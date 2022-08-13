ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Colorado districts are short teachers and bus drivers ahead of school year

Just days before the new school year starts, Denver Public Schools and districts across Colorado are scrambling to fill positions. By the numbers: Denver schools need 150 teachers, 275 paraprofessionals and more than 45 bus drivers, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write. What's happening: The gaps are spurring an...
DENVER, CO

