MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a Pineville woman is remembering her as the man accused of her killing sits behind bars. In the early morning of Aug. 8, Berkeley County deputies responded to the home of 86-year-old Essie Benekin Guest where a security alarm had been activated. They found her dead inside and deputies say a fire burning inside the home was intentionally set.

MONCKS CORNER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO