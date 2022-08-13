Delle Donne scores 24, Mystics stay in race for No. 4 seed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 24 points to help the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 82-70 on Friday night.

Washington (21-14) moved within a half-game of fourth-place Seattle, which plays later Friday, for the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. The top-four seeds get home-court advantage in the first round. Indiana (5-29) closes the regular season on Sunday against the Mystics, trying to snap a 17-game losing streak.

Washington made just three of its first 17 3-pointers before Alysha Clark made a wide open shot from the corner to extend the lead to 75-62 with 2:14 remaining.

Elizabeth Williams added 10 points for Washington. Clark had nine points and eight rebounds, and Shakira Austin grabbed 11 rebounds. Delle Donne was just 8-for-17 shooting but made 8 of 10 free throws.

Emily Engstler made all six of her field-goal attempts and scored a career-high 18 points for Indiana, snapping her streak of 24 straight games scoring in single figures. Emma Cannon had 16 points and eight rebounds, Tiffany Mitchell scored 13 points and Nalyssa Smith added 11 points.

___

