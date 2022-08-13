ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Investigation underway after victim found shot on Broad Street

By Joey Gill
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says one person was found shot on Friday evening on the 500 block of Broad Street in Downtown Augusta.

According to investigators, the call came in around 8 pm. The victim was shot at least one time and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Additional details about the victim and their condition are not yet known.

Details about what led up to the shooting are still unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel 6 for updates.

