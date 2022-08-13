Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
WLKY.com
Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
wdrb.com
Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
WLKY.com
Lawsuit alleges 17-year-old died because he was confidential informant for LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A wrongful death lawsuit claims a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in a fast-food restaurant parking lot last year died because he was working as a confidential informant for Louisville Metro police. The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the mother of Devor Stoner, also alleges...
wdrb.com
Louisville police investigating multiple mail carrier armed robberies from last 2 weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police are investigating two different incidents where a mail carrier was robbed in the middle of the day. The first robbery happened at the end of July and LMPD says that a USPS worker was robbed at knifepoint on Main Street. The suspect also stole a master key.
Wave 3
Woman indicted for murder in 2021 head-on crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of...
LMPD: Man shot, injured in Bashford Manor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and seriously injured in a shooting around several apartments in the Bashford Manor neighborhood of Louisville Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police's 6th Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of River Chase Court around 12:45 a.m. Aug.16, according to an LMPD press release.
wdrb.com
1 man shot at apartment complex in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition at a Louisville hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting on River Chase Court, an apartment complex near Goldsmith Lane and Interstate 264.
LMPD, city officials unveil sign to be placed on I-64 honoring fallen officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A part of Interstate 64 has been renamed in honor of a Metro Police officer who lost his life helping someone on that stretch of roadway. Officer Zachary Cottongim died while helping a wrecked vehicle on the side of I-64. After seven years on the force,...
Wave 3
Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
WLKY.com
Mother of slain woman attends arraignment of man in Smoketown double homicide case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a murdered woman was in court Tuesday morning for the accused killer’s arraignment. A grand jury indicted Mahlon Harris for the murders of Antonia Lucas and Daniel Key, Jr. Police say Harris shot them in December 2020 while they were inside a...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
wdrb.com
Louisville food truck owner asks for public's help to save home after filing for bankruptcy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owner of a Louisville food truck filed for bankruptcy, according to court filings. According to a GoFundMe created by Celtic Pig owner Melissa Ingram, she and her husband are not able to fulfill a lease obligation for their now-closed restaurant in downtown Louisville. The Celtic...
LMPD investigates deadly crash involving motorcycle on Chamberlain Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that has left one person dead in eastern Jefferson County. Eighth Division officers responded to the crash in the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane around 5:45 p.m. Monday. In their preliminary investigation, police said a car and...
WLKY.com
Attorney claims woman charged in deadly Watterson Expressway crash wasn't driving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The defense attorney for a woman who is charged in connection with a deadly crash that happened on the Watterson Expressway argued that she was not driving the vehicle at the time of the wreck. Maria Gibson, 42, was arraigned in court Monday on several charges,...
Shooting in Portland neighborhood leaves 1 injured, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood. According to Metro Police, their First Division officers responded to the area of North 22nd and Lytle Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the...
LMPD: Bicyclist collides with police cruiser in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a bicyclist collided with an officer’s cruiser in the Portland neighborhood. Police said the incident happened at the intersection of North 31st and Bank Streets around 3 p.m. Saturday. In their preliminary investigation, LMPD said an adult female was...
Wave 3
LMPD: Investigation underway after man found shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 800 block of West Florence Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. When...
Metro Police investigate shooting leaving woman injured in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a woman was injured following a shooting in the California neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1100 block of South 17th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a woman two blocks away at...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Diver Keith Elkins died working for the Prospect Yacht Club on the Ohio River before Thunder over Louisville in April. Records uncovered by WAVE Troubleshooters raised serious questions about how he died. The Oldham County coroner’s investigation reported Elkins was using compressed air to level a...
