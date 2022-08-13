Read full article on original website
Columbus teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call Monday night that a 13-year-old shot an 11-year-old. Officers arrived around 7:20 p.m. at the 600 block of E. 2nd Ave. after reports that someone had been shot. They found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso, according to the Columbus […]
25-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead in Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting that led to 25-year-old Mirracclle...
Gang member sentenced in home invasion murders
COLUMBUS – A 23-year-old man was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for a crime he committed when he was still a teenage gang member. A Franklin County jury convicted Mario Wade, of Columbus, in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams III and Marlazia Jones-Mattox during a home invasion on the West Side while Wade was a member of the Hilltop Hot Boys, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack said.
Police: 70-year-old man with dementia missing from Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a missing 70-year-old man that did not return home Tuesday. Police said Michael Burkholder went to pick up his truck Tuesday and was separated from the person following him. It happened in Columbus on Clarfield Avenue. Burkholder is...
Homeowner Shot After Suspects in Stolen Car Crash Into His Home
COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the...
Teens in stolen Hyundai try ramming Whitehall police cruiser to get away
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the 16-year-old driver of a stolen Hyundai laughed as Whitehall officers pulled him out of the car, moments after he tried to ram their cruisers to get away. "These juveniles are not concerned with the ramifications to their actions," Deputy Chief Dan Kelso...
Suspect taken into custody following barricade situation in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An armed suspect was taken into custody following a barricade situation in west Columbus Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3 a.m. at a house along Hilton Avenue, located near West Broad Street. It all started after a man...
Gang member sentenced in 2 Hilltop fatal shootings from 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilltop gang member was sentenced to 72 years to life in prison for the shooting deaths of two people four years ago, one of whom was a pregnant woman. The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said 23-year-old Mario Wade was sentenced after being found guilty of aggravated murder on Monday.
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
21-year-old man shot in downtown near nightclub pronounced dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police announced Sunday that a 21-year-old man died after being shot Saturday morning near a downtown Columbus nightclub. CPD stated they received reports of a shooting close to 1:45 a.m. Saturday near the XO nightclub on East Long Street. At the scene, officers found Sylvester Watkins with a gunshot wound. […]
Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
Jurors see exact spot where Emily Noble’s body was found
DELAWARE, Ohio — More than a year after he was arrested and charged with his wife’s murder, Matheau Moore went on trial Tuesday. Emily Noble was reported missing in May 2020. Her body was found four months later, in September, in a wooded area near her Westerville home. Investigators later said her death had been staged to look like a suicide. She was found with a USB cord around her neck.
Columbus Man Dies After Driving Through Intersection and Into Embankment
COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash that took place...
Hilltop Hot Boys gang member gets 72 years in prison for double homicide in 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 72 years in prison Friday on charges related to the 2018 murders of a pregnant woman and her fiancé. A Franklin County jury found Mario Wade, 23, guilty of two counts of murder and other offenses stemming from the deaths of Keith Williams III and […]
Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
Burkholder arrested after allegedly choking his 80-year-old grandmother
A Lakeview man was arrested on a domestic violence charge Saturday night around 11 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence in Lakeview regarding a domestic disturbance. Deputies were informed that a second shift unit had also dealt with the same male suspect, Brent Burkholder, 34,...
Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
Woman crashes car into seminary school in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police. CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary […]
Circleville mother sentenced for son's overdose death
A Circleville mother plead guilty in the death of her 20-month-old son. The boy's father will be back in court for a plea hearing next week.
