ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Hit hard by transfers, Barron Collier returns an experienced group of underclassmen

By Adam Fisher
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MEDU_0hFVUTRd00

High school football might not have a transfer portal like in college, but players are switching schools more and more these days. Especially in Florida, where state laws allow students to attend any school they wish while maintaining athletic eligibility upon transfer.

Barron Collier coach Mark Jackson knows all too well just how easily high school football players can change teams. In the offseason, the Cougars -- one of the oldest programs in Collier County -- saw their top quarterback, running back and offensive linemen transfer to bitter rival Naples High.

Now a team that was set to be young but experienced this season is just plain young.

"We're not even focused on the scoreboard," said Jackson, starting his eighth year leading Barron Collier. "We're just looking at every single play as an opportunity to get better."

The Cougars went 6-4 last year and missed the playoffs.

But there was optimism heading into 2022. Barron Collier had 17 sophomores who started or saw regular action last season. It also had a former Freshman All-American quarterback ready to step in and take over.

Then that quarterback, Nico Boyce, transferred to Naples. So did the leading returning rusher, Shawn Simeon, and 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle Sam Kelly.

Now Barron Collier's offense is starting over with a transfer of its own at QB. Senior Tommy Mooncotch will be the starter after moving to Florida from Chicago.

At running back, the Cougars don't have anyone on the roster who had more than six varsity carries last season. The leading returning receiver had just 11 catches a year ago.

On defense the outlook is much more positive. Barron Collier has nine starters back, led by three-year starting linebacker Brandon Torres, who is committed to Brown.

The Cougars also return everyone on the defensive line. Linebacker Bolton Jackson also is back after leading the team with nine sacks and eight tackles for loss last year.

So while Barron Collier might be inexperienced at the skills positions, everyone else got plenty of playing time last season. Plus, the fact that the Cougars were competitive in every game but one last year -- a 61-0 loss to undefeated Naples, the most dominant program in Southwest Florida -- has Jackson seeing silver linings.

"We were competing," the coach said. "We were in there, we just need to learn how to finish."

Barron Collier shares Class 3S-District 16 with Naples, which is once again loaded. But with the new FHSAA reclassification, the Cougars' region consists almost entirely of local teams.

Jackson's squad has been one of the better teams in the area during his tenure. And nine of his 10 games are against Southwest Florida teams. So while many won't pick the Cougars to make the playoffs, Jackson won't rule it out.

"We know we're under the radar," the coach said, "but that's the way we like it."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Top 10 questions in Florida as the season begins

As high school football teams in Florida take to the field for this week's preseason games, SBLive Sports is looking at the unanswered questions for each region. Southwest Florida (Collier, Lee and Charlotte Counties) has tons of talent, led by the nation's top running back (see question No. 2). ...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Kansas City wealth investment giant chooses Naples for next expansion

Mariner Wealth Advisors has expanded to Southwest Florida, adding a Naples office to complement its long-standing Sarasota office and several other Florida locations. In addition, longtime wealth and financial planning adviser Jason Baum was named senior adviser of the office, according to a statement. Kansas City-based Mariner Wealth, which entered the Sarasota market in July 2021 when it acquired Allegiant Private Advisors, has other Florida offices in Orlando, West Palm, Coral Gables/Miami and Miramar Beach. The new Naples office is at 4851 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 200.
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Dierks Bentley at Hertz Arena, more

Arts Center Theatre presents Readers Theater ‘The Swingset’. Arts Center Theatre (ACT) is bringing local playwrights to their stage with next installment of Readers Theater that will feature “The Swingset,” by Kristyn Estes at 3 p.m., Aug. 21. Kristyn Estes’ “The Swingset” is a lighthearted adult comedy (narrated by Gregg Burr) that chronicles Jake (played by Charlie Blum) and Abby’s (played by Kristyn Estes) move to their tropical dream home. However, Jake fears the dream has become a nightmare when it appears that Abby has much wilder ideas about their next chapter. Kristyn Estes is an accomplished writer whose children’s book, “Manuela’s Gift” is a Parents Choice Medalist, and one of the American Library Association’s Notable Books for Children. Estes has vast experience as an actor, director and writer in regional and community theater and has also written and hosted the award-winning PBS program, “Friends & Neighbors” airing in the Chicago metropolitan area. Readers Theatre is free to the public however; we do ask that you RSVP online at marcoislandart.org or by calling 239-394-4221.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Naples, FL
Sports
NBC 2

Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Fort Myers kids discover clever solution to “porch pirates”

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It’s not often that kids can solve a real-world problem by playing with LEGOs, but a group in Fort Myers has managed to do just that. Members of the IMAG History and Science Center’s First LEGO League “Little Einsteins” team were disheartened at seeing the number of packages being stolen from homes by so-called “porch pirates”.
FORT MYERS, FL
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Naples, Florida

This serene and elegant gem located on the Gulf of Mexico in Southwest Florida makes a beautiful and sun-soaked gem filled with gorgeous white sandy beaches, brightly colored buildings and high-end shopping. It’s also known for its amazing wildlife (Naples is a popular dolphin-spotting destination), family-friendly attractions, fine dining, world-class arts and culture and a stylish and very easy on the eye downtown which the hub being 5th Ave.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Kelly
Person
Mark Jackson
Tampa Bay News Wire

Dr. Alexandra Grace, D.O., M.P.H. Joins Gastroenterology Specialists of Southwest Florida

Naples, Florida, August 12th, 2022— Dr. Steven Meckstroth of Gastroenterology Specialists of Southwest Florida announces that Alexandra Grace, D.O., M.P.H. has joined the practice effective August 15, 2022. Located in Naples, Gastroenterology Specialists focuses on diagnosing and treating common gastrointestinal diseases, controlling various gastrointestinal symptoms, and maintaining overall digestive health.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crumbl Cookies launches first SWFL location in North Naples

In this Gulfshore Business report, something sweet is coming to Southwest Florida after a popular shop specializing in cookies just opened. The new Crumbl Cookies shop in Naples enjoyed a fantastic grand opening recently. Crumbl started in 2017 in Utah and the founders rapidly expanded to more than 500 locations...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Players#High School Football#Underclassmen#American Football#Highschoolsports
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard ends their active search for missing Naples doctor

The Coast Guard is ending their active search for missing Naples doctor Chaundre Cross. Cross was last seen at the Naples Bay Marina on Aug. 10. His boat was located on Aug. 11, but Cross was not on board. The boat was brought back to shore on Aug. 13 after being anchored in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
businessobserverfl.com

$120 million apartment project coming to Cape Coral

Cape Coral is getting 412 more apartments. A West Palm Beach real estate investment and development firm has bought 26 acres at Tierra De Paz Loop and plans to build a complex, Siesta Lake, on the site. Construction on the $120 million project is expected to begin later this year.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES

FAITH HOMES of LEHIGH ACRES. Located on Woodward Ct off Beth Stacey Blvd. Currently Under Construction. 3 Story 54 Unit Multi Family Residential Building. Right behind this on Beth Stacey is where one of the next Storage Centers will be located too.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers nonprofit climbing Kilimanjaro for a cause

Haven of Hope International, a local nonprofit, is raising money for their Klimbing for Kids campaign. As part of that campaign, they will climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The money raised is for Future of Hope, a vocational program that provides funding for employable vocation training or college tuition for children in orphanages across the world.
FORT MYERS, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy