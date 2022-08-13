Read full article on original website
Brian Wilson Didn’t Think ‘Good Vibrations’ Would Change Pop Music While Recording the Beach Boys Song
Brian Wilson is a songwriter and Beach Boy who co-wrote the band's song 'Good Vibrations.' Here's what he said about the hit original track.
Lunay’s Sound Keeps Evolving with Age
Lunay’s youthful charisma and catchy melodies make him one to watch, and as the new releases keep flowing, fans are on the edge of their seats anticipating what’s to come next from the breakout urbano star. El Niño, the Puerto Rican artist’s sophomore album, released in May 2021, captures the sonic evolution of the young star’s transition from boyhood to manhood, exploring ballads, rap, and perreo hits, featuring cameos from Anitta, Chanell, and Zion (of Zion y Lennox) to name a few. Honda and Billboard teamed up to highlight the rising star and his growing catalog, to create a unique stage...
Adele Shares the Stories Behind ‘Easy on Me,’ ‘Hello’ & More Songs: Watch
Adele dished on the stories behind her catalog of smash hits on Monday (Aug. 15) in a new video for ELLE. “I think my lyrics have probably changed a bit over time in terms of my vocabulary growing, considering that I started out when I was 19,” she said while playing “Life in Lyrics” with the magazine. “Definitely read loads more books and stuff like that since then. So I think my imagination has grown and therefore my lyrics have progressed. “But, you know, they always tell about the same thing: me,” the singer continued. “And, seemingly, my failed relationships. Which is...
Bella Poarch Talks ‘Living Hell,’ Shares the Secret to the Perfect TikTok
Bella Poarch has the most-liked video on TikTok, with her bubbly lip-sync to Millie B’s “M to the B” garnering more than 58 million likes. Her music career is proving to be equally as successful, as her viral debut single “Build a B*tch” has notched 412 million views. “I wasn’t expecting my first music video to blow up like that. I’m very grateful,” she tells Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly in a new interview. The 25-year-old star released her third single, “Living Hell,” on Thursday (Aug. 11), and the song delves into her internal struggles. “‘Living Hell’ is about the toxic relationship I have with...
Lizzo Drops Teaser for ‘2 B Loved’ Music Video: ‘Are You Ready?’
Lizzo‘s “2 B Loved (Am I Ready)” music video is on its way, and it might be picking up where her “Truth Hurts” video left off. Fans got a sneak peek at the video concept on Sunday (Aug. 14) when Lizzo shared a teaser clip that begins with the wedding set from “Truth Hurts” and ends with the singer speeding off like a runaway bride. “ARE YOU READY..?” Lizzo wrote on Twitter. “THE ‘2 B LOVED’ MUSIC VIDEO IS COMING…” She ended her tweet with 12 bride emojis. On Friday, she’d hinted at the new video on Instagram, where she posted a clip of...
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
Willie Nelson Recalls Patsy Cline’s Husband Waking Her Up In The Middle Of The Night To Listen To His Demo Of “Crazy”
Is there an all-around, better country song that exists than “Crazy”?. You’d be hard-pressed to point to a more classic, meaningful song within the genre of country music other than that one, and it was famously recorded by the great Patsy Cline in the early 60’s.
Frederick Waite Jr dead – 80s pop star behind Stranger Things hit dies
MUSICAL Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr has tragically died aged 85. The 1980s music legend was behind number 1 hit Pass the Dutchie, which recently featured on Stranger Things. Frederick passed away in July in Birmingham with the band announcing the heartbreaking news today. They said in a statement: "We...
This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’
Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Was About His Desire for Someone Like Yoko Ono
John Lennon discussed the connection between The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" and 'Alice in Wonderland.'
Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 'brave' daughter Sophia 'going for it' and facing her fear of spiders in an Instagram video
Sophia Stallone, 25, told her dad's Instagram followers, "I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…."
‘At best it is brain-rotting’: Love Island will be banned in 50 years
As another toxic series of Love Island draws to a close, we ask: is it as lethal for our health as smoking?
'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
John Denver Was Deeply Hurt When He Was Rejected From Recording the ‘We Are the World’ Benefit Anthem
John Denver was one of the many legendary artists to be excluded from recording 'We Are the World' and the country star and humanitarian was deeply hurt to be rejected.
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
The Tale Behind the Meaning of “Puff the Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul and Mary
In 1962, one of the most endearing children’s folk songs was written. Initially penned as a poem, the story of “Puff the Magic Dragon” was of a friendly flying serpent who lived by the sea in a land far away—Honah Lee—and enjoyed frolicking in the autumn mist.
