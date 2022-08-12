ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Cheddar News

Abridge Raises $12.5M, Launches Enterprise Solution to Combat Physician Burnout, Help Patients Stay on Top of Their Health

Medical conversation A.I. startup Abridge recently raised $12.5 million in a funding round led by Wittington Ventures. Since its founding in 2018, Abridge has offered an app that uses A.I. and machine learning to allow patients to record their medical conversations. Now, the startup is launching an enterprise solution for healthcare providers, which helps to structure and summarize information from any medical conversation to help reduce physician burnout, while also increasing patient satisfaction. Dr. Shivdev Rao, co-founder and CEO of Abridge, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
New Hampshire Bulletin

Next DHHS commissioner will need to keep the focus – and the faith

The NH Community Behavioral Health Association (CBHA), representing the state’s 10 community mental health centers, joins with our mental health and health care partners in recognizing Lori Shibinette for her service as commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services. The commissioner recently announced that she will leave at the end of 2022, and Gov. Chris Sununu now has the task of finding someone to replace her in leading the state’s largest and most challenging agency.
Scrubs Magazine

4 Things Nurses Want from Their Hospitals

A recent survey from the American Nurses Foundation and Joslin Insight shows what nurses want from their hospitals. The survey focused on millennial and gen Z nurses, born between 1981 and 2012. Several nurses that participated in the survey spoke about what’s working and what’s not at their hospitals. Their responses show nurses have four specific demands for their employers: more work-life balance, higher pay, better training and emotional support, and improved working conditions.
scitechdaily.com

Johns Hopkins Researchers Have Developed a Method That Predicts Sudden Cardiac Death

Unusual heart metabolism could be a predictor of potential sudden cardiac death. According to a small but thorough study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers, adults with abnormal heart metabolism are up to three times more likely to experience life-threatening arrhythmias (an irregular heart rhythm), and MRI techniques could be used to detect the condition and predict future sudden cardiac death (SCD).
Psych Centra

Adulting Responsibilities 101: Life Skills to Live a Fulfilling Life

Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
NewsBreak
psychologytoday.com

The Most Important Skill Set in Mental Health

We analyzed 54,633 studies to learn what really helps people make a change. The most common pathway of change was psychological flexibility and mindfulness skills. Psychological flexibility is about greater awareness, openness, and values-based engagement in life. Why does psychotherapy work? Until relatively recently, many scientists studying methods of improving...
NBC News

As fungal infections grow resistant to medication, desperate patients try drug after drug

After living with a severe fungal allergy for about 40 years, Jill Fairweather is running out of treatment options. Now 65, Fairweather was diagnosed with aspergillosis, a disease caused by the common mold Aspergillus, in her 20s. The illness can result from an allergic reaction or an infection in the lungs. Over the years, Fairweather has tried medication after medication, switching once side effects get too dangerous or the fungus develops resistance.
The Associated Press

Dr. Andrea Brault Announced as Chair-Elect of the Emergency Department Practice Management Association (EDPMA)

SAN DIMAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Dr. Andrea Brault was elected to a second term as EDPMA Chairperson, where she will help lead the organization’s Board of Directors. EDPMA is one of the nation’s largest trade associations for professional service providers in emergency medicine. Its members deliver (or directly support) health care for nearly half the 146 million patients visiting U.S. emergency departments each year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005704/en/ Andrea Brault, MD, MMM, FACEP (Photo: Business Wire)
Hr Morning

Depression and anxiety’s devastating impact on turnover

Many factors affect turnover, like employee engagement, job satisfaction, organizational politics and lack of communication. But there are two major factors HR can keep a look out for that can damage employee retention – depression and anxiety. Both of these mental health disorders have a huge economic impact. According...
The Conversation UK

How trauma survivors can harness spiritual contemplation to process stress - new research

Trauma, such as surviving or witnessing road accidents, natural disasters and violence, can shake up our lives, challenging our core beliefs and views of the world. But this upheaval can also trigger what’s known as “post-traumatic growth” in different aspects of our lives. This can mean** a greater appreciation for life, seeing new opportunities, a deeper sense of personal resilience or strengthened relationships.
Phramalive.com

40 years later, business of healthcare changed in very personal ways

40 years later, business of healthcare changed in very personal ways. Technology has transformed the industry, significantly expanding pharma pipelines, facilitating more engagement, and empowering patients. When Med Ad News was launched during September 1982, there was no Google, no smartphones, no apps that with a tap of the finger...
American Council on Science and Health

Policymakers Are Stuck in a State of Denial about the True Cause of the Overdose Crisis

America’s war on opioid prescribing continues unabated, predicated on the false assumption that opioid prescribing over the years caused a surge in addiction rates which in turn fueled a rise in the non‐​medical use of opioids and an increase overdose deaths. A new study reported on August 4 in Frontiers in Pain Research used linear regression models to compare overdose deaths and prescription volume from 1999–2019 and found:
physiciansweekly.com

Not Enough Time in a Day for Recommended Primary Care

TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Primary care providers (PCPs) do not have enough time in a day to provide guideline-recommended primary care for a hypothetical patient panel, according to a study published online July 1 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Justin Porter, M.D., from the...
MedPage Today

Hospitals Aren't Making Money; Protect Yourself From Medical Gaslighting

— Must reads about the latest news and trends in healthcare careers. Welcome to this week's edition of Healthcare Career Insights. This weekly roundup highlights healthcare career-related articles culled from across the Web to help you learn what's next. Hospitals still aren't making money – Minor recovery can't save hospitals...
