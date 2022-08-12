Read full article on original website
Abridge Raises $12.5M, Launches Enterprise Solution to Combat Physician Burnout, Help Patients Stay on Top of Their Health
Medical conversation A.I. startup Abridge recently raised $12.5 million in a funding round led by Wittington Ventures. Since its founding in 2018, Abridge has offered an app that uses A.I. and machine learning to allow patients to record their medical conversations. Now, the startup is launching an enterprise solution for healthcare providers, which helps to structure and summarize information from any medical conversation to help reduce physician burnout, while also increasing patient satisfaction. Dr. Shivdev Rao, co-founder and CEO of Abridge, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Nailing the Job Interview: 3 Leadership Skills That Are in Demand
Hiring managers are looking for these key traits in new hires. Learn how to speak to them in your next interview.
JOBS・
Next DHHS commissioner will need to keep the focus – and the faith
The NH Community Behavioral Health Association (CBHA), representing the state’s 10 community mental health centers, joins with our mental health and health care partners in recognizing Lori Shibinette for her service as commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services. The commissioner recently announced that she will leave at the end of 2022, and Gov. Chris Sununu now has the task of finding someone to replace her in leading the state’s largest and most challenging agency.
Scrubs Magazine
4 Things Nurses Want from Their Hospitals
A recent survey from the American Nurses Foundation and Joslin Insight shows what nurses want from their hospitals. The survey focused on millennial and gen Z nurses, born between 1981 and 2012. Several nurses that participated in the survey spoke about what’s working and what’s not at their hospitals. Their responses show nurses have four specific demands for their employers: more work-life balance, higher pay, better training and emotional support, and improved working conditions.
Why do 90% of smokers not get lung cancer? Finally, scientists gave an answer
90% of lifelong smokers do not get lung cancer /Pawel Czerwinski. In the United States, approximately 90% of lung cancer deaths are responsible by tobacco products, with cigarette smoking being the number one leading cause of lung cancer.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Researchers Have Developed a Method That Predicts Sudden Cardiac Death
Unusual heart metabolism could be a predictor of potential sudden cardiac death. According to a small but thorough study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers, adults with abnormal heart metabolism are up to three times more likely to experience life-threatening arrhythmias (an irregular heart rhythm), and MRI techniques could be used to detect the condition and predict future sudden cardiac death (SCD).
A Guide to Understanding the Job Roles & Selecting Your Career in Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity is a great career to enter right now as there is a high demand for professionals with these skills. It is a great career, to begin with, however, it is also very much important to follow what you really like to do right? Hence, it is important to understand what are the top job roles available in Cybersecurity.
JOBS・
Psych Centra
Adulting Responsibilities 101: Life Skills to Live a Fulfilling Life
Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
psychologytoday.com
The Most Important Skill Set in Mental Health
We analyzed 54,633 studies to learn what really helps people make a change. The most common pathway of change was psychological flexibility and mindfulness skills. Psychological flexibility is about greater awareness, openness, and values-based engagement in life. Why does psychotherapy work? Until relatively recently, many scientists studying methods of improving...
As fungal infections grow resistant to medication, desperate patients try drug after drug
After living with a severe fungal allergy for about 40 years, Jill Fairweather is running out of treatment options. Now 65, Fairweather was diagnosed with aspergillosis, a disease caused by the common mold Aspergillus, in her 20s. The illness can result from an allergic reaction or an infection in the lungs. Over the years, Fairweather has tried medication after medication, switching once side effects get too dangerous or the fungus develops resistance.
Dr. Andrea Brault Announced as Chair-Elect of the Emergency Department Practice Management Association (EDPMA)
SAN DIMAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Dr. Andrea Brault was elected to a second term as EDPMA Chairperson, where she will help lead the organization’s Board of Directors. EDPMA is one of the nation’s largest trade associations for professional service providers in emergency medicine. Its members deliver (or directly support) health care for nearly half the 146 million patients visiting U.S. emergency departments each year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005704/en/ Andrea Brault, MD, MMM, FACEP (Photo: Business Wire)
Hr Morning
Depression and anxiety’s devastating impact on turnover
Many factors affect turnover, like employee engagement, job satisfaction, organizational politics and lack of communication. But there are two major factors HR can keep a look out for that can damage employee retention – depression and anxiety. Both of these mental health disorders have a huge economic impact. According...
ceoworld.biz
Coaching is the conduit to empower and create future leaders
Coaching within the workplace, is simply a process of delegating thinking to others. Many leaders put off coaching or think they are coaching when, in fact, there is a lot of “telling” going on. My question to them is: “If not now, when?”. Working a hybrid environment,...
MedicalXpress
Studying a hormone that may drive obesity in postmenopausal women
For women approaching menopause, a number of changes begin to occur. One of the most common is an increase in obesity, which, in turn, raises the risk for breast cancer after menopause. That much is known. What science hasn't quite figured out yet is the bodily mechanism that causes this...
How trauma survivors can harness spiritual contemplation to process stress - new research
Trauma, such as surviving or witnessing road accidents, natural disasters and violence, can shake up our lives, challenging our core beliefs and views of the world. But this upheaval can also trigger what’s known as “post-traumatic growth” in different aspects of our lives. This can mean** a greater appreciation for life, seeing new opportunities, a deeper sense of personal resilience or strengthened relationships.
Phramalive.com
40 years later, business of healthcare changed in very personal ways
40 years later, business of healthcare changed in very personal ways. Technology has transformed the industry, significantly expanding pharma pipelines, facilitating more engagement, and empowering patients. When Med Ad News was launched during September 1982, there was no Google, no smartphones, no apps that with a tap of the finger...
Policymakers Are Stuck in a State of Denial about the True Cause of the Overdose Crisis
America’s war on opioid prescribing continues unabated, predicated on the false assumption that opioid prescribing over the years caused a surge in addiction rates which in turn fueled a rise in the non‐medical use of opioids and an increase overdose deaths. A new study reported on August 4 in Frontiers in Pain Research used linear regression models to compare overdose deaths and prescription volume from 1999–2019 and found:
physiciansweekly.com
Not Enough Time in a Day for Recommended Primary Care
TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Primary care providers (PCPs) do not have enough time in a day to provide guideline-recommended primary care for a hypothetical patient panel, according to a study published online July 1 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Justin Porter, M.D., from the...
MedPage Today
Hospitals Aren't Making Money; Protect Yourself From Medical Gaslighting
— Must reads about the latest news and trends in healthcare careers. Welcome to this week's edition of Healthcare Career Insights. This weekly roundup highlights healthcare career-related articles culled from across the Web to help you learn what's next. Hospitals still aren't making money – Minor recovery can't save hospitals...
calmsage.com
Understanding And Preventing Mental (Nervous) Breakdown For Better Mental Health
How many times in a week do you feel stressed or feel intense symptoms related to mental health? If your answer is… often! Continue reading this blog, as this blog might help you to overcome such a mental health issue. When we often feel emotional or mental distress or...
