Hit hard by transfers, Barron Collier returns an experienced group of underclassmen

High school football might not have a transfer portal like in college, but players are switching schools more and more these days. Especially in Florida, where state laws allow students to attend any school they wish while maintaining athletic eligibility upon transfer.

Barron Collier coach Mark Jackson knows all too well just how easily high school football players can change teams. In the offseason, the Cougars -- one of the oldest programs in Collier County -- saw their top quarterback, running back and offensive linemen transfer to bitter rival Naples High.

Now a team that was set to be young but experienced this season is just plain young.

"We're not even focused on the scoreboard," said Jackson, starting his eighth year leading Barron Collier. "We're just looking at every single play as an opportunity to get better."

The Cougars went 6-4 last year and missed the playoffs.

But there was optimism heading into 2022. Barron Collier had 17 sophomores who started or saw regular action last season. It also had a former Freshman All-American quarterback ready to step in and take over.

Then that quarterback, Nico Boyce, transferred to Naples. So did the leading returning rusher, Shawn Simeon, and 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle Sam Kelly.

Now Barron Collier's offense is starting over with a transfer of its own at QB. Senior Tommy Mooncotch will be the starter after moving to Florida from Chicago.

At running back, the Cougars don't have anyone on the roster who had more than six varsity carries last season. The leading returning receiver had just 11 catches a year ago.

On defense the outlook is much more positive. Barron Collier has nine starters back, led by three-year starting linebacker Brandon Torres, who is committed to Brown.

The Cougars also return everyone on the defensive line. Linebacker Bolton Jackson also is back after leading the team with nine sacks and eight tackles for loss last year.

So while Barron Collier might be inexperienced at the skills positions, everyone else got plenty of playing time last season. Plus, the fact that the Cougars were competitive in every game but one last year -- a 61-0 loss to undefeated Naples, the most dominant program in Southwest Florida -- has Jackson seeing silver linings.

"We were competing," the coach said. "We were in there, we just need to learn how to finish."

Barron Collier shares Class 3S-District 16 with Naples, which is once again loaded. But with the new FHSAA reclassification, the Cougars' region consists almost entirely of local teams.

Jackson's squad has been one of the better teams in the area during his tenure. And nine of his 10 games are against Southwest Florida teams. So while many won't pick the Cougars to make the playoffs, Jackson won't rule it out.

"We know we're under the radar," the coach said, "but that's the way we like it."