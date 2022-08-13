Read full article on original website
Related
Richmond County man arrested after stand-off on Centerwest Parkway, same man from Hunter Street incident
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after a stand-off involving Richmond County SWAT and the Violent Crimes Division. According to authorities, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force located Terrell Crawford, Jr., 23, at an apartment in Rivercreek Apartments which is located on Centerwest Parkway. Authorities say Crawford was wanted […]
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Suspect wanted for multiple felonies arrested without incident in Augusta
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office SWAT, Violent Crimes Division along with US Marshals arrested a man wanted for multiple felonies, including two aggravated assaults, terroristic threats and cruelty to children. Terrell Crawford, Jr. was named as a suspect in a previous domestic dispute. Law enforcement converged at 2525...
WRDW-TV
SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers and others arrested a wanted man Tuesday at an Augusta apartment complex. Around 2:50 pm, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force found Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway. Crawford was...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office no longer responding immediately to alarm calls
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Beginning August 16, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is implementing a new procedure called Verified Response. This means law enforcement will only respond to an activated alarm, home or business, if there is a video or an eyewitness to a break in. Richmond County Deputies responded to more than 82,000 alarm calls […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jury finds Augusta man connected to 2017 Carrie Mays Park shooting guilty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of the men involved in the death of 20-year-old Traychaurde Harris was found guilty by a Richmond County jury. The incident happened at Carrie Mays Park on 11th Avenue on April of 2017. According to the District Attorney’s Office, K’Shon Vaughan was found guilty of all charges including Malice Murder, […]
Suspects wanted for questioning in Watches Unlimited theft
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating two people wanted for questioning in a theft of a watch store.
RCSO: Aggravated Assault suspect wanted
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an alleged Aggravated Assault suspect. 37-year-old Dejuan Marco White is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on August 13th, 2022 at the East Augusta Commons. White was last seen traveling in a silver 2003 Ford Crown Victoria. The […]
Man facing attempted murder charges after Graniteville shooting
A 19-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Graniteville. Darrick Martino Harris Newsome, 19, of Graniteville, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a shooting incident on AP Nivens Street on the evening of July 13.
1 dead after head-on crash on Edgefield County highway
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators say one person is dead following a crash that happened last week on Highway 19 in Edgefield County.
Biker identified in fatal dirt bike crash involving school bus in South Augusta
A dirt bike rider is dead following a crash involving a school bus in the area of Old McDuffie Road and Kenny Road in South Augusta.
wgac.com
Update: Man Killed Riding Dirt Bike Identified
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man riding a dirt bike was killed on Monday when he attempted to pass a school bus. Melvin R. Morrison, 45 of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened in the South Augusta area at Old McDuffie Road...
Arbrie Anthony’s family reacts to bond denial for two suspects arrested in connection with shooting
AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — 8-year-old Arbrie Athony’s father Arthur Anthony said he can breathe a little easier today after two people arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his little girl remain behind bars. Destiny Rich and Michael Freeman were denied bond last Wednesday in connection with the January 8th drive by shooting […]
WRDW-TV
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Edgefield County that left one person dead. Troopers responded on Aug. 8 to a two-vehicle accident at South Carolina Highway 19 near Courtney Road around 11:20 p.m. Troopers say a 2017 Honda Sedan was traveling south on...
wach.com
Person dead after fiery crash in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A single-car accident on Coleman Bridge Road on Sunday afternoon has resulted has resulted in one death, officials from Aiken County said. The victim, driving a 2022 Audi Q3 SUV, was going east when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned, hit a utility pole and then caught fire, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
wfxg.com
Residents and commission push for Peach Orchard Road to have traffic lights
(AUGUSTA, GA) - For years PEACH ORCHARD ROAD RESIDENTS have been ASKING FOR A TRAFFIC SIGNAL TO BE PUT IN TO PREVENT DEADLY ACCIDENTS. DISTRICT 6 COMMISSIONER, BEN HASAN AND THE MAYOR HAVE BEEN ATTEMPTING TO GET THE gEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S ATTENTION FOR A FEW YEARS NOW. NOW, WITH A SAFETY STUDY IN PLACE, THEY ARE ONE STEP CLOSER TO CURBING THE NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS THAT OCCUR ON PEACH ORCHARD ROAD.
Aiken County Coroner investigating deadly crash
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s office is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Sunday evening around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. The coroner says the driver ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned then hit a utility pole, the vehicle then caught fire. The driver was […]
The search for 37-year-old Keith Styburski continues
The Richmond-Burke County lines turned into a scene of people desperately pleading for help finding missing man Keith Styburski.
DRUG TRAFFICKING: Lead defendant in Burke County drug trafficking investigation sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – An Atlanta-area man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting his role in a major drug trafficking conspiracy that funneled cocaine and other drugs through Atlanta to the Waynesboro, Ga., area. Chadric Antonio Rhaney, a/k/a “Chad,” 42, of Powder Springs, Ga., was sentenced to 88 months in prison followed by three […]
WRDW-TV
Defendant gets prison for Burke County cocaine pipeline
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Atlanta-area man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that funneled cocaine and other drugs through Atlanta to the Waynesboro area. Chadric Antonio Rhaney, 42, of Powder Springs, was sentenced to 88 months in prison followed by three years of...
wgac.com
Deadly Crash In Aiken County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident that happened on Sunday evening in Aiken County. The accident around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. The coroner says the driver ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned then hit a utility pole, the vehicle...
Comments / 0