WJBF

Richmond County man arrested after stand-off on Centerwest Parkway, same man from Hunter Street incident

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after a stand-off involving Richmond County SWAT and the Violent Crimes Division. According to authorities, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force located Terrell Crawford, Jr., 23, at an apartment in Rivercreek Apartments which is located on Centerwest Parkway. Authorities say Crawford was wanted […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Suspect wanted for multiple felonies arrested without incident in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office SWAT, Violent Crimes Division along with US Marshals arrested a man wanted for multiple felonies, including two aggravated assaults, terroristic threats and cruelty to children. Terrell Crawford, Jr. was named as a suspect in a previous domestic dispute. Law enforcement converged at 2525...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers and others arrested a wanted man Tuesday at an Augusta apartment complex. Around 2:50 pm, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force found Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway. Crawford was...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Jury finds Augusta man connected to 2017 Carrie Mays Park shooting guilty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of the men involved in the death of 20-year-old Traychaurde Harris was found guilty by a Richmond County jury. The incident happened at Carrie Mays Park on 11th Avenue on April of 2017. According to the District Attorney’s Office, K’Shon Vaughan was found guilty of all charges including Malice Murder, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

RCSO: Aggravated Assault suspect wanted

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an alleged Aggravated Assault suspect. 37-year-old Dejuan Marco White is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on August 13th, 2022 at the East Augusta Commons. White was last seen traveling in a silver 2003 Ford Crown Victoria. The […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Update: Man Killed Riding Dirt Bike Identified

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man riding a dirt bike was killed on Monday when he attempted to pass a school bus. Melvin R. Morrison, 45 of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened in the South Augusta area at Old McDuffie Road...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Edgefield County that left one person dead. Troopers responded on Aug. 8 to a two-vehicle accident at South Carolina Highway 19 near Courtney Road around 11:20 p.m. Troopers say a 2017 Honda Sedan was traveling south on...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Person dead after fiery crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A single-car accident on Coleman Bridge Road on Sunday afternoon has resulted has resulted in one death, officials from Aiken County said. The victim, driving a 2022 Audi Q3 SUV, was going east when the vehicle ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned, hit a utility pole and then caught fire, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Residents and commission push for Peach Orchard Road to have traffic lights

(AUGUSTA, GA) - For years PEACH ORCHARD ROAD RESIDENTS have been ASKING FOR A TRAFFIC SIGNAL TO BE PUT IN TO PREVENT DEADLY ACCIDENTS. DISTRICT 6 COMMISSIONER, BEN HASAN AND THE MAYOR HAVE BEEN ATTEMPTING TO GET THE gEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S ATTENTION FOR A FEW YEARS NOW. NOW, WITH A SAFETY STUDY IN PLACE, THEY ARE ONE STEP CLOSER TO CURBING THE NUMBER OF ACCIDENTS THAT OCCUR ON PEACH ORCHARD ROAD.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Aiken County Coroner investigating deadly crash

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s office is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Sunday evening around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. The coroner says the driver ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned then hit a utility pole, the vehicle then caught fire. The driver was […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Defendant gets prison for Burke County cocaine pipeline

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Atlanta-area man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that funneled cocaine and other drugs through Atlanta to the Waynesboro area. Chadric Antonio Rhaney, 42, of Powder Springs, was sentenced to 88 months in prison followed by three years of...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Deadly Crash In Aiken County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident that happened on Sunday evening in Aiken County. The accident around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. The coroner says the driver ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned then hit a utility pole, the vehicle...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

