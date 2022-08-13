Read full article on original website
savannah.com
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill councilmember donates salary to senior center
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices sky high it seems like many are trying to save every penny. But one Richmond Hill leader is doing the opposite and giving back to those who helped raise him. For Richmond Hill Councilmember Robbie Ward, coming to the city’s senior center is...
WSAV-TV
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
wtoc.com
WTOC gives viewers an ‘Afternoon Break’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., WTOC premieres a new hour of local daytime television with the series Afternoon Break. This fresh and informative hour features today’s talk about hot local topics, the latest on entertainment and lifestyle segments that will have viewers learning something new every day from topics such as cooking, home improvement, parenting, travel, health and more.
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating after victim shot inside vehicle
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah say one person was injured Monday night in a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg while inside her car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 39th Street. It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. Additional information has...
Missing man out of Savannah to be considered armed and dangerous
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – A missing man out of Savannah, Georgia is to be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities. A missing person’s report was filed with the Savannah Police Department on August 12th. According to the missing person’s report, Raven Emerson-Walthour said that her boyfriend, Diontae Roberson has been missing since August 11th […]
WTGS
Ghost Coast Distillery will close its doors in September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Ghost Coast Distillery announced Friday afternoon it'll be closing on Sept. 4. According to an announcement on their Facebook page, economic conditions made it difficult for a craft distillery to remain open. The distillery will continue to produce Ghost Coast products "for the foreseeable...
WJCL
Conveyer belt fire causes heavy smoke along Savannah River
An investigation is underway to determine what caused a conveyer belt fire at a wood chip dock in Savannah on Sunday evening. According to the Savannah Fire Department, the fire on the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive started at around 7 p.m. The fire damaged a conveyer belt, a...
wtoc.com
Chatham County spends $87K on MPC investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While severance negotiations are underway for Chatham County Manager Lee Smith, WTOC investigates has learned of an investigation involving another governmental entity with ties to Smith and Chatham County. Copies of county invoices show Chatham County taxpayers spent nearly $87,000 for an internal investigation led by...
valdostatoday.com
New Civil Rights Trail historical marker dedication
SAVANNAH – The Georgia Historical Society will dedicate a new Civil Rights Trail historical marker to honor the Savannah Beach wade-ins. The Georgia Historical Society, in conjunction with the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization and the City of Tybee Island, will dedicate a new Civil Rights Trail historical marker about the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s. The dedication will take place on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at the Walter Parker Pier and Pavilion on Tybee Island.
blufftonsun.com
Sun on the Street
With so many unique foods available, what’s the worst?. With this feature, we seek to capture a glimpse of what you and your neighbors have to say about a variety of topics, issues, events – and just plain fun questions. You might see us anywhere around town, with...
1 Person Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Bulloch County (Brooklet, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a motorcycle accident in Bulloch County near Brooklet that left a person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, the crash occurred at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
wtoc.com
Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
wtoc.com
Concerns grow over the future of the old Coastal Empire Fairground property
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - January’s excitement over developing the old Coastal Empire Fairground has turned to concern from people living in the area. Last fall, Savannah City Council voted to hire P3 Venture Group for the development of the property off Meding Street and 62nd. Former state representative, J....
WTGS
Crews battling two-alarm fire on Savannah's east end
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) - Crews have contained a two-alarm fire on Savannah's east end. According to the Savannah Fire Department, the fire is in an industrial area in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive. Officials say the fire was caused by a conveyor belt and spread to the rest...
Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
blufftonsun.com
Pickleball, Parker’s and Paris perhaps part of impending boom
This edition of the Business Update is all about rejuvenation. We’re talking about folks who are taking big swings, breaking new ground and inhabiting spots across the Lowcountry that seemed like they may stay barren and uninhabited. Pickleball coming to 170? It is the fastest growing sport in America...
wtoc.com
‘It’s about bringing awareness’: Unity of Savannah hosts Narcan training event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the CDC, 75 percent of the nearly 92,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid. Opioid overdoses are a growing problem and that’s why a Savannah spiritual group is taking action. Unity of Savannah hosted an event Sunday to train people how...
Memorial event held to collect remembrance objects for those affected by gun violence
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — At the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, you can find pictures and items in remembrance of those whose lives were stolen by gun violence. Olga Williams lost her bonus son, Dominique, to a shooting on Hilton Head Island back in 2015. Now, he and thousands of others are on display […]
