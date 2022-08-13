ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

savannah.com

A Ton of Family Fun in Savannah

Savannah has become the perfect family-friendly vacation destination for everyone. Packed with history and recreational opportunities you will find the best way to spend your vacation that the whole family will remember. From outdoor activities, museums, antebellum homes, and unique tours there is no beating the appeal Savannah offers for visiting and local families alike.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill councilmember donates salary to senior center

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - With prices sky high it seems like many are trying to save every penny. But one Richmond Hill leader is doing the opposite and giving back to those who helped raise him. For Richmond Hill Councilmember Robbie Ward, coming to the city’s senior center is...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV-TV

Check out Aidan Ray Furniture with FWDG

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FWDG located in Beaufort, South Carolina, spans over 48,000 square feet with furniture options to fit every space, including Aidan Ray Furniture!. FWDG Marketing Coordinator, Angela Coxe, sat down with The Bridge to talk about this fantastic line of furniture they offer. Aidan Ray is an American made brand with neutral colors and functional designs to match any room in your home! These sofas are also made with performance fabrics so spills and stains are no issue. And if you purchase an Aidan Ray set through FWDG you’ll receive a free set of pillows to finish off your perfect living space!
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

WTOC gives viewers an ‘Afternoon Break’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., WTOC premieres a new hour of local daytime television with the series Afternoon Break. This fresh and informative hour features today’s talk about hot local topics, the latest on entertainment and lifestyle segments that will have viewers learning something new every day from topics such as cooking, home improvement, parenting, travel, health and more.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police in Savannah investigating after victim shot inside vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah say one person was injured Monday night in a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg while inside her car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 39th Street. It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. Additional information has...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJBF

Missing man out of Savannah to be considered armed and dangerous

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – A missing man out of Savannah, Georgia is to be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities. A missing person’s report was filed with the Savannah Police Department on August 12th. According to the missing person’s report, Raven Emerson-Walthour said that her boyfriend, Diontae Roberson has been missing since August 11th […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Ghost Coast Distillery will close its doors in September

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's Ghost Coast Distillery announced Friday afternoon it'll be closing on Sept. 4. According to an announcement on their Facebook page, economic conditions made it difficult for a craft distillery to remain open. The distillery will continue to produce Ghost Coast products "for the foreseeable...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Conveyer belt fire causes heavy smoke along Savannah River

An investigation is underway to determine what caused a conveyer belt fire at a wood chip dock in Savannah on Sunday evening. According to the Savannah Fire Department, the fire on the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive started at around 7 p.m. The fire damaged a conveyer belt, a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham County spends $87K on MPC investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While severance negotiations are underway for Chatham County Manager Lee Smith, WTOC investigates has learned of an investigation involving another governmental entity with ties to Smith and Chatham County. Copies of county invoices show Chatham County taxpayers spent nearly $87,000 for an internal investigation led by...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

New Civil Rights Trail historical marker dedication

SAVANNAH – The Georgia Historical Society will dedicate a new Civil Rights Trail historical marker to honor the Savannah Beach wade-ins. The Georgia Historical Society, in conjunction with the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization and the City of Tybee Island, will dedicate a new Civil Rights Trail historical marker about the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s. The dedication will take place on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at the Walter Parker Pier and Pavilion on Tybee Island.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Sun on the Street

With so many unique foods available, what’s the worst?. With this feature, we seek to capture a glimpse of what you and your neighbors have to say about a variety of topics, issues, events – and just plain fun questions. You might see us anywhere around town, with...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
WTGS

Crews battling two-alarm fire on Savannah's east end

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) - Crews have contained a two-alarm fire on Savannah's east end. According to the Savannah Fire Department, the fire is in an industrial area in the 100 block of Marine Terminal Drive. Officials say the fire was caused by a conveyor belt and spread to the rest...
WSAV News 3

Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Pickleball, Parker’s and Paris perhaps part of impending boom

This edition of the Business Update is all about rejuvenation. We’re talking about folks who are taking big swings, breaking new ground and inhabiting spots across the Lowcountry that seemed like they may stay barren and uninhabited. Pickleball coming to 170? It is the fastest growing sport in America...
BLUFFTON, SC

