Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

Green Bay homicide victim identified

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The victim in an Aug. 2 homicide on Green Bay's west side has been identified. Green Bay police say Patrick Ernst, 65, was killed at the Mission Hill apartment complex, 1320 Packerland Dr., where he lived. Police also released a photo of Ernst on behalf of his family.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Judge rules DNA evidence will be allowed at trial for suspect in East River Trail attack

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – DNA evidence tying Miles Cruz to the scene of an attack of a woman on a De Pere trail will be allowed at trial, a judge ruled Monday. Cruz, 17, has pleaded not guilty to five counts, including attempted homicide, first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping and strangulation for the Oct. 5 incident. Under Wisconsin law, 17-year-olds are prosecuted in adult court for criminal cases. He is scheduled to stand trial Oct. 24.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Suspect in Green Bay murder sentenced for drug crimes

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The suspect in a west-side murder was sentenced Monday to one year in prison for drug crimes pre-dating the April 30 homicide. Jacob Ventura, 35, was convicted of seven charges, including cocaine possession, dating back to 2020. Meanwhile, Ventura does not yet have an attorney for...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton woman among those hurt in Six Flags amusement park shooting

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of an amusement park north of Chicago, including a woman from Appleton, that sent visitors scrambling for safety, authorities said. Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six...
GURNEE, IL
Fox11online.com

Winnebago County police departments warn of new phone scams

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Police departments in Winnebago County are reporting an increase in scam calls directed at older people. Victims are being asked to give bail money for family members, who they were told were arrested. "In recent months, we have had in-person scams where it started as a phone...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County reconsiders single-entry system for courthouse

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The on-again, off-again discussions about increasing safety at the Brown County Courthouse are on again, as the county moves towards having one entrance with security screening. The issue has been discussed for decades. In 2019, a $1.9 million addition to the northside of the courthouse...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Improvements at George K. Pinney County Park in Door County

DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- It's been a summer filled with improvements at one Door County recreation area. When it comes to angling in the waters of Sturgeon Bay, Dave LaFleur says smallmouth bass are his favorite. "I always caught a lot of fish up here. That's why they call it...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Hunters are preparing for bear hunt 2022

(WLUK) -- In a few weeks, bear hunters will be taking to the woods in Wisconsin. The application deadline for bear permits is always December 10, the year prior to the season. Alaina Gerrits- a Wildlife biologist with Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources spotted a bear this weekend in Vilas County.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Appleton community meets to discuss mental health after Friday's shooting

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton residents are gathering for a community meeting, following a shooting on Friday night when police officers shot and killed a man. After battling mental health issues himself, District 12 Alderperson Nate Wolff is looking for ways to help those he represents. "To talk about the mental...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID case average drops below 1,500 per day

MADISON (WLUK) -- For the first time in more than a month, Wisconsin health officials are reporting fewer than 1,500 new confirmed COVID-19 cases per day. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 1,486, its lowest level since July 11. DHS reported 1,376 new confirmed cases on Monday.
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox11online.com

Memorial fund for family that lost baby when semi crashed into house, moves

(WLUK) -- A memorial fund established to support the family of an infant who was killed after a semi crashed through their home, has moved. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III died July 25 when a semi driver on Interstate 41 fainted as a result of a medical condition and crashed into the town of Vinland home, splitting it into two.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Milwaukee health care chain considers expanding to Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) – A Milwaukee health care chain is considering an expansion to Fond du Lac. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is not disclosing much about its plans but confirms it is eyeing the Fond du Lac market. “Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay men's basketball schedule released

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay men's basketball team schedule was released and the Phoenix opens the season on the road at Indiana State (Nov. 7), and that is followed by road games at Georgetown (Nov. 12) and Wisconsin (Nov. 15). Green Bay will opens up the season hosting...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion

(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Car wash proposed for part of former Shopko at Appleton's Northland Mall

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Zips Car Wash is proposing turning part of the empty Shopko store at Northland Mall into an indoor car wash facility. The former department store is 113,111 square feet. This proposal would use about half of that, 56,000 square feet, according to city documents. Specific details include:
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Helping kids mentally prepare for getting back to school

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some students are already back in the classroom- and COVID protocols are loosening. It's the first time in more than two years many children across the U.S. are starting classes with scaled back health protocols. Now schools are putting the focus on issues that resulted from...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 levels lowest in a month

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continued their slow decline over the weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 864 new confirmed cases on Sunday, the fewest in a single day since July 4. The seven-day average fell to 1,502, its lowest level since July 11. Seven-day...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Peshtigo Shooting Range reopens after 10-month closure due to staffing shortages

PESHTIGO (WLUK) -- The Peshtigo Shooting Range is set to open Wednesday after being closed since last November due to a shortage of volunteers and supervisory staff. The state Department of Natural Resources announced Monday that the shooting range, located on Hipke Road in Marinette County, will be open to users when a range supervisor can be present.
PESHTIGO, WI

