Ex-Yakima commissioner candidate sentenced for Jan. 6 role

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A former candidate for Yakima County commissioner has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation for her role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Lisa Homer, 50, pleaded guilty this week to one count of illegally demonstrating inside the U.S. Capitol, a misdemeanor, KIMA-TV reported.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped charges of illegally entering the capitol and disorderly conduct. She was sentenced to three years of probation, 60 hours of community service, a $5,000 fine and $500 restitution.

A report by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force says video evidence shows Homer participating in chants led by members of the far-right Proud Boys. Homer, formerly of Yakima, entered the Capitol Building, according to the report.

The report also shows over a dozen photos of Homer captured Jan. 6 in New York Times video. In that footage she’s seen donning a beanie with the words “Lions not sheep,” which appears to be the same hat she’s seen wearing in a social media profile picture.

Roughly 850 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6. More than 350 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor offenses, and more than 230 have been sentenced so far.