. Upon moving back to WV, she worked for several years in nursing until her retirement from the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Administration Hospital in Clarksburg. She was a member of the West Milford United Methodist Church where she previously had played the organ. Family and friends may call at the West Milford United Methodist Church, 713 Main Street, West Milford on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the church on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Bonnie Starkey presiding. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family and www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Glenville State kicks off fall 2022 semester
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University students marked the first day of fall 2022 semester classes on Monday. Last week, new students took part in New Pioneer Orientation, a program designed to help them create meaningful connections, become familiar with policies and procedures at Glenville State, connect with the caring and dedicated professionals across campus and become informed of the services the institution provides.
Nelson Dean Hines
Nelson Dean Hines, 88 of Birch River, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Braxton Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born June 17, 1934 in Hacker Valley to the late Rosco and Mable Mayse Hines. Nelson was a United States Army Veteran and a retired chipper operator for Coastal Lumber Company. He was an avid bird watcher, especially red cardinals; enjoyed turkey and deer hunting when he was able; loved WWE; was a talker; and absolutely loved his family. To him, family was everything. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-grandson Tyler James Fister, Jr. Nelson is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carol Ware Hines; daughter Deanna Hines; sons Nelson “Lynn” (Geneva) Hines and Brandon Hines; grandchildren Destiny Fister, Dana Davis, Fern Stibler, and Wayne Hines; great-granddaughter Kirra Fister; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of gathering one hour prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Nelson’s family.
Six W.Va. students receive Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hazel Ruby McQuain Graduate Scholarship is helping six students continue their graduate studies because of their dedication to bettering West Virginia. The scholarship program honors the legacy of its late namesake, Hazel Ruby McQuain, a businesswoman and benefactor devoted to community development in Morgantown and...
MCSO: Morgantown man still missing, no leads in investigation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It has been two weeks since a 39-year-old neurologist went missing. John Lawson Magruder, of Morgantown, was reported missing on July 27. He was last seen in the Morgantown area, and believed to be in the Coopers Rock area, authorities said in the days after he went missing.
International marching band championship to make its way to West Virginia in 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – An international organization that’s all about keeping marching bands everywhere alive and growing, the World Association of Marching Bands (WAMSB) is making its way into West Virginia. They will be host to their world championship in the City of Buckhannon next summer. It’s only...
