B. Murphy
4d ago
Make sense of this for me. It came out the other day that she left a note saying she was going for a walk in the woods. At 9pm at night? The ring video shows an image of her leaving the house and she had nothing with her. Now this article says she ran away. Who would run away & take literally nothing with them, including a phone?Did she really run away with nothing but the clothes on her back or did she go for a walk in the woods alone at night without a phone?
4
Robin Roberts
3d ago
I pray that they find her and whoever she is with gets prosecuted to the the fullest extent of the law. I hope someone with a little bit of brains would tell the Police where she is.
2
Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
live5news.com
‘Mother of the community’: How her family remembers Pineville victim
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a Pineville woman is remembering her as the man accused of her killing sits behind bars. In the early morning of Aug. 8, Berkeley County deputies responded to the home of 86-year-old Essie Benekin Guest where a security alarm had been activated. They found her dead inside and deputies say a fire burning inside the home was intentionally set.
live5news.com
Student found with pellet gun at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon. Officials at Summerville High School said they notified Summerville Police around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning of a possible student with a weapon. Police investigated and found a male student...
live5news.com
Man charged with stabbing at North Charleston convenience store
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges in an early-morning stabbing. Richard Lamont Harrison, 31, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Police responded to a convenience store in the 1600 block of...
1 detained after shooting in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been detained following a shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a call about someone shooting into an apartment off Sam Rittenberg Blvd. just after 7:30 p.m. “The apartment resident allegedly knew the suspect and provided information for her car […]
Pellet gun discovered at Summerville High School on 2nd day of school year
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville High School was placed in a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after a pellet gun was found on school property. District officials said the discovery came after a student thought they saw a gun on a bus and reported it to staff. Summerville Police said a male student was found with […]
live5news.com
Walterboro shooting that left 12-year-old, others injured concerns business owners
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As Walterboro Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that injured four, including a 12-year-old boy, small business owners nearby say they are worried. Police arrived at 252 Signature Events around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot three times. Three...
live5news.com
Monday marks 4 years since Edisto Island woman’s disappearance
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - On the last day anyone saw her, Tina Snipes got a ride from a convenience store to her home, deputies say. What happened to Snipes after that remains a mystery that has continued for four years. The 43-year-old woman was last seen on surveillance footage...
Child, 5, seriously injured during lawn mower accident in SC
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5-year-old was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawn mower in Berkeley County. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home off Lake Moultrie Drive in the Bonneau area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a juvenile who […]
wpde.com
'Tragic, life changing': Boy from Bonneau loses part of leg, hand in lawnmower accident
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The small town of Bonneau is rallying around a family whose son is recovering from a serious accident involving a lawnmower on Saturday. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Wyatt Carr, 5, was playing in his yard while his father, Clinton, was cutting the grass.
live5news.com
Man accused of punching pregnant woman in stomach in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Savannah man is out on bond after police say he assaulted a pregnant woman. Charles Branham, 63, faces two counts of assault and battery, according to jail records. A police report states authorities responded to a Circle K on Rivers Avenue just before 4...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday morning stabbing in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody following a stabbing Tuesday morning that left a 51-year-old man injured, according to a report obtained by ABC News 4. At approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to K&D Mart, located at 1639 Remount Rd., for reports of a stabbing.
Man accused of killing elderly Pineville woman, setting fire to her home, deputies say
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County arrested a man accused of killing an elderly woman and setting fire to her Pineville home. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential alarm at a home in the Pineville community on Monday. The responding deputy noticed both smoke and fire coming […]
The Post and Courier
North Charleston woman convicted of burglarizing evacuated home during Hurricane Florence
A woman was found guilty of burglarizing a family's North Charleston home that had been evacuated nearly four years ago during Hurricane Florence. A jury convicted Sheena Shanay Alston on Aug. 2 of first-degree burglary after a two-day trial, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said. The North Charleston woman failed...
live5news.com
Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night crash. Aaron Portner, 28, was charged with felony DUI involving a death, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. Saturday night to Tanger Outlet Boulevard...
Man arrested on assault charges in North Charleston
According to police, 63-year-old Charles Branham of Savannah has been charged with two counts of assault and battery in connection to a weekend assault incident.
WYFF4.com
'Burnouts,' 'reckless driving' on Ravenel Bridge cause backup; police looking for drivers
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Police in the Low Country are reviewing video tips coming in to their department after an incident that backed up traffic on the Ravenel Bridge over the weekend. The Mount Pleasant Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday to ask for more information from anyone who...
12-year-old among several injured in the Lowcountry
Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night.
live5news.com
Woman sentenced for burglary during Hurricane Florence
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County jury convicted a woman of breaking into a North Charleston home that had been evacuated because of Hurricane Florence. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was convicted of first-degree burglary on Aug. 2. She faced a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a...
live5news.com
Deputies investigate deadly alligator attack in Beaufort Co.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a deadly alligator attack in Beaufort County Monday morning. Deputies say they responded with other emergency crews after receiving a call about a large alligator near a pond guarding what was believed to be a person around 11:15 a.m. in the Sun City community.
