Billboard

Lunay’s Sound Keeps Evolving with Age

Lunay’s youthful charisma and catchy melodies make him one to watch, and as the new releases keep flowing, fans are on the edge of their seats anticipating what’s to come next from the breakout urbano star. El Niño, the Puerto Rican artist’s sophomore album, released in May 2021, captures the sonic evolution of the young star’s transition from boyhood to manhood, exploring ballads, rap, and perreo hits, featuring cameos from Anitta, Chanell, and Zion (of Zion y Lennox) to name a few. Honda and Billboard teamed up to highlight the rising star and his growing catalog, to create a unique stage...
MUSIC
Billboard

Adele Shares the Stories Behind ‘Easy on Me,’ ‘Hello’ & More Songs: Watch

Adele dished on the stories behind her catalog of smash hits on Monday (Aug. 15) in a new video for ELLE. “I think my lyrics have probably changed a bit over time in terms of my vocabulary growing, considering that I started out when I was 19,” she said while playing “Life in Lyrics” with the magazine. “Definitely read loads more books and stuff like that since then. So I think my imagination has grown and therefore my lyrics have progressed. “But, you know, they always tell about the same thing: me,” the singer continued. “And, seemingly, my failed relationships. Which is...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Bella Poarch Talks ‘Living Hell,’ Shares the Secret to the Perfect TikTok

Bella Poarch has the most-liked video on TikTok, with her bubbly lip-sync to Millie B’s “M to the B” garnering more than 58 million likes. Her music career is proving to be equally as successful, as her viral debut single “Build a B*tch” has notched 412 million views. “I wasn’t expecting my first music video to blow up like that. I’m very grateful,” she tells Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly in a new interview. The 25-year-old star released her third single, “Living Hell,” on Thursday (Aug. 11), and the song delves into her internal struggles. “‘Living Hell’ is about the toxic relationship I have with...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Lizzo Drops Teaser for ‘2 B Loved’ Music Video: ‘Are You Ready?’

Lizzo‘s “2 B Loved (Am I Ready)” music video is on its way, and it might be picking up where her “Truth Hurts” video left off. Fans got a sneak peek at the video concept on Sunday (Aug. 14) when Lizzo shared a teaser clip that begins with the wedding set from “Truth Hurts” and ends with the singer speeding off like a runaway bride. “ARE YOU READY..?” Lizzo wrote on Twitter. “THE ‘2 B LOVED’ MUSIC VIDEO IS COMING…” She ended her tweet with 12 bride emojis. On Friday, she’d hinted at the new video on Instagram, where she posted a clip of...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’

Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES

