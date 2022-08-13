Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
Illinois to pay FFA membership for students
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tuesday was Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair. State officials spent the day at the fair expressing the importance of agriculture. At the agriculture breakfast, Governor JB Pritzker said that "from now on the state of Illinois will pay for Future Farmers of America (FFA) membership dues for every single student taking agricultural classes."
khqa.com
Inmates help with beautification of Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you are at the Illinois State Fair you may notice that there are thousands of flowers in bloom, but you may not know who is behind all those beautiful flowers. Every year the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) brings inmates from central Illinois to...
khqa.com
Illinois First Lady outbids husband for grand champion steer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was Pritzker against Pritzker once again at the Illinois State Fair's sale of champions Tuesday evening. Governor JB Pritzker and his wife, MK, competed for the championship steer. MK Pritzker won yet again this year. This is the second year in a row MK...
khqa.com
FFA hold food drive at the Missouri State Fair
As part of the Missouri FFA Day of Service, close to 1,000 FFA students, along with agricultural leaders, are holding a food drive at the Missouri State Fair. The “Drive to Feed Kids” food drive will pack 150,000 meals to distribute to families and children across the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
khqa.com
Denise Damron making a difference in her hometown
HANNIBAL, MO (KHQA) — They say home is where the heart is. that's certainly true for Denise Damron. "I live out on my family farm, I'm able to have a wrap-around supportive system with lots of friends, lots of family on a day-to-day basis," Damron said. The United Way...
khqa.com
22 hot air balloons will be flown across Illinois
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The 35th Annual Macomb Balloon Rally is taking place on September 9-10, at Vince Grady Field at Western Illinois University. The hot air balloons will do a mass ascension launch at 6 p.m. on September 9. On September 10, the balloons will take to the...
WQAD
Illinois sweeps at 35th annual Tug Fest
LeClaire, Iowa, and Port Byron, Illinois, faced off in the annual competition Saturday. The winning city took home a statue of a bald eagle in flight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These communities are getting millions from Illinois to revitalize downtown areas
MOLINE, Ill. — Communities in and around the Illinois Quad Cities are receiving a major boost from the state thanks to the Rebuild Illinois State grant program. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 15. The state is handing out $106 million in grants to revitalize 50 commercial downtown areas and main streets throughout Illinois.
khqa.com
CASA of Adams County seeking volunteers
QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — CASA of Adams County currently has a group of great volunteers working with children in need, but there are still a lot of kids who need that person in their corner. CASA is now looking for volunteers to speak up for the children and give...
khqa.com
Fort Madison hosting Get on Board Fundraiser
FORT MADISON, Ia (KHQA) — You can soon support the Fort Madison Riverfront project while having a good time. The Fort Madison Marina is hosting the Get on Board Fundraiser Event on Thursday, Sept. 1. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will be held at the marina launch...
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Funds Available To Illinois Locals For Essential Service Help
Most Americans are expecting a rebate check from their state. Illinois is one of the states which will make million available to residents. This benefit goes to a select group of people. But there are other ways for locals to gain from state help.
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri hoping for improvement in broadband infrastructure through state grant
MEMPHIS, Mo. (KHQA) — The Missouri Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program has appropriated $265 million in next year's budget to help improve internet access in rural areas. Most of us use the internet every single day. "It is literally the essential tool you need to grow an economy," said Executive...
khqa.com
Local residents stepping up as bus driver shortage continues
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — It's time to head back to the classroom and several schools in central Illinois are starting school this week and next. But as they head back, some schools are experiencing a bus driver shortage. Williamsville-Sherman and Monticello school districts explained how people from their surrounding...
High-profile drug bust near Mt. Vernon, Illinois
Authorities served a warrant for a high-profile drug bust Tuesday morning near Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
khqa.com
New bill for families of fallen first responders
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A new bill, HB 5785, would ensure funding is adequately available for the families of fallen police officers. Right now, the state's Line of Duty Compensation Act provides benefits for families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Sometimes the benefits for these...
khqa.com
2 Hannibal residents arrested for meth in Illinois
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two people from Hannibal, Missouri are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Illinois. It happened on Monday in the Village of Hull, on State Highway 106. Police say while they were conducting the traffic stop, 56-year-old Bill L. Mears was arrested for unlawful...
wjbc.com
Gov. Pritzker rolls out a new program for seniors at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair Monday to roll out a new program for the most senior Illinoisans. PACE is the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. “Seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities,...
Comments / 0